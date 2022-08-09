Read full article on original website
Ken DeBault
3d ago
The results are after the cameras are turned off and the counting stops the stuffing starts. Magically by 6 a.m. we have a winner.
Bill Hewer
3d ago
it takes time to change the numbers so they can install Gretchen like a toilet.
Tired of left-right gridlock? Forward Party vying for Michigan’s 2024 ballot.
Heather Herrygers believes America’s two-party system cannot represent everyone. The political spectrum “has nothing to do with a straight line,” she says, as the same person can have strong views befitting both a Democrat and a Republican. That’s why she co-leads the Forward Party in Michigan. Announced...
CDC suggests masking in just 10 Michigan counties, as COVID cools in metro Detroit
Michigan has 10 counties at a high COVID Community Level, down from 18 counties last week, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 11. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
What to know about probe into alleged election machine tampering by Michigan AG candidate, others
It’s been a week since the Department of Attorney General requested a special prosecutor to review charges against nine individuals who allegedly stole and illegally analyzed voting machines last year. Among those named in the request are Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno and Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City....
Detroit News
Hillsdale County GOP sending competing delegate lists to Michigan party
The Hillsdale County Republican Party will send two slates of delegates to the state party convention after competing events were held across the street from each other Thursday night in Hillsdale. One 13-delegate slate was voted on in a "rump convention" in a parking lot at the corner of Bacon...
fox2detroit.com
Matt DePerno, GOP candidate for attorney general denies he was in possession of a voter tabulator
(FOX 2) - The likely Republican candidate for state Attorney General denied having access to election tabulators in the aftermath of the 2020 election, disputing the results of an investigation by the Michigan State Police and the AG's office. Matt DePerno was among nine people named in an investigation that...
MetroTimes
Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party
The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
fox2detroit.com
Wild police chase in Wayne County • Matt DePerno denies access to tabulators • Trump supports warrant release
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Driven by a 14-year-old suspect, three people in a stolen pickup truck took police on a wild chase through multiple Wayne County communities before they were arrested on the Southfield Freeway late Thursday night. One of the passengers in the truck fired gunshots at pursuing officers...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man accused of hosting white nationalist ‘hate camp’ gets probation
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A member of a white supremacist group that hosted a ‘hate camp’ at his property in Michigan will pend five years on probation after pleading no contest to three charges. Tristan Webb, 20, was ordered to serve five years of probation under ‘strict...
Detroit News
Hillsdale, Macomb GOP antics: Dueling conventions, canceled meeting
Hillsdale — At least two brawls for power emerged Thursday night at Michigan Republican Party county conventions at which official delegates were supposed to be selected for the state party convention later this month where key leaders will be endorsed. In one case, the executive committee of the Hillsdale...
wincountry.com
Lawyer files claim of juror misconduct in Michigan Governor kidnap trial
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A claim of juror misconduct in the second trial for two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has surfaced. The attorney for alleged ringleader Barry Croft filed a court briefing Thursday. Joshua Blanchard says a juror told co-workers he hoped to be selected and had planned to ensure a particular verdict.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. – A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that prepared members to violently overthrow the government, has been sentenced to probation. Tristan Webb was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge, who deferred jail time and sentenced Webb to probation with...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Andrew Fink wins Republican primary to represent Hillsdale, Branch, Lenawee counties
Republican voters re-nominated state Rep. Andrew Fink on Aug. 2 to run for a second term representing Hillsdale, Branch, and part of Lenawee counties in the state legislature. Fink defeated Steve Meckley, owner of Meckley Flavor Fruit Farms, to represent Michigan’s 35th state house district. Fink will face Democratic nominee Andrew Watkins in the Nov. 8 general election.
Detroit News
Whitmer won't have to testify in abortion case, judge says; defendants appeal
Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham has ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not be forced to testify in the case she filed to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban — a decision that was almost immediately appealed to the state Court of Appeals. Cunningham said Wednesday that Whitmer established...
Ballot Initiative To Strike Detroit’s Adult-Use Ordinance Rejected, Opponents Continue To Fight
(CBS DETROIT) – A proposed initiative seeking to overturn Detroit’s adult-use cannabis licensing ordinance was shot down by The Detroit Election Commission. Although the city charter states that 2,811 signatures are needed to secure a ballot spot, 6,475 signatures are required under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act. Citizens for Better Social Equity collected 4,844 signatures, more than 3,000 were deemed valid. Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem James Tate sponsored the ordinance, giving preference to legacy Detroiters to create social equity opportunities. “There’s a different license that’s required for recreational so there’s no grandfathering,” Tate said. “There’s no assumption that just because you...
Michigan GOP Attorney General Candidate Under Investigation by His Opponent for 2020 Voting Machine Scheme
The presumptive Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general, Matthew DePerno, is under investigation for meddling with voting equipment after the 2020 election in search of evidence of election fraud. According to a petition for a special prosecutor filed on August 5 by current Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, DePerno and two other people, including state Rep. Daire Rendon (R–Lake City), allegedly "orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators" in several Michigan counties. Once they obtained the machines, the trio performed "tests" on them, including running fake ballots through the machines.
Detroit News
Detroit Election Commission rejects marijuana ballot proposal
Detroit — The Detroit Elections Commission this week rejected a ballot proposal seeking to overhaul the city's marijuana ordinance, which was enacted earlier this year. The commission, made up of Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett Jr. and City Council President Mary Sheffield, unanimously voted on Monday against moving the proposal to the November ballot.
foodmanufacturing.com
Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
2nd report on impact of No-Fault law changes is released
A survey released Thursday is shedding more light on the impact that changes to Michigan's No-Fault Auto law have had on medical providers and the patients they serve.
wnmufm.org
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, MI (AP)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. She said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified.
Security measures could lead to further delays in November election
New upgrades to election security standards by the Secretary of State are causing some lengthier wait times for reporting of results, a trend likely to repeat or worsen in November.
