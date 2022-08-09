ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

calcoastnews.com

Police admit error, dismiss citation against SLO County Observer

Following allegations of retaliation, the San Luis Obispo Police Department dropped a traffic citation given to a man who had previously video taped an officer hitting a suspect in the head. The tape led to a use-of-force investigation. Four days after the use-of-force incident, on July 25, Officer Blake Etherton...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc Hit-and-Run Leaves One Injured, One Arrested on Monday

A hit-and-run in a parking lot outside of a discount dollar store in Lompoc Monday evening sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Lompoc Police. The incident occurred around 7 p.m....
LOMPOC, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit

Originally Published By: County of Santa Barbara Webpage:. ” Vandenberg Village, Calif. – A suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit has been arrested. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 PM, deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing numerous traffic violations. Additional resources from County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police and a Sheriff’s K9 Unit responded to assist. Deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo police seeking public’s help identifying thieves

San Luis Obispo police released photos on Thursday of a man and a woman who allegedly stole a bicycle, in hopes the public will help identify the thieves,. One photo shows a woman with a helmet walking the bike through the REI store in the SLO Promenade on Madonna Road. The other photo shows a man with crumbled up bills in his hand.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Cause of Five Acre Brush Fire Revealed

The cause of the five-acre blaze that sparked in Santa Ynez last week, named the Fletcher Fire, has been released. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported the fire was started by a ride-on lawn mower in dry vegetation. Hand crews and air support responded to the scene in the...
crimevoice.com

Arrest For Attempted Robbery

Originally published as a City of San Luis Obispo press release – “On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 4:40 PM, the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the Mechanics Bank located at 2276 Broad for a suspicious circumstances call. Through investigation, it was determined that Tyler Kenneth Ferguson had walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money. The bank did not suffer a loss, as Ferguson fled shortly after demanding the money. Bank employees were able to provide a detailed description of Ferguson to responding officers.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 31 – Aug. 8

On July 31, Mark Anthony Ruiz, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On July 31, James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 13th St. in Paso Robles for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 08/01 – 08/07/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. August 01, 2022. 21:30— Michel...
PASO ROBLES, CA

