Friday practice sights and sounds

Here are some sights and sounds from Arizona State’s Friday practice, its sixth of preseason camp. — Through two weeks of camp, the blaring of a siren within the final minute of certain practice periods has served as a microcosm of the sense of urgency Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards expressed he wanted from his team after its very first fall practice: “As you change periods there’s always a lag because the whistle blows and it's like, ‘Now I gotta go to period six.’ So now what I’m doing is giving them a one-minute warning, so when you hear the fire engine, you go, ‘Oh, now I gotta end the period.’ I don’t want them meandering around.” After the alarm sounded to mark the official conclusion of warmups, the following period included ASU running backs coach Shaun Aguano attempting to convey to freshman Tevin White the importance of attacking a peel-out route his group was working on with greater urgency in order to maximize White’s theoretical chances of generating space from a tracking linebacker: “Get your ass off the 'X' (boundary-side receiver) and get going! I’m tired of talking about that.”
Friday practice notes and observations

Here are our notes and observations from Arizona State’s Friday morning practice, which was its sixth of preseason camp. Players were in full pads and the practice session was held at the Kajikawa Practice Facility. Media members were allowed to watch most of the two-hour session, including the installation portions that take place prior to warmups.
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
How to maintain your pool during Arizona monsoon season

PHOENIX - It's been a busy monsoon season and for some, it's making caring for your pool a real headache. Josh Bazin, owner of Glistening Waters Pool Service, says the first thing you want to do is to buy test strips, stick them in the water, and test the levels.
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
3D printing and foam: Arizona organizations make homes more sustainable

Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are taking innovative steps to make homes more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable. Strata International Group, headquartered in Phoenix, has made a name by building homes out of foam and concrete, and Habitat for...
$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego

JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
Tempe streetcar opens as Valley Metro expands light rail west and south

TEMPE – As neon lights replaced the setting sun one recent Friday evening, the city’s nightlife scene came alive along Mill Avenue, a popular spot near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus. Some revelers arrived by car, but others stepped off a new streetcar that makes several stops along Mill and winds through other parts of […] The post Tempe streetcar opens as Valley Metro expands light rail west and south appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TEMPE, AZ
