sentinelcolorado.com
The week past in Aurora prep sports, 8.4-8.10.22
AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings from the week past in Aurora prep sports, Aug. 4-Aug. 10, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP...
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Golf: Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest finish in top six at Cherry Creek Invitational
AURORA | Young players in local programs made impressive season debuts Tuesday at the Cherry Creek Invitational at Murphy Creek Golf Course. Seven players shot under par in the tournament and one of those players was Cherokee Trail freshman Brayden Forte, whose first varsity round ended with a score of 1-under 70 that put him fourth in the individual standings among 119 players.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora lawmakers mowing down new lawns, golf courses with water conservation proposal
AURORA | New homes with lush front yards may soon become a rarity in Aurora, under a sweeping water conservation proposal by Mayor Mike Coffman that comes as staffers recommend the city enact even tighter restrictions on watering in 2023. “This proposal recognizes that the easy water rights in Colorado...
sentinelcolorado.com
Art de triumph: Lofty Aurora Highlands sculpture sets off public art trail
AURORA | Drive down E-470 and you might catch a glimpse of the newest — and one of the largest — pieces of public art in the city of Aurora. The statue “Life Blood” by Arkansas-based artist Hunter Brown was installed last week, and is part of a series of more than two dozen planned public art installations throughout the new development that will be installed over the next several years.
sentinelcolorado.com
APS launches a new logo, representing a changed school district
AURORA | Say goodbye to the blue man. Aurora Public Schools has officially unveiled its new logo and tagline for the start of the school year. Since last fall the district has been undergoing a process of creating a new logo as part of creating a stronger brand identity for the district. With the start of the 2022-2023 school year the geometric logo and the tagline “power your potential” is starting to pop on on district buildings, podiums and.
sentinelcolorado.com
SUPPLIES AND DEMAND: Aurora teachers thankful for critical donations they normally fund themselves
AURORA | It’s not just students who have to get back-to-school supplies. Every year, teachers and other school employees stock up at the beginning of the school year — often out of their own pocket. Those pencils, scissors and tissues can add up. Former Aurora Public Schools teacher...
sentinelcolorado.com
Unidentified man shot, wounded Tuesday night in north Aurora
AURORA | Aurora police provided few details about an unidentified man shot and wounded Tuesday night somewhere in the area of East First Avenue and Dayton Street. Police said in a social media post that officers were called to the area at about 8:30 p.m. to respond to a shooting.
sentinelcolorado.com
1 man dead, 1 boy, 1 adult injured, after crash on Buckley Road Thursday
AURORA | An adult man was killed and a child and an adult were injured in a car crash Thursday afternoon on South Buckley Road in Aurora. Shortly before 5 p.m., Aurora police were notified of a serious car crash on South Buckley Road near East Arkansas Place, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.
sentinelcolorado.com
EDITORIAL: Lack of accountability and transparency led to the Aurora police calamity; it’s still the problem
Esides the inarguable fact that too many Aurora police officers have used. abusive, sometimes deadly force against residents here during the past several years, the very core of Aurora’s police problem has long been transparency and accountability. Had those two critical failures been addressed years ago, as they became...
sentinelcolorado.com
DACA opened doors to education for some, but many students still face obstacles
DENVER | When Flor Camarena was getting ready to graduate from her Denver high school, there was a moment she wasn’t sure she’d be able to go to college. But her counselors, to whom she had confided her lack of legal status, helped her find schools that were supportive and programs that gave her hope for financial assistance.
