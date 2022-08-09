Heavy police presence in Dallas Township

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a heavy police presence in Luzerne County in a Dallas Township neighborhood, Monday night.

Eyewitness news is on Harris Street where a tense police investigation is currently underway. So far, Eyewitness News has been informed that police were called to a home on Harris Street after a reported altercation, sometime after 8:00, Monday night.

Police still have yet to confirm what exactly happened.

When Eyewitness News first got on the scene we were able to be closer to the home police were called to. Since then eyewitness news has been pushed back, as we wait to learn more.

This is a developing story and eyewitness news will keep you updated as information comes in.

