Narragansett, RI

2 hurt, 7 arrested in Block Island Ferry fight

By Sarah Doiron, Adriana Rozas Rivera, Anita Baffoni, Shaun Towne, Amanda Pitts
 4 days ago

EDITOR’S NOTE: Rhode Island State Police made a correction to the name of one of the individuals arrested.

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A fight on board the Block Island Ferry Monday night resulted in two people being taken to the hospital and seven others being charged, Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday.

State troopers, along with officers from several local police departments, responded just after 9:30 p.m. to reports of a disturbance on the ferry. They boarded the ship as it approached Galilee and secured the scene.

Two people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries, according to state police.

Narragansett Fire Chief Scott Partington told 12 News that all others involved refused transport after the ship was emptied.

“All crews on scene did a great job sorting through patients involved and were well organized,” the chief added.

The following people were arrested:

  • Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence, was charged with disorderly conduct (fighting/tumultuous behavior)
  • Cassandra R. Laurie, 30, of Providence, was charged with obstructing an officer in the execution of duty
  • Trent Manning, 32, of Providence, was charged with disorderly conduct (fighting/tumultuous behavior)
  • Abdou Njie, 37, of Pawtucket, was charged with disorderly conduct (fighting/tumultuous behavior)
  • Daevon Silva, 20, of Pawtucket, was charged with disorderly conduct (fighting/tumultuous behavior)
  • Miguel G. Silva, 36, of Pawtucket, was charged with disorderly conduct (fighting/tumultuous behavior)
  • Chevron R. Towns, 20, of Providence, was charged with weapons other than firearms prohibited

    Michael Carvalho (Photo: Rhode Island State Police)
    Cassandra Laurie (Photo: Rhode Island State Police)
    Trent Manning (Photo: Rhode Island State Police)
    Abdou Njie (Photo: Rhode Island State Police)
    Daevon Silva (Photo: Rhode Island State Police)
    Miguel Silva (Photo: Rhode Island State Police)
    Chevron Towns (Photo: Rhode Island State Police)

Troopers were assigned to scheduled ferries throughout the night, state police said, but the fight happened on an unscheduled ferry added late due to overcrowding.

Six troopers were also detailed for the day to assist New Shoreham police in anticipation of large crowds for an event at Ballard’s Beach Resort, according to state police.

Jacob Dorbor (Photo: Rhode Island State Police)

Around 6:30 p.m., troopers were called to a disturbance at Ballard’s and arrested 30-year-old Jacob Dorbor of Providence on a disorderly conduct charge.

It’s unclear at this time whether the two incidents are related.

In a statement, Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi said security staff “promptly stopped” the fight.

Filippi said no other altercations happened at the event.

“Ballard’s closed its operations at 6 p.m., several hours before the last ferry left Block Island,” he added.

The venue has since canceled the Roots & Rhythm Festival planned for Aug. 21 as it reevaluates the hosting of concerts and other events.

Ballard’s cancels Roots & Rhythm Festival after tumultuous weekend

Interstate Navigation Company, which operates the ferry, released a statement acknowledging the “poor behavior of several passengers.”

“As per our protocols when anticipating a heavy volume of holiday travel, added security measures were put in place with the assistance of state and local police,” the statement continued. “We thank them and are continuing to work cooperatively with law enforcement to investigate the incident in order to assure safe passage for all our valued customers.”

State police said the incident remains under investigation.

