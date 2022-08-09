Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
Police admit error, dismiss citation against SLO County Observer
Following allegations of retaliation, the San Luis Obispo Police Department dropped a traffic citation given to a man who had previously video taped an officer hitting a suspect in the head. The tape led to a use-of-force investigation. Four days after the use-of-force incident, on July 25, Officer Blake Etherton...
Vegetation fire burns near waste water treatment plant in Paso Robles
The fire is on the northbound side of Highway 101. Smoke could be seen from the Pacific Gas and Electric camera located on Portnoff Hill. The post Vegetation fire burns near waste water treatment plant in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc Hit-and-Run Leaves One Injured, One Arrested on Monday
A hit-and-run in a parking lot outside of a discount dollar store in Lompoc Monday evening sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Lompoc Police. The incident occurred around 7 p.m....
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit
Originally Published By: County of Santa Barbara Webpage:. ” Vandenberg Village, Calif. – A suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit has been arrested. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 PM, deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing numerous traffic violations. Additional resources from County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police and a Sheriff’s K9 Unit responded to assist. Deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.
30-foot geyser erupts after car crashes into fire hydrant in Arroyo Grande
Police have opened a DUI investigation into the crash, according to a police sergeant at the scene.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo police seeking public’s help identifying thieves
San Luis Obispo police released photos on Thursday of a man and a woman who allegedly stole a bicycle, in hopes the public will help identify the thieves,. One photo shows a woman with a helmet walking the bike through the REI store in the SLO Promenade on Madonna Road. The other photo shows a man with crumbled up bills in his hand.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Cause of Five Acre Brush Fire Revealed
The cause of the five-acre blaze that sparked in Santa Ynez last week, named the Fletcher Fire, has been released. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported the fire was started by a ride-on lawn mower in dry vegetation. Hand crews and air support responded to the scene in the...
Crews fight brush fire burning near vineyards in Templeton
A vegetation fire broke out and burned about a quarter acre in a rural part of Templeton Wednesday afternoon.
Lompoc woman arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run
A Lompoc woman is in the hospital after police say she was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday.
High speed chase comes to an end near Paso Robles
Red Mercedes Benz crashes near Spring Street offramp. – A high-speed chase involving a red Mercedes Benz that began near the start of the Cuesta Grade ended near Paso Robles yesterday, according to eyewitness reports. The chase began shortly before 3 p.m. California Highway Patrol placed a spike strip on...
crimevoice.com
Arrest For Attempted Robbery
Originally published as a City of San Luis Obispo press release – “On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 4:40 PM, the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the Mechanics Bank located at 2276 Broad for a suspicious circumstances call. Through investigation, it was determined that Tyler Kenneth Ferguson had walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money. The bank did not suffer a loss, as Ferguson fled shortly after demanding the money. Bank employees were able to provide a detailed description of Ferguson to responding officers.
More lawsuits filed against Pismo Beach alleging injuries caused by slides
Frederick Law Firm said they have filed 20 lawsuits over the last year from both locals and tourists related to injuries from the iconic slides by the playground.
Suspect arrested after pursuit in Lompoc over the weekend
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies were led on a vehicle and foot pursuit Saturday evening following a traffic stop.
Suspect arrested in SLO with fentanyl, meth, a billy club and a stolen bike, police say
The Arroyo Grande man was arrested on allegations of three outstanding felonies plus 13 other charges.
Central Coast dog burned in fiery fight that led to owner’s death. He needs a new home
Charlie the chatty terrier is recovering from injuries he suffered in a domestic dispute that landed his owner’s son in jail.
Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley
Another Pride flag has been reported stolen in the Santa Ynez Valley – the second time the flag has been reported stolen in the area in recent weeks. The post Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
One of two entrances to Oceano Dunes temporarily closed
The Grand Avenue entrance to the Oceano Dunes is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic as a construction project aimed at improving air quality is underway.
Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 31 – Aug. 8
On July 31, Mark Anthony Ruiz, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On July 31, James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 13th St. in Paso Robles for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person.
More than 1,400 SLO County PG&E customers lose power
Here’s when power will be restored.
Red Light Roundup 08/01 – 08/07/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. August 01, 2022. 21:30— Michel...
