Always jumping at a challenge, BSU OL Ben Dooley competing for a starting spot

Lalo Otuafi had known Ben Dooley for all of one minute. Maybe not even that long. But Otuafi — the offensive coordinator at Churchill County High — was already making guarantees.

“If you come play for me,” he told Dooley, “I promise I’ll get you a DI scholarship.”

In a short time, Dooley became the Paul Bunyan of the small high school in Fallon, Nevada. He was a giant, a myth. He showed up at Churchill County as a sophomore in the winter of 2016, joining the wrestling team and turning coach Trevor deBraga into a carnie, barking for people to check out his newest attraction.

Otuafi got one of the calls, which led the 6-3 football coach into the wrestling room one day.

“When I walked by him and I had to look up at him,” Otuafi said, “I knew we had something.”

But it wasn’t the height that led to the guarantee. It was the feet. Dooley was so smooth on the mat, light on his toes and incredibly coordinated for a kid his size. You can’t have the feet Dooley has and the size Dooley has and not get the attention of college coaches.

“He’s not as big as the Ben you see now, but he was athletic and could move,” said Churchill County head coach Brooke Hill. “We knew he could be something special.”

But there was just one problem: Dooley wasn’t a football player. He had played a little bit as a youngster but nothing at even a relatively high level.

“We were big into wrestling around here,” Dooley’s father, Jared, said.

But Otuafi was a heck of a salesman, hyping up the high schooler’s size and agility and potential. Perhaps more helpful: Dooley is not a guy to shy away from a challenge.

“I love competitive sports. I love being competitive,” said Dooley, who also won two state wrestling titles. “So I was like, ‘I’ll give football a chance.’”

Six years later, with Otuafi’s promise fulfilled, Dooley stood in the lobby of Boise State’s football facility, talking about the possibility of starting at right guard for the Broncos this season.

Much has changed since that day in the wrestling room. He’s about 100 pounds heavier. His face is almost unrecognizable, now covered with a gnarly red beard that might be the best on the team. And his responsibility is on another planet.

But there’s a theme that has remained constant — and it relates back to that beard, the one months in the making that hangs about two inches below his chin.

“He’s got this big ole beard,” said Boise State offensive line coach Tim Keane. “That’s kind of his mentality. He doesn’t care. … (I’ll ask): Can you play right tackle? ‘Coach, I don’t care.’ Can you play right guard? ‘Coach I don’t care. I’ll do whatever you need me to do.’”

His responses were the same years ago, back when Dooley was being introduced to the offensive line position.

“The great thing about Ben is he was like, ‘Yes, coach. Yes, coach,’” Otuafi said. “He was so coachable.”

Added Jared Dooley: “He wants to work for you. That’s Ben’s mentality. It doesn’t really matter the amount of work. It doesn’t really matter the kind of work. He sees the team first and himself second.”

As coach Andy Avalos works to reinstill the culture of Boise State in his second season, it’s guys like Dooley pushing that forward, the type of people who would raise their hands to swim with piranhas if it somehow helped the team.

Back in 2020, when injuries and COVID-19 contact tracing turned the Boise State defensive line room into a barren cupboard, Dooley flipped over to the defensive line and notched a pair of tackles in a win over Colorado State.

A few months later, a new coaching staff got to experience his dedication. Dooley made drastic strides last spring and won a position battle to be the Broncos’ week one starter at right tackle. Dooley started every game for Boise State last year, moving to right guard midseason after a flurry of injuries hit the BSU offensive line.

Now, heading into his redshirt junior campaign, he’s the favorite to start at right guard for what’s expected to be a much-improved offensive line.

“Dooley is one of the most explosive guys we have on our team for a 300-pound offensive lineman,” Avalos said. “The way he can bend, the way he can move, the way he can come out of his hips — I’m telling you, it’s impressive.”

Fallon, Nevada is not a large place. It is a city of 8,500 inside a county with a population under 25,000 perhaps best known for Naval Air Station Fallon, which is where they shot a majority of the aerial scenes in Top Gun. There is also a restaurant there called Pizza Barn, where Dooley worked for a time.

Hanging inside are photos and signed jerseys of Josh Mauga and Harvey Dahl, two Churchill County alums who played in the NFL in the 2000s.

“I’m sure that Ben has always, maybe in the back of his mind,” Jared Dooley said, “hoped his picture would get on the wall while he was sitting there making pizzas.”

Or as Hill — the longtime Churchill County coach — noted: They’ve produced a pair of NFL players and “we’d like to see a third, too,” he said. “We’re not going to lie to you.”