Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Car flipped during crash on Crestline and Sinto

SPOKANE, Wash. – KHQ is at the scene of a crash in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood where a two-car collision left a sedan overturned and the drivers with minor injuries. It happened at the intersection of Crestline and Sinto between a sedan and a van. One of the drivers failed to yield, according to police.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Spokane, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews contain half-acre wildfire in near Belmont Road

Crews responded Friday afternoon to a half-acre wildfire near Belmont Road. Officials told KHQ the fire is lined and no structures were damaged. Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation. FOX28 Spokane©
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Four teenagers injured in crash near Oldtown

OLDTOWN, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Bonner County on Thursday around 10:26 a.m. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old man, was traveling southbound on SH-41 when the SUV left the roadway off the west shoulder. The car then re-entered the roadway, lost control, overturned and went back off the west shoulder.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Storm causes significant damage in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
ROCKFORD, WA
#Traffic Accident#Major Crimes
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman’s body found in parked truck in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman’s body was found inside a parked truck in downtown Spokane Friday. Spokane Police say they received a call from a concerned citizen around 8 a.m. The car was parked near 2nd and State. Police did not provide any other information about the investigation. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
SPOKANE, WA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KREM2

Spokane police drone attacked mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Level 2 evacuations in place for Martin Fire burning 13 miles south of Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. – Level 2 (get set) evacuations are in place for the 25 acre Martin Fire burning around Bonnie Lake 13 miles south of Cheney. Western boundary, all homes along Long Road from Rock Lake to the southern border across the Blackman RoadEastern border running along Texas Ferry to the northern boundary of Cheney Plaza.
CHENEY, WA
KREM2

12-year-old driver involved in Spokane car crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 12-year-old girl was behind the wheel of a car involved in a crash in Spokane on Tuesday morning, according to Spokane Police. The crash happened at East 9th Avenue and South Helena Street in the South Perry District. Two cars were involved in the crash.
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman found dead in Spokane Valley house fire had blunt force trauma to the head

SPOKANE, Wash. – The woman found deceased inside a burning home in Spokane Valley suffered blunt force trauma to her head, according to newly released court documents. According to a report by our partners at the Spokesman Review, the manner of the woman’s death is still undetermined. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death as a potential homicide.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Avista substation goes down in south Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in South Spokane Valley are currently without power due to an Avista substation going down. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Avista says around 3,600 customers in the Inland Northwest are without power right now. Kootenai Electric is reporting about 2,100 members in the Worley, Rockford Bay and Plummer...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Big Country News

14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle

SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Car theft turned RV fire leaves auto sales business hurting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Days after a motor home exploded on their car lot, Ronnie Marks and his son, Hank, are picking up the pieces. “They could’ve killed somebody simply,” Ronnie Marks said. “The blast was a blast I’ve never heard before. It shook the building,” he said....
SPOKANE, WA

