Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
What are some of the best medications for nerve pain?
Nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain or neuropathy, refers to painful sensations around the nerves. Various treatment options are available, including anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, mild opioids, and some topical treatments. Scientists define nerve pain or neuropathy as any condition in which an individual has sustained damage to their nerves.
neurology.org
Association of a Cyclical Migraine Phenotype With Disease Progression: A One-Year Time Series Analysis
Methods: Monthly headache frequency was prospectively collected using an eDiary. Prognosis after one year was calculated as the headache frequency change rate after 12 months (HCR-M12) as a dependent variable. Monthly headache time series was decomposed into all the possible sum of sinusoids through a Fast Fourier Transform algorithm (FFT) and the frequencies with the highest power were used to define the patient’s cyclic phenotype during one year (patient’s number of cycles per year, c/y). Patients with a cyclic phenotype were those with >2 cycles/year. Finally, we studied how this cyclic phenotype was associated to HCR-M12 using Generalized Linear Models (GLM).
neurology.org
Neuroimaging Biomarkers in a Patient with Probable Psychiatric-Onset Prodromal Dementia with Lewy Bodies
Objectives: Psychiatric-onset prodromal Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) is a recently proposed clinical entity characterized by psychiatric presentation that may predate clinical dementia by many years. It is not yet clear how to identify patients with prominent late-onset psychiatric symptoms who may have underlying Lewy Bodies disease. Here, we describe how neuroimaging can assist the identification of this condition.
Woman who 'came back from dead' reveals what afterlife is like
Jessi Sawyer, a woman who lives in Tennessee, had a near-death experience (NDE) that changed her life forever when she was 31 years old. She had gone to the hospital for a routine hysterectomy when she died unexpectedly and had the experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
Birthmark could be sign of rare condition in kids
Light brown birthmarks can be found on anyone, but for some they are a sign of something more. When more than six of these café au lait spots are present on an infant, it could mean they have a form of neurofibromatosis.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
Type 3 diabetes: symptoms, causes and treatments
While most of us are familiar with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, you may not have come across the term ‘type 3 diabetes’ before. First things first, this is not to be confused with type 3c diabetes, which is something else entirely. It is, however, related to insulin resistance in the brain.
verywellhealth.com
Skin Picking as a Symptom of Autoimmune Disease
Skin picking disorder (dermatillomania or excoriation disorder) and autoimmune disorders often go together. With skin picking, you have a compulsive urge to pick, scratch, rub, pull, or scrape your skin. It can continue beyond the point of causing pain and creating sores to being a significant problem. In some people...
Medical News Today
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome: Signs and treatment
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop. This restricts the pumping of oxygenated blood around the body. babies born each year in the United States has this condition. It. affects males. Symptoms may include...
neurology.org
Respiratory Function and Sleep Disordered Breathing in Pediatric Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Background: The decline of respiratory function in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is associated with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) and alteration of nocturnal gas exchange, first manifesting as nocturnal hypoventilation (NH). However, the correlation between pulmonary function measured by spirometry (PFT) and the onset of SDB with or without NH is unclear.
Dear Doctor: Why are doctors waiting before performing surgery on my husband’s thoracic aortic aneurysm?
DEAR DR ROACH: My husband will be 83 in September and was recently diagnosed with an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm measuring 4.8 cm. Five centimeters is when they do something. After hearing about the survival rate based on your recent column, along with your comment that “most people do not survive a rupture of the aorta,” I’m scared. Why do they wait until 5.0 or rupture? Doctor says to test again in six months and just keep his blood pressure down. Shouldn’t he be careful about strenuous activities until repair? We can only wait at this point, it seems. -- C.G.
healio.com
Coronary endothelial dysfunction appears to be common in patients with INOCA
In a cohort of patients with ischemia and nonobstructive coronary arteries, nearly four of five had coronary endothelial dysfunction, researchers reported in Circulation: Cardiovascular Interventions. In addition, nearly two-thirds had coronary artery spasm and nearly one-third had impaired adenosine-mediated vasodilation. “These results indicate the relevance to perform endothelial function testing...
pharmacytimes.com
Plasmapheresis is Viable Treatment Option for Patients with Hashimoto’s Encephalopathy Nonresponsive to Steroids
Researchers recommend having a low clinical threshold for the diagnosis of Hashimoto’s encephalopathy in patients who reveal no apparent cause for their altered mental status, given the heterogenous nature of the condition’s presentation. Plasmapheresis may be an option for patients with Hashimoto’s encephalopathy who are unresponsive to steroids...
verywellhealth.com
Bacterial Vaginosis and Menopause: What’s the Link?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an infection from an overgrowth of vaginal bacteria. Your vagina always has a basic amount of bacteria (called flora) that is healthy and natural. The increase of less common bacteria upsets the natural balance of the vagina and can cause uncomfortable symptoms. BV is prevalent among...
verywellhealth.com
Which Body Parts Are Affected by Multiple Sclerosis?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a medical condition in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin covering of nerves within the brain and spinal cord. There is no single, exact way MS affects the body because everyone experiences the disease differently. Some people may have trouble seeing clearly, while others experience arm and leg muscle weakness or a combination of symptoms.
Medical News Today
10 of the best medications for sinus pressure
Sinus pressure can occur when illness, injury, or allergies cause tissue swelling inside the nasal passages. Certain medications can help relieve it. The best medication for sinus pressure will depend on several factors, including the cause of the problem and a person’s circumstances. This article looks at some of...
CNET
Natural Anxiety Remedies: How to Manage Daily Anxiety Without Medication
Anxiety disorders are among the most prevalent mental health problems. According to the American Psychiatric Association, roughly 30% of people experience anxiety disorders. This more recent estimate is significantly higher than the 19% the US National Institute for Mental Health reported in the early 2000s. Anxiety disorders can interfere with...
Comments / 0