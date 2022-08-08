SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Berkeley County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Summerville 15-year-old, who they describe as endangered. 15-year-old Alexis Damitz was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday at her home on Witch Hazel Street, in the Cane Bay area of Summerville in Berkeley County. Authorities said she left her home on foot and has not been in contact with her family.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO