Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has revealed that demolition has been completed yet construction has not yet begun at the two-building, six-unit development proposed at 1712 Christian Street in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood of South Philadelphia, although construction permits were issued in February. The project replaces two three-story prewar rowhouses on a through-block lot that stretches from Christian Street to the north to Montrose Street to the south. Designed by Moto Designshop, the complex will consist of two rowhouses situated at either end of the site, each rising three stories and featuring three units, with a 33-foot-long rear yard in between. Both structures will feature rear and roof decks. Permits list Made Construction as the contractor and a construction cost of $400,000.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO