Here are some sights and sounds from Arizona State’s Friday practice, its sixth of preseason camp. — Through two weeks of camp, the blaring of a siren within the final minute of certain practice periods has served as a microcosm of the sense of urgency Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards expressed he wanted from his team after its very first fall practice: “As you change periods there’s always a lag because the whistle blows and it's like, ‘Now I gotta go to period six.’ So now what I’m doing is giving them a one-minute warning, so when you hear the fire engine, you go, ‘Oh, now I gotta end the period.’ I don’t want them meandering around.” After the alarm sounded to mark the official conclusion of warmups, the following period included ASU running backs coach Shaun Aguano attempting to convey to freshman Tevin White the importance of attacking a peel-out route his group was working on with greater urgency in order to maximize White’s theoretical chances of generating space from a tracking linebacker: “Get your ass off the 'X' (boundary-side receiver) and get going! I’m tired of talking about that.”

TEMPE, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO