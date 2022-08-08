ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico police identify 4th man in possible string of killings of Muslim men

By Julia Jacobo, ABC News
 2 days ago
Accident or crime scene cordon tape Kali9/Getty Images

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The fourth Muslim man killed in a possible string of murders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been identified as a 25-year-old native of Pakistan, according to police.

Naeem Hussain was found dead from a gunshot wound on Friday near Truman Street and Grand Avenue in Albuquerque's Highland Business neighborhood, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Police are investigating whether the killing is connected to the shooting death of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, on Aug. 1, as well as the murder of Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26 -- both of whom are also from Pakistan.

The November 2021 murder of Mohammad Ahmadi, another Muslim man from Afghanistan who was killed outside a business he ran with his brother, could be connected, as well, police said.

A dark gray or silver Volkswagen with four doors and tinted windows is suspected of being used in the recent homicides. There is a possibility that the model of the car is a Jetta, police said.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has sent additional state police to provide support to the Albuquerque Police Department and FBI, she announced on Saturday.

"I am angered and saddened that this is happening in New Mexico, a place that prides itself on diversity of culture and thought," Lujan Grisham said in a statement after Hussain's death was announced. "This is not who we are."

The community has "never gone through anything like this before," Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, said during a press conference Saturday, ABC Albuquerque affiliate KOAT reported.

"This is really a surreal time for us. We're in fear of the safety of our children, our families," Assed said.

ABC News' Patricio Chile and Christopher Looft contributed to this report.

