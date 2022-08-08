Read full article on original website
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 34 North 40th Street in West Powelton, West Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, 16-unit condominium building at 34 North 40th Street in West Powelton, West Philadelphia. Designed by Harman Deutsch Ohler Architecture, the new building will span 4,222 square feet and feature a cellar and a roof deck. Construction costs are listed at $2.12 million.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Still Pending at 502 Wood Street in Old City
Although permits have been issued more than half a year ago, a recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has revealed that construction has still not started at the six-story, 50-unit apartment building proposed at 502 Wood Street in the Old City section of Center City. Designed by JKRP Architects, the building will span 55,470 square feet and feature two elevators and parking for 13 cars. Permits list Tester Construction Group as the contractor and a construction cost of $5.55 million.
Weekend Closure of Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia Motorists to Be Detoured
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Conrail is planning to close Aramingo Avenue between Castor Avenue and Butler Street from 5:00 PM Saturday, August 13, to 5:00 AM Monday, August 15, for track replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During the weekend closure, Aramingo Avenue motorists will be directed to...
Demolition of Fishtown's historic St. Laurentius Church could begin this week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A historic church in Fishtown could come down this week after being a part of the community for more than a century. Demolition of the old St. Laurentius Church could start as early as Monday.The city is waiting on final approval from the Department of Licenses and Inspections. The building on East Berks Street has been slowly falling apart since the Archdiocese closed it in 2014 due to safety concerns. Eyewitness News spoke with neighbors about their concerns and fears as the long project moves forward. "It's Philadelphia. It's a city of old churches and they're gonna build...
phillyyimby.com
Construction Anticipated at 1712 Christian Street in Graduate Hospital, South Philadelphia
Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has revealed that demolition has been completed yet construction has not yet begun at the two-building, six-unit development proposed at 1712 Christian Street in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood of South Philadelphia, although construction permits were issued in February. The project replaces two three-story prewar rowhouses on a through-block lot that stretches from Christian Street to the north to Montrose Street to the south. Designed by Moto Designshop, the complex will consist of two rowhouses situated at either end of the site, each rising three stories and featuring three units, with a 33-foot-long rear yard in between. Both structures will feature rear and roof decks. Permits list Made Construction as the contractor and a construction cost of $400,000.
phillyvoice.com
Wawa drops 24-hour service at another Center City store as company expands footprint
Wawa has spent much of the last year touting plans to double its total store count by 2030, entering new markets from North Carolina to Alabama, Tennessee and further into central Pennsylvania in the coming years. But in Philadelphia, where the company had seemed bullish during the last decade, Wawa...
Billionaire Developer from Penn Valley Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City
David Adelman.Image via Darco Capital. Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn.
Westbound I-76 Lane Closure Begins Sunday
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a single lane closure between the U.S. 1 and Belmont Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County beginning Sunday, August 14, for roadway borings and other drilling activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The lane closure will be in place Sundays through Fridays from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning through Thursday, September 1.
Phillymag.com
Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide
Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
Phillymag.com
The City Has Failed University City Townhome Residents. They Should Pay For It — Literally
The traumatizing clearing of the University City Townhome encampment in West Philly symbolizes the ongoing racial injustice of gentrification. One solution: The city should buy the property. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Monday morning’s abrupt...
fox29.com
Center City apartment building had no water during heat emergency; residents press city for answers
CENTER CITY - Residents at a Center City apartment building say they went days without water in the middle of a heat emergency. They say their water was shut off without warning Monday morning. The water is back on as building residents and management press the city to know what happened.
kensingtonvoice.com
Need home repairs? Here’s where to start looking in Philadelphia.￼
For several years, Kensington resident Carlos Mitti was unable to access his basement or safely use his shower. Affordable, quick repairs were hard to find. “If you call the City, the wait list is just something out of control,” Mitti said. “If you hire a private contractor, the prices are going up and over the roof with the charges. The people who can do the work are out there. They just charge a ridiculous amount of money.”
billypenn.com
As more development threatens, Chinatown is working to heal the concrete wound that split the neighborhood
There are two sides to Philadelphia’s Chinatown, one of the oldest in the United States. To some, it’s a great area to visit: a place to eat noodles, get bubble tea, and sing karaoke. To the roughly 3,000 people who live there — and thousands more who count on it for cultural connection — it’s home.
Area where tree fell, injured 8 in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park was recently inspected: Officials
Eight people were injured Sunday afternoon when a large tree fell on a group having a class reunion party. Then, hours later, a second tree fell.
Evictions are spiking as assistance, protections disappear
Philadelphia, which passed a law making eviction diversion mandatory through this year, saw filings down 33%. Jada Riley thought she had beaten homelessness. The 26-year-old New Orleans resident was finally making a steady income cleaning houses during the pandemic to afford a $700-a-month, one-bedroom apartment. But she lost nearly all her clients after Hurricane Ida hit last year. Then she was fired from a grocery store job in February after taking time off to help a relative.
'Otherworld': Interactive art experience opening in Northeast Philly later this year
"Otherworld" is scheduled to open later this year in Northeast Philadelphia.
PhillyBite
Cannabis in Philadelphia: Laws, Dispensaries, and More
- Every country and city has its laws and regulations when it comes to cannabis and its use. There are countries where you can publicly smoke cannabis and not get in trouble; there are some places where you are not even allowed to mention it. What to Know About Cannabis...
Encampment removed outside low-income townhomes that are set to be demolished in University City
A group of tenants and housing activists set up more than a dozen tents in the courtyard.
Police release photos of suspect in South Philly shooting from July
Police are requesting help to identify a suspect in a South Philly homicide from July 27. A 27-year-old man was shot and killed just before 7:00 p.m. that evening. It happened near 18th and Sigel Streets around the Point Breeze neighborhood.
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
