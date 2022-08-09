One killed, one injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was killed in a double shooting in Whitehaven Monday night.

Memphis police responded to a shooting at Millbranch and Crimson at 8:26 p.m. Two men were found at the scene.

Police said the victims were meeting up with the suspects when the shooting happened.







One man was found dead inside a silver vehicle on Millbranch. An 18-year-old was transported to the Regional One Medical Center in critical condition but he is expected to be okay.

The suspects are believed to be known by the victims and fled the scene on foot.

Just an hour earlier police responded to a deadly shooting at a motel in the 1500 block of Sycamore View.

MPD said so far this year there have been 144 murders in Memphis. That compares to 155 over the same period last year.

If you have any information about either shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

