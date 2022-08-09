Kansas City bicyclist seriously hurt in South Plaza crash on Sunday, police say

A bicyclist was seriously hurt around noon Sunday after being struck by a car near Loose Park in Kansas City’s South Plaza neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were called around 11:37 a.m. to the intersection of West 51st Street and Wornall Road on a two-vehicle collision, according to a KCPD crash report. Investigators on scene found that a Toyota Scion rear-ended the bicyclist as both were driving north on Wornall near the intersection at 51st.

The impact caused the cyclist to be ejected from the bicycle before landing on the hood and windshield of the car. The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was taken by ambulance to the hospital with injuries described as critical.

At the crash scene, the driver of the Toyota reported being unable to see the bicyclist before the crash, police said. That person was uninjured.