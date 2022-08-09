ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City bicyclist seriously hurt in South Plaza crash on Sunday, police say

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3unWL5_0h9rbh3B00

A bicyclist was seriously hurt around noon Sunday after being struck by a car near Loose Park in Kansas City’s South Plaza neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were called around 11:37 a.m. to the intersection of West 51st Street and Wornall Road on a two-vehicle collision, according to a KCPD crash report. Investigators on scene found that a Toyota Scion rear-ended the bicyclist as both were driving north on Wornall near the intersection at 51st.

The impact caused the cyclist to be ejected from the bicycle before landing on the hood and windshield of the car. The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was taken by ambulance to the hospital with injuries described as critical.

At the crash scene, the driver of the Toyota reported being unable to see the bicyclist before the crash, police said. That person was uninjured.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

15 and 16 year old shot in Gladstone early Thursday morning

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenage boys were shot and rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning in Gladstone. Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to an apartment complex at North Broadway and NW 68th Street in response to the shooting. There they found two teens suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 15 year old and 16 year old were both transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital, according to Gladstone police.
GLADSTONE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Kcpd
KCTV 5

Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KCTV 5

Raytown teen dead after being thrown from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.
RAYTOWN, MO
KCTV 5

AMBER Alert for 2-year-old girl in stolen vehicle

Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular park. KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. 51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019,...
LENEXA, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
12K+
Followers
945
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy