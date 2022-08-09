ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 ‘firsts’ that happened in history on August 8th

By Amanda Barber
 4 days ago

(WOWK) — Previously, WOWK 13 News compiled a list of national holidays giving you a reason to celebrate on August 8th . Now, we’re bringing to you the five “firsts” that happened on this day!

1. Aug. 8, 1975: The phrase ‘global warming’ emerges for the first time

The term “global warming” was printed for the first time. It was displayed in the journal “Science” with Wallace Smith Broecker’s essay, “Climatic Change: Are We on the Brink of a Pronounced Global Warming?”

2. Aug. 8, 1986: The premiere of Spike Lee’s first feature

Actor, writer and director Spike Lee releases his first feature-length movie, “She’s Gotta Have It,” in U.S. theaters.

3. Aug. 8, 1988: N.W.A. releases their first studio album

The group that revolutionized hip hop, N.W.A., released their first studio album “Straight Outta Compton.”

4. Aug. 8, 1988: The first night game at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs had their first nighttime game in the history of Wrigley Field. The first-ever, professional night baseball game already took place a whole 60 years earlier!

5. Aug. 8, 2009: The first Hispanic judge on the U.S. Supreme Court is sworn in

Sonia Sotomayor was sworn in as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. She is of Puerto Rican descent and the first Hispanic Supreme Court justice.

Information from the History Channel contributed to this report.

IN THIS ARTICLE
