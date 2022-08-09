Originally Published By: County of Santa Barbara Webpage:. ” Vandenberg Village, Calif. – A suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit has been arrested. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 PM, deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing numerous traffic violations. Additional resources from County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police and a Sheriff’s K9 Unit responded to assist. Deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.

