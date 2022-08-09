ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Newport Beach Women Form KidWorks Women Auxiliary Group

A new women’s auxiliary, called KidWorks Women (KWW), has been formed to support the important and transformative work of KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, personal development, and leadership programs for children and teens in underserved communities. The founding leadership team includes Kyle Team, Kristen McGuinness, Stephanie...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Free English Classes Being Offered in San Juan Capistrano

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Supervisor Katrina Foley honors pro-bono attorneys and volunteers of Veterans Legal Institute for exemplary service

Supervisor Foley recognized the pro-bono attorneys and volunteers of the Veterans Legal Institute (VLI) and their support for Orange County’s veterans population. Sponsoring the event, Supervisor Foley highlighted the joint commitment of her office and the VLI to assist veterans and provide essential legal assistance. “The harsh reality is...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Community invited to come celebrate Rossmoor icon Georglyn Seligman

On Saturday, August 13, the Rossmoor Community Services District (RCSD) is hosting the last Family Festival for the summer at Rush Park. At about 6:00 p.m., the Rossmoor community will be honoring the decades of love and service Georglyn Seligman has given to Rossmoor. Earlier this year, the RCSD planted a tree at Rush Park in her honor, she was the Grand Dame of the Rossmoor Graduation Parade, and the RHA honored her as the first Lifetime Emeritus member of the Association.
ROSSMOOR, CA
Molina Healthcare of California donates school supplies and essentials to college-bound foster youth in Los Angeles County

Molina Healthcare of California (“Molina”), as part of the Molina College Angels Program, collaborated with United Friends of the Children (UFC) to donate hundreds of school supplies and other essentials for foster youth transitioning from high school to college. The partnership is part of Molina’s ongoing efforts to increase whole-health outcomes among underserved populations.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
County of Orange appoints An Tran as new director of SSA

The Orange County Board of Supervisors has unanimously appointed An Tran as the new director of the County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA), effective August 12, 2022. With over 23 years of service to the County of Orange, Mr. Tran’s experience spans four County departments including SSA, OC Waste & Recycling, County Executive Office and the OC Health Care Agency. He currently serves as SSA’s Chief Deputy Director.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Anaheim Confidential fundraiser returns to Anaheim Police Department

An innocent man murdered by a merciless suspect. Join Anaheim Homicide Detectives as they unravel a violent murder and track down the suspect on the run. True-crime fans won’t want to miss this live presentation told by the APD Homicide Detectives who were on the case. In its fifth...
ANAHEIM, CA
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, CA
Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts Candidates Forum Aug. 18

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Newport Beach City Council Candidates Forum on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Newport Beach Public Library. Hear directly from the city council candidates running for office in Districts 1, 3, 4 and 6. Get a first-hand look at their positions and experiences on various important local topics.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
City Staff to Study Potential Incentives for Security Cameras for Downtown Businesses

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Costa Mesa Residents sought to serve on City Commissions and Committees

The Costa Mesa City Council is currently seeking residents to serve on the following City Commissions and Committees:. Arts Commission: This Commission meets monthly, and consists of seven Council appointed positions. Selection for the Arts Commission will be at large, with a minimum of four Costa Mesa residents, and/or up to three non-residents. Interested candidates will be required to complete an Arts related questionnaire highlighting their individual interests and/or accomplishments related to the Arts.
COSTA MESA, CA
Santa Fe Importers Italian Deli in Long Beach Celebrates 75 Years Serving Southern California

LONG BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Santa Fe Importers proudly celebrates its 75th year in business. To honor the occasion, the deli is offering commemorative items and limited edition giveaways to customers in the coming months. Along with these offerings, a new website was launched in February that will make it possible for customers to place online orders before year end. The company has two locations. The original is located at 1401 Santa Fe Avenue in the Westside of Long Beach. The 2nd location opened in 2007 in Seal Beach’s Old Ranch Town Center.
LONG BEACH, CA
Duncan, Planned Parenthood Hold Reproductive Rights Rally

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, August 12, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, August 12, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs temperatures are expected...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
At Least 8 Candidates Secure Ballot Spots for Council Race as Initial Filing Period Draws to a Close

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
City of Hope’s Future Hope to host Sunday Funday event featuring the All In for Hope Poker Tournament

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and a leading research center for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses, announced that its Future Hope Committee will host “Sunday Funday,” featuring the “All In for Hope Poker Tournament.” The event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, with doors to the event opening at 1 p.m. and games beginning at 2 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA

