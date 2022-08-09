Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Car flipped during crash on Crestline and Sinto
SPOKANE, Wash. – KHQ is at the scene of a crash in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood where a two-car collision left a sedan overturned and the drivers with minor injuries. It happened at the intersection of Crestline and Sinto between a sedan and a van. One of the drivers failed to yield, according to police.
FOX 28 Spokane
Heavy police presence near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road, SWAT on scene
SPOKANE, Wash. – There’s heavy police presence right now near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road, where SWAT is on scene. Crews on scene told KHQ everybody in the area needs to stay inside. There’s no threat to the public. This is a breaking news story and will...
1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Spokane Police reported a multi-vehicle accident on the 9th and Helena in Spokane’s South Perry District. According to the police, the accident happened on Tuesday morning. A 12-year-old was behind the wheels that crashed into another vehicle, stated the Police. A representative of the woman stated that the...
Alcohol a Factor in Thursday North Idaho Crash That Injured Four Teens
SANDPOINT - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday at approximately 10:26 a.m. on Highway 41 near milepost 34.7, in Bonner County. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old male, was traveling southbound when the vehicle left the roadway off the west shoulder....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews contain half-acre wildfire in near Belmont Road
Crews responded Friday afternoon to a half-acre wildfire near Belmont Road. Officials told KHQ the fire is lined and no structures were damaged. Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation. FOX28 Spokane©
KXLY
Four teenagers injured in crash near Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Bonner County on Thursday around 10:26 a.m. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old man, was traveling southbound on SH-41 when the SUV left the roadway off the west shoulder. The car then re-entered the roadway, lost control, overturned and went back off the west shoulder.
Storm causes significant damage in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane firefighters put out RV fire during thunderstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. - During Thursday's thunderstorm, Spokane firefighters put out an RV fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple Agency Response Limits Fire West of Rosalia to Just 3 Acres
ROSALIA, WA - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Rosalia Fire units were paged to the area of 'Hole in the Ground' west of Rosalia in Whitman County to conduct a smoke investigation. According to a release from the Rosalia Fire Department, the first units to arrive in the area found...
FOX 28 Spokane
Driver arrested for vehicular assault following crash on Bruce and Peone that sent one to hospital
On August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:05 am, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of N. Bruce Road and E. Peone Road. Deputies and Spokane County Fire District 9 personnel arrived at the scene, contacted the two drivers, and...
FOX 28 Spokane
State fire assistance authorized for Miller Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – State fire assistance has been authorized for the Miller Road Fire in Whitman County near Ewan. The fire sparked on Aug. 12 around 1 p.m. and is currently burning 200 acres and growing. Grass, trees and croplands are fueling the fire. Officials say the fire...
Woman’s body found in parked truck in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman’s body was found inside a parked truck in downtown Spokane Friday. Spokane Police say they received a call from a concerned citizen around 8 a.m. The car was parked near 2nd and State. Police did not provide any other information about the investigation. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spokane police drone attacked mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
FOX 28 Spokane
Level 2 evacuations in place for Martin Fire burning 13 miles south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. – Level 2 (get set) evacuations are in place for the 25 acre Martin Fire burning around Bonnie Lake 13 miles south of Cheney. Western boundary, all homes along Long Road from Rock Lake to the southern border across the Blackman RoadEastern border running along Texas Ferry to the northern boundary of Cheney Plaza.
12-year-old driver involved in Spokane car crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 12-year-old girl was behind the wheel of a car involved in a crash in Spokane on Tuesday morning, according to Spokane Police. The crash happened at East 9th Avenue and South Helena Street in the South Perry District. Two cars were involved in the crash.
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman found dead in Spokane Valley house fire had blunt force trauma to the head
SPOKANE, Wash. – The woman found deceased inside a burning home in Spokane Valley suffered blunt force trauma to her head, according to newly released court documents. According to a report by our partners at the Spokesman Review, the manner of the woman’s death is still undetermined. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death as a potential homicide.
Avista substation goes down in south Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in South Spokane Valley are currently without power due to an Avista substation going down. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Avista says around 3,600 customers in the Inland Northwest are without power right now. Kootenai Electric is reporting about 2,100 members in the Worley, Rockford Bay and Plummer...
FOX 28 Spokane
KCSO searching for who killed ‘Dale the Duck’ at Avondale Golf Course
HAYDEN, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is searching for the person who ran over and killed a duck at the Avondale Golf Course. General Manager Jason Jerman said a golfer intentionally ran over the duck on Friday. What’s even more disappointing is the Duck, dubbed...
14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle
SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
FOX 28 Spokane
Car theft turned RV fire leaves auto sales business hurting
SPOKANE, Wash. – Days after a motor home exploded on their car lot, Ronnie Marks and his son, Hank, are picking up the pieces. “They could’ve killed somebody simply,” Ronnie Marks said. “The blast was a blast I’ve never heard before. It shook the building,” he said....
