ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

South Carolina deputies capture suspect who escaped during medical exam

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect escaped from custody during a medical exam. According to the Dorchester Count Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Jeron McCants had been arrested earlier that day by the Summerville Police Department. He was at the Summerville Medical Center […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Missing, endangered teen last seen Tuesday, South Carolina deputies say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Berkeley County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Summerville 15-year-old, who they describe as endangered. 15-year-old Alexis Damitz was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday at her home on Witch Hazel Street, in the Cane Bay area of Summerville in Berkeley County. Authorities said she left her home on foot and has not been in contact with her family.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
City
Columbia, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

Social media threats to Kershaw County school linked to Hawaii

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Sheriff Lee Boan provided an update Wednesday on an investigation into social media threats. On Monday an online source threatened the Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said their initial findings found a fake account and that the threats weren’t credible. Boan...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Driving
WCBD Count on 2

64 citations issued during BCSO, CPD traffic operation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two local law enforcement agencies teamed up in July to crack down on dangerous driving in the Charleston area. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department patrolled the Clements Ferry Road corridor in response to complaints regarding roadway safety and speed-related collisions. Between July 17 and July 23, the two […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
Aiken Standard

Coroner identifies Gem Lakes drowning victim

The Aiken County coroner has identified the body of a man who drowned in Gem Lakes in June. James L. Brooker, 55, has been identified as the man who drowned June 25 in the Gem Lakes neighborhood's recreation area, at 108 Recreation Drive, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
COLUMBIA, SC
WTGS

Beaufort Police Dept. investigating shots fired incident

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident they responded to around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Officers responded to the area of Carteret Street and Port Republic Street in response to reports of shots being fired. Witnesses told police the...
BEAUFORT, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Co. deputies prepare for back-to-school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) attended a mandatory Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) this morning. CIT is designated for law enforcement to learn physical and verbal alternatives to communicating with someone who has a psychiatric illness. According to RCSD, this course is provided...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy