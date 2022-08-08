Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Friday practice sights and sounds
Here are some sights and sounds from Arizona State’s Friday practice, its sixth of preseason camp. — Through two weeks of camp, the blaring of a siren within the final minute of certain practice periods has served as a microcosm of the sense of urgency Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards expressed he wanted from his team after its very first fall practice: “As you change periods there’s always a lag because the whistle blows and it's like, ‘Now I gotta go to period six.’ So now what I’m doing is giving them a one-minute warning, so when you hear the fire engine, you go, ‘Oh, now I gotta end the period.’ I don’t want them meandering around.” After the alarm sounded to mark the official conclusion of warmups, the following period included ASU running backs coach Shaun Aguano attempting to convey to freshman Tevin White the importance of attacking a peel-out route his group was working on with greater urgency in order to maximize White’s theoretical chances of generating space from a tracking linebacker: “Get your ass off the 'X' (boundary-side receiver) and get going! I’m tired of talking about that.”
Friday practice notes and observations
Here are our notes and observations from Arizona State’s Friday morning practice, which was its sixth of preseason camp. Players were in full pads and the practice session was held at the Kajikawa Practice Facility. Media members were allowed to watch most of the two-hour session, including the installation portions that take place prior to warmups.
Head football coach for Corona del Sol placed on paid leave
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona is just three weeks away from the start of the high school football season for big schools (4A, 5A and 6A) and there is now trouble brewing for one East Valley school. According to a letter to parents from school officials tweeted out by the...
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location
The popular chain restaurant has announced plans for a second Arizona location.
How to maintain your pool during Arizona monsoon season
PHOENIX - It's been a busy monsoon season and for some, it's making caring for your pool a real headache. Josh Bazin, owner of Glistening Waters Pool Service, says the first thing you want to do is to buy test strips, stick them in the water, and test the levels.
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
The 25 Sunniest Cities in the U.S.
If you’re looking for a change of scenery, don’t underestimate the importance of sunlight.
Monsoon 2022: Powerful storm batters parts of Phoenix, Scottsdale
Friday saw a day of severe weather in parts of the Phoenix area, as a powerful monsoon storm brought flooding and blowing dust to parts of the Valley. We have team coverage on the weather.
3D printing and foam: Arizona organizations make homes more sustainable
Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are taking innovative steps to make homes more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable. Strata International Group, headquartered in Phoenix, has made a name by building homes out of foam and concrete, and Habitat for...
LIVE UPDATES: Power outages, rain, thunder, lightning across the Valley
Storms started bubbling around the Valley Friday afternoon and made their way into the Phoenix Metro around 2 p.m.
$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego
JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
Weather updates: Storms roll through the Valley Friday, some areas receive over 2 inches of rainfall
ARIZONA, USA — Strong storms moved through the Valley on Friday afternoon dumping rain and leaving thousands without power. As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, around 19,000 customers throughout the Valley are without power. For updated information visit SRP or APS power outage maps. The chance for strong winds, flash...
National Weather Service in Phoenix unveils lightning tracker
A new feature to help track the monsoon is now available to the public. The National Weather Service in Phoenix launched a lightning tracker on its website this week.
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
Tempe streetcar opens as Valley Metro expands light rail west and south
TEMPE – As neon lights replaced the setting sun one recent Friday evening, the city’s nightlife scene came alive along Mill Avenue, a popular spot near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus. Some revelers arrived by car, but others stepped off a new streetcar that makes several stops along Mill and winds through other parts of […] The post Tempe streetcar opens as Valley Metro expands light rail west and south appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
