Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones officially up for pre-order now

teases and leaks in recent weeks which have basically told us everything we need to know about Sennheiser's new Momentum 4 Wireless headphones, but now the highly anticipated ANC cans are officially up for pre-order across the globe with an on-sale date of August 23.

Boasting up to an astonishing 60 hours of battery life (including fast charging capability that can give you six hours of listening in just ten minutes), the Momentum 4 Wireless headphones also sport a new design that's sure to prove divisive among fans of the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless.

Gone are its predecessor's foldable arms, physical buttons and bold metal and leather styling, replaced by a design language which seems to borrow heavily from Sony's WH-1000XM5.

Thankfully, the new design is said to provide more comfort than before, with a low-friction hinge mechanism, improved padding on the headband and deeper cushioning on the earpads.

Image 1 of 4

Sennheiser also promises improved adaptive noise cancelling and transparency, with the ability to tailor the Momentum 4 Wireless' sound to your liking via the Sennheiser Smart Control app, which offers a variety of sound modes and built-in EQ functionality.

Additionally, the Momentum 4 Wireless feature Smart Pause functionality, automatically stopping your music when you take your headphones off your ears, along with energy-saving Auto On/Off capabilities to quickly power on your cans when you pick them up, or shut them down when they aren't being used.

Arriving in black and white color options, Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless headphones have been priced at $349.95 / £300 / AU$549.95 and are available to pre-order now directly from Sennheiser (opens in new tab) and from other leading audio retailers.

Stephen primarily covers phones and entertainment for TechRadar's Australian team, and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming in both print and online for over a decade. He's obsessed with smartphones, televisions, consoles and gaming PCs, and has a deep-seated desire to consume all forms of media at the highest quality possible.

He's also likely to talk a person’s ear off at the mere mention of Android, cats, retro sneaker releases, travelling and physical media, such as vinyl and boutique Blu-ray releases. Right now, he's most excited about QD-OLED technology, The Batman and Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga.