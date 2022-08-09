ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

One killed, one injured in Whitehaven shooting

By Melissa Moon, Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was killed in a double shooting in Whitehaven Monday night.

Memphis police responded to a shooting at Millbranch and Crimson at 8:26 p.m. Two men were found at the scene.

Police said the victims were meeting up with the suspects when the shooting happened.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WT0rB_0h9rOJ5w00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZkKtQ_0h9rOJ5w00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhxQh_0h9rOJ5w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJfJu_0h9rOJ5w00

One man was found dead inside a silver vehicle on Millbranch. An 18-year-old was transported to the Regional One Medical Center in critical condition but he is expected to be okay.

The suspects are believed to be known by the victims and fled the scene on foot.

Just an hour earlier police responded to a deadly shooting at a motel in the 1500 block of Sycamore View.

MPD said so far this year there have been 144 murders in Memphis. That compares to 155 over the same period last year.

If you have any information about either shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

One shot and killed in Northeast Memphis, suspects on the run

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

2 women, 2 children arrested for string of robberies in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women and two children are facing charges connected to several robberies in Memphis. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, police responded to a shooting on Morlye Street, where they found a man shot in his left arm. He told police he was inside a laundromat when a man and woman entered, pointing guns at him and demanded money. The woman then fired a shot, hitting the victim. The suspects took his phone and drove off in a gray four-door sedan.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of breaking into same house 3 times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after he was accused of breaking into the same house three separate times. James Langley, 48, is facing several aggravated burglary charges. Memphis Police responded to a report of a burglary at a home on Galloway Avenue on May 4. A man reportedly told investigators someone […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 wanted after shootout at Hickory Hill gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying three men who were caught on camera having a shootout. Newly released images were taken from surveillance video inside the Marathon gas station at the intersection of the Riverdale and East Raines road. Witnesses say this is where the three men got into an altercation that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Memphis couple arrested after Senatobia police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested after a police chase in Senatobia, Mississippi Friday morning. Senatobia Police said around 11:23 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-55 at East Main Street, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Marquavious Moore, refused to stop the vehicle. Police reportedly chased Moore into DeSoto County […]
SENATOBIA, MS
WREG

Woman shoots man, admits to committing robberies with kids: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman who shot a man during an attempted robbery later admitted to committing several robberies with kids. Memphis Police say 19-year-old Abrianna Taylor was arrested Wednesday. Police say a man was shot on Morlye Street at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The victim reportedly told police he was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
kbsi23.com

Memphis man arrested after shots fired in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Memphis, Tenn. man faces several charges after a report of shots fired on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the intersection of Main and Independence in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police say a Kennett man was in a downtown parking lot near Boardman Pavilion when...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Whitehaven#Violent Crime#Crimson#Mpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Man attacks pregnant girlfriend at Crosstown Concourse: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man tried to shove his pregnant girlfriend down a set of stairs at the Crosstown Concourse before brutally beating her at his house. Police say 19-year-old Chavontae Rayford starting attacking his girlfriend on August 5 at the Crosstown Concourse after she told him she was four weeks pregnant. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man charged in 2 shootings that killed 1, injured 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is finding peace after learning their loved one’s alleged killer has been arrested. WREG spoke to the victim’s sister who said she’s doing what she can to make sure his killer stays behind bars. Veronica Ollie said she can sleep a little easier knowing her brother’s alleged killer is behind bars. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in Frayser Wednesday morning, police say. MPD responded around 10 a.m. to a shooting on the 2200 block of Tim Tam Avenue. A man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Gunman fires shots from sunroof, injures two

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for suspects after two people were shot in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Haleville Road at 5:20 p.m. According to police, a blue four-door Infiniti drove past the house and a man standing out of the sunroof of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD searching for answers after man was shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Frayser Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the scene in the 2000 block of Tim Tam Ave., just south of Frayser Blvd., about 10 a.m. Wednesday. They found a man shot, and he was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

74-year-old man beaten, robbed while taking out his trash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 74-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being robbed and pistol-whipped outside a senior living apartment building in East Memphis on Monday night. Police have released pictures of the two men they said attacked Early Irving while he was taking out his trash at the Glendale Park Apartments on Stuart […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘I saw the firetruck in the air’: Witness describes crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed on Thursday that 32-year veteran David Pleasant was killed in a crash Wednesday night in South Memphis. A witness we spoke to says he believes this entire incident could’ve been avoided. MFD says the crash happened at the intersection of E.H Crump and Danny Thomas Boulevard while […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis firefighter killed in crash identified

UPDATE: The Memphis firefighter killed in Wednesday’s crash has been identified as David Pleasant. Pleasant was the driver of Truck 5 stationed at Fire Station 8. Watch for more updates today on WREG.com. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis firefighter was killed and three firefighters and a civilian were injured in a crash Wednesday night in South […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy