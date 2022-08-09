ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ken DeBault
3d ago

The results are after the cameras are turned off and the counting stops the stuffing starts. Magically by 6 a.m. we have a winner.

Bill Hewer
3d ago

it takes time to change the numbers so they can install Gretchen like a toilet.

MetroTimes

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Detroit News

Hillsdale, Macomb GOP antics: Dueling conventions, canceled meeting

Hillsdale — At least two brawls for power emerged Thursday night at Michigan Republican Party county conventions at which official delegates were supposed to be selected for the state party convention later this month where key leaders will be endorsed. In one case, the executive committee of the Hillsdale...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

Lawyer files claim of juror misconduct in Michigan Governor kidnap trial

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A claim of juror misconduct in the second trial for two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has surfaced. The attorney for alleged ringleader Barry Croft filed a court briefing Thursday. Joshua Blanchard says a juror told co-workers he hoped to be selected and had planned to ensure a particular verdict.
MICHIGAN STATE
hillsdalecollegian.com

Andrew Fink wins Republican primary to represent Hillsdale, Branch, Lenawee counties

Republican voters re-nominated state Rep. Andrew Fink on Aug. 2 to run for a second term representing Hillsdale, Branch, and part of Lenawee counties in the state legislature. Fink defeated Steve Meckley, owner of Meckley Flavor Fruit Farms, to represent Michigan’s 35th state house district. Fink will face Democratic nominee Andrew Watkins in the Nov. 8 general election.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Ballot Initiative To Strike Detroit’s Adult-Use Ordinance Rejected, Opponents Continue To Fight

(CBS DETROIT) – A proposed initiative seeking to overturn Detroit’s adult-use cannabis licensing ordinance was shot down by The Detroit Election Commission. Although the city charter states that 2,811 signatures are needed to secure a ballot spot, 6,475 signatures are required under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act. Citizens for Better Social Equity collected 4,844 signatures, more than 3,000 were deemed valid. Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem James Tate sponsored the ordinance, giving preference to legacy Detroiters to create social equity opportunities. “There’s a different license that’s required for recreational so there’s no grandfathering,” Tate said. “There’s no assumption that just because you...
DETROIT, MI
Reason.com

Michigan GOP Attorney General Candidate Under Investigation by His Opponent for 2020 Voting Machine Scheme

The presumptive Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general, Matthew DePerno, is under investigation for meddling with voting equipment after the 2020 election in search of evidence of election fraud. According to a petition for a special prosecutor filed on August 5 by current Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, DePerno and two other people, including state Rep. Daire Rendon (R–Lake City), allegedly "orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators" in several Michigan counties. Once they obtained the machines, the trio performed "tests" on them, including running fake ballots through the machines.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit Election Commission rejects marijuana ballot proposal

Detroit — The Detroit Elections Commission this week rejected a ballot proposal seeking to overhaul the city's marijuana ordinance, which was enacted earlier this year. The commission, made up of Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett Jr. and City Council President Mary Sheffield, unanimously voted on Monday against moving the proposal to the November ballot.
DETROIT, MI
foodmanufacturing.com

Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, MI (AP)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. She said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified.
MICHIGAN STATE

