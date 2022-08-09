ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Heavy police presence in Dallas Township

By Julie Dunphy
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a heavy police presence in Luzerne County in a Dallas Township neighborhood, Monday night.

Eyewitness news is on Harris Street where a tense police investigation is currently underway. So far, Eyewitness News has been informed that police were called to a home on Harris Street after a reported altercation, sometime after 8:00, Monday night.

Police still have yet to confirm what exactly happened.

When Eyewitness News first got on the scene we were able to be closer to the home police were called to. Since then eyewitness news has been pushed back, as we wait to learn more.

This is a developing story and eyewitness news will keep you updated as information comes in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

WBRE

Wheelchair stolen, woman steps up with donation

EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good Samaritan has stepped up and donated a wheelchair to a boy in Monroe County after his custom-made wheelchair was reported stolen from his home earlier this week. While the new chair isn’t the nearly $5,000 specialty chair 5-year-old Mikey Stipeck is used to, his mom says this will […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense

JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges. Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup. The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground,...
JESSUP, PA
WBRE

Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Husband faces assault charges after being shot

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police officers said a woman shot her husband in the leg after she told them he assaulted her on Friday in Jessup. Officials said on Friday, they responded to the 100 block of Palmer Drive for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Upon arriving on the scene, investigators […]
JESSUP, PA
WBRE

Wanted man dies after police shooting at gas station

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A road is shut down and a police investigation is underway at an auto center parking lot near 22nd and Church Streets where police say they shot and killed a wanted man while trying to arrest him. Trooper Anthony Petroski told Eyewitness News that members of the United States Marshals […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Woman arrested after chase in Pike County

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman led troopers on a chase through Pike County, nearly hitting a person. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Kristen Bucknam, 25, for multiple code violations on Market Road in Lackawaxen Township. Troopers say Bucknam took off […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police investigate man killed by a fallen tree

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio announces the death of a 66-year-old man from Jim Thorpe who has died due to a fallen tree hitting him. According to the coroner, Nolan Wernett was hit by a fallen tree Tuesday around 9:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Broadview Drive in Jim […]
JIM THORPE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

