Philadelphia, PA

phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 34 North 40th Street in West Powelton, West Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, 16-unit condominium building at 34 North 40th Street in West Powelton, West Philadelphia. Designed by Harman Deutsch Ohler Architecture, the new building will span 4,222 square feet and feature a cellar and a roof deck. Construction costs are listed at $2.12 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Still Pending at 502 Wood Street in Old City

Although permits have been issued more than half a year ago, a recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has revealed that construction has still not started at the six-story, 50-unit apartment building proposed at 502 Wood Street in the Old City section of Center City. Designed by JKRP Architects, the building will span 55,470 square feet and feature two elevators and parking for 13 cars. Permits list Tester Construction Group as the contractor and a construction cost of $5.55 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Demolition of Fishtown's historic St. Laurentius Church could begin this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A historic church in Fishtown could come down this week after being a part of the community for more than a century. Demolition of the old St. Laurentius Church could start as early as Monday.The city is waiting on final approval from the Department of Licenses and Inspections.  The building on East Berks Street has been slowly falling apart since the Archdiocese closed it in 2014 due to safety concerns. Eyewitness News spoke with neighbors about their concerns and fears as the long project moves forward. "It's Philadelphia. It's a city of old churches and they're gonna build...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Anticipated at 1712 Christian Street in Graduate Hospital, South Philadelphia

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has revealed that demolition has been completed yet construction has not yet begun at the two-building, six-unit development proposed at 1712 Christian Street in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood of South Philadelphia, although construction permits were issued in February. The project replaces two three-story prewar rowhouses on a through-block lot that stretches from Christian Street to the north to Montrose Street to the south. Designed by Moto Designshop, the complex will consist of two rowhouses situated at either end of the site, each rising three stories and featuring three units, with a 33-foot-long rear yard in between. Both structures will feature rear and roof decks. Permits list Made Construction as the contractor and a construction cost of $400,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Westbound I-76 Lane Closure Begins Sunday

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a single lane closure between the U.S. 1 and Belmont Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County beginning Sunday, August 14, for roadway borings and other drilling activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The lane closure will be in place Sundays through Fridays from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning through Thursday, September 1.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide

Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
UPPER DARBY, PA
kensingtonvoice.com

Need home repairs? Here’s where to start looking in Philadelphia.￼

For several years, Kensington resident Carlos Mitti was unable to access his basement or safely use his shower. Affordable, quick repairs were hard to find. “If you call the City, the wait list is just something out of control,” Mitti said. “If you hire a private contractor, the prices are going up and over the roof with the charges. The people who can do the work are out there. They just charge a ridiculous amount of money.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Architecture
Politics
WITF

Evictions are spiking as assistance, protections disappear

Philadelphia, which passed a law making eviction diversion mandatory through this year, saw filings down 33%. Jada Riley thought she had beaten homelessness. The 26-year-old New Orleans resident was finally making a steady income cleaning houses during the pandemic to afford a $700-a-month, one-bedroom apartment. But she lost nearly all her clients after Hurricane Ida hit last year. Then she was fired from a grocery store job in February after taking time off to help a relative.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Cannabis in Philadelphia: Laws, Dispensaries, and More

- Every country and city has its laws and regulations when it comes to cannabis and its use. There are countries where you can publicly smoke cannabis and not get in trouble; there are some places where you are not even allowed to mention it. What to Know About Cannabis...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

