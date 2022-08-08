Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man’s plan to ambush South Carolina deputies thwarted by training
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 25-year-old man with a hand-drawn map that included “dead pigs” written at the bottom tried to ambush deputies from his home but his plan was stopped when the deputies followed their training and got out of the firing zone, a South Carolina sheriff. One deputy was slightly injured when one […]
South Carolina deputies capture suspect who escaped during medical exam
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect escaped from custody during a medical exam. According to the Dorchester Count Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Jeron McCants had been arrested earlier that day by the Summerville Police Department. He was at the Summerville Medical Center […]
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
Missing, endangered teen last seen Tuesday, South Carolina deputies say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Berkeley County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Summerville 15-year-old, who they describe as endangered. 15-year-old Alexis Damitz was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday at her home on Witch Hazel Street, in the Cane Bay area of Summerville in Berkeley County. Authorities said she left her home on foot and has not been in contact with her family.
Some changes could be coming to Orangeburg's Public Safety Department
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg is proposing some changes to its Department of Public Safety. The city administrator says the goal is to make the department more competitive for recruiting. One of the recommendations is hiring a battalion chief to oversee the fire service. “Our firefighters felt...
Social media threats to Kershaw County school linked to Hawaii
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Sheriff Lee Boan provided an update Wednesday on an investigation into social media threats. On Monday an online source threatened the Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said their initial findings found a fake account and that the threats weren’t credible. Boan...
Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into SC wreck scene
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed as a car drove into the scene of police, firefighters and others responding to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said. Four people in all were struck, including a state trooper […]
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
Suspect hit Richland County deputy with car, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a teenage suspect hit one of his officers with a car, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries, an incident he says shows the dangers of what his deputies face. A visibly frustrated Lott talked about the incident that...
64 citations issued during BCSO, CPD traffic operation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two local law enforcement agencies teamed up in July to crack down on dangerous driving in the Charleston area. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department patrolled the Clements Ferry Road corridor in response to complaints regarding roadway safety and speed-related collisions. Between July 17 and July 23, the two […]
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
South Carolina volunteer firefighter goes into cardiac arrest during response to bus crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A volunteer fire captain with the Sandridge Fire Department went into cardiac arrest on Friday while responding to a crash involving a bus on Mudville Road. According to Lt. Colt Roy with the Whitesville Fire Department, crews arrived shortly before 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Mudville Road and Highway […]
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
Aiken County woman arrested after impersonating judge, received $16,000 after forging signature
AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A South Carolina woman is behind bars after using a judge’s signature to forge a document giving her $16,000. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, of North Augusta, was arrested for Forgery and Impersonating a Judge. Authorities say Eubanks had a fake […]
Coroner identifies Gem Lakes drowning victim
The Aiken County coroner has identified the body of a man who drowned in Gem Lakes in June. James L. Brooker, 55, has been identified as the man who drowned June 25 in the Gem Lakes neighborhood's recreation area, at 108 Recreation Drive, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Columbia Police redirects traffic after collision on Bull Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department redirected traffic to Sunset Drive after a single car collision on 227 and Bull Street. Three people, including two children, were taken to a nearby hospital. We will keep you updated as the story develops. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
Beaufort Police Dept. investigating shots fired incident
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident they responded to around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Officers responded to the area of Carteret Street and Port Republic Street in response to reports of shots being fired. Witnesses told police the...
Discount grocer closes 2nd Charleston-area store this year; new chicken restaurant on way
A discount grocer recently shuttered a second location in the Charleston area this year. Save A Lot at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently upgraded and renamed Shoppes at Montague Corners, formerly Oak Ridge Plaza, has joined a store in Goose Creek that also closed earlier this year. Each store...
Richland Co. deputies prepare for back-to-school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) attended a mandatory Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) this morning. CIT is designated for law enforcement to learn physical and verbal alternatives to communicating with someone who has a psychiatric illness. According to RCSD, this course is provided...
