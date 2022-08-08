Read full article on original website
Illinois State Fair Time Is Here
The Illinois State Fair is getting underway. The fair opens with a Thursday-afternoon ribbon cutting, followed by the Twilight Parade, with Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White as grand marshal. The fair features a mix of new attractions, like the animatronic dinosaurs in Happy Hollow and the expanded Route 66 Experience inside Gate 2, along with traditional favorites like the butter cow, which has been a staple of the fair since the 1920s. This year’s edition was made with 500 pounds of recycled butter.
Rebuild Illinois money headed to southern Illinois projects Rend Lake Resort, projects along I-57 and I-24 to get $350 million
When state lawmakers voted on bipartisan lines in 2019 to double Illinois' motor fuel tax and raise several driving-related fees, it laid the groundwork for a $45 billion infrastructure plan, the largest in Illinois' history and the first in nearly a decade. The plan, spanning six years, dedicates $33.2 billion...
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
Demmer pushes against taxing retirement income in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Republican candidate for Treasurer said Illinois should not tax retirement income. There were rumors in 2020 that Treasurer Mike Frerichs said Illinois may have to tax retirement income like pensions and 401Ks if voters failed to approve the graduated income tax amendment. Fifty-four percent of Illinois voters rejected the Pritzker administration’s “Fair Tax” proposal during the 2020 election, but Frerichs also denies he ever said taxing retirement was an option.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Study: Illinois has some work to do when it comes to free speech
(The Center Square) – A new study on state laws that regulate political speech argues Illinois could do better in some key areas. According to the Institute for Free Speech, which produced the report, “The Free Speech Index” examines how well each state supports the free speech and association rights of individuals and groups interested in speaking about candidates, issues of public policy, and their government.
IL State Fair Begins This Week
The Illinois State Fair kicks off this week, with new attractions and no admission price increases. Unlike everything else, the cost to get into the fair is not going up this year says State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Adults are still half price Sunday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under...
GALLERY: See the sights at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Check out this gallery of some pictures from the 2022 Illinois State Fair. This gallery will be updated as more pictures become available.
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
Temporary Illinois Link card outage
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Link card users temporarily won't be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals. Scheduled maintenance is set to take place from August 20 to August 21. Officials say this is because the state is transitioning to a new link card system. Link cards will...
Top 10 Illinois RBs for 2022 IHSA football season
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (BVM) – The 2022 high school football season in Illinois is upon us, and there will be plenty of talent on the gridiron this fall. One of the most vital positions in any season is at running back, and this year, Illinois features some talented players in the backfield. Here are the top 10 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) running backs going into the 2022 season.
Prison upgrades coming to Illinois facilities
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Corrections will be using over $150 million in state funds to move forward with construction and upgrade projects to facilities statewide. Plans include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center and renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.
NCAA Basketball: 10 best players from state of Illinois of last decade
Each passing year, the sports world gives us unforgettable moments and memories and NCAA basketball has certainly contributed to that. It was only four seasons ago that mid-major Loyola-Chicago made an unthinkable run to the Final Four. Amazing runs, buzzer beaters, and key performances are just par for the course not just in March Madness but in the collegiate game.
93 counties in Illinois rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of...
Find Out if You’re Eligible for 2 Stimulus Checks in Illinois
If you have found yourself reeling from inflation, there could be some relief coming your way over the coming weeks. There are 2 different types of stimulus money coming in Illinois for taxpayers and it's easy to find out if you're eligible. 24/7 Wall St reported that there are two...
Illinois shatters unclaimed property records
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state treasurer is celebrating breaking records on their unclaimed property program. Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday his office handed out a record $280 million in unclaimed property for FY2022. That money came from over 362,352 claims, also a record for the program. Frerichs attributes the record to using technology more […]
These Are The 6 Most Popular Marijuana Strains in Illinois. Pass The Doritos
Let me start by saying, no...I don't. Let me also start by saying, if you do...all good, no judgement, let me guide you to the goods...or something. Grab the Doritos and Cherry Garcia, this could take a while. With the state of Illinois deep into the legal weed game, with BILLIONS of dollars in it sold, why not provide a little guide to what's good and what's the most popular in Illinois. LEAFY.
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from all over Illinois. See the 600 […]
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
