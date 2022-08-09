Read full article on original website
Raymond McGownd
Raymond McGownd, son of the late Lake and Villa McGownd, was born January 27, 1934, in Bendavis, Missouri, and departed this life to be with his Savior on August 1, 2022. He was 88 years, 6 months, and 5 days of age. Raymond was a devout member of the First...
Sheila Stillwell
Sheila Stillwell of Mountain Grove, MO, daughter of the late Clarence and Lula Davis of Warrenton, MO, was born August 22, 1959, in Troy, MO, and she departed from this earthly life August 3, 2022, in Lee’s Summit, MO. She was 62 years, 11 months, and 3 days of age. Sheila grew up in Warrenton, MO, where she met the love of her life, Ted Stillwell. Sheila and Ted were united in marriage May 24, 1975. Three angel babies and two children were born in this union, Jessica and Amanda. Sheila and the family made a decision to move to southern Missouri in 2015, and she loved the beauty and peace of Mountain Grove. Sheila was a proud member of Mountain Grove Family Church where she spent her time serving others and the community.
Patsy J. Honeycutt
Patsy June (Unger) Honeycutt joined her heavenly father in the early hours of Wednesday, August, 3, 2022, with loving family at her side. Pat was a devout Christian and lived 90 years as a faithful servant to the Lord. There is no doubt she was met at the gates with rejoicing as she joined the family and friends that were waiting on her, especially the love of her life Bill. She was born in the Cabool, MO home of her grandparents on June 28, 1932 to Clias & Freda (Williams) Unger. She is preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Otis Ice, and her sister, Carol Sue Unger.
Rene “Pete” Gerard Languerand
Rene Gerard “Pete” Languerand, 88 formerly of Simmons, MO departed this life on July 31, 2022 at his home near Mansfield, MO. He was born on January 15, 1934 in Saint Albans, Canada the son of Lionel Joseph and Marie Antoinette (Desroches) Languerand. Pete grew up in Saint...
TCMH Awards $8,000 in Scholarships to Area Students
Houston, MO. – The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation awarded $8,000 in scholarships to area students to assist with their educational costs for the 2022 fall semester. Receiving $1,000 scholarships from the TCMH Healthcare Foundation were Madison Graeff and Rachel Hutson of Cabool, Tara Silveus, Elexis Calhoun, and...
Michael Cooper
Michael Dale Cooper was born in Houston, Missouri, August 30, 1976, to Donna Cooper and Delbert Bannister. Michael departed this world on August 6, 2022, at the age of 45 years, 11 months, and 6 days. Mike served in the United States Air Force in many different roles for our...
Kenny Eugene Lowe
Kenny Eugene Lowe, a resident of Willow Springs, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, while at NHC HealthCare in West Plains, MO. He was born May 12, 1984, in West Plains to Jackie L. and Marilyn S. (Osborn) Lowe and was 38 years old. Kenny grew up in Willow Springs...
James LeRoy Nichols, Jr
James LeRoy Nichols, Jr., a resident of Willow Springs, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, while at his home. He was born June 4, 1959, in Lebanon, IN to James L. Nichols, Sr. and Mary S. (Heiston) Sutherland and was 63 years old. James grew up in Southgate, MI...
Garylee has your sports update
Glow in the Dark golf tournament this Friday night 100 dollars per team, 2-person scramble is the format, tournament starts with the first nine holes played at 6pm. Sign up at the Mountain View golf course. The Cabool Bulldogs look to improve on last year season of 3-7, Bulldogs were...
Thayer Motorcyclist Seriously Injured
Thayer, MO. – A man from Thayer is seriously injured following an accident yesterday on Highway 142, 3 miles outside of Thayer. Dennis Hutcherson, 54 of Thayer, was traveling Westbound when he crashed at 7:15pm on his 2003 Suzuki VL800K. According to the report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hutcherson lost control of his motorcycle, skidded down the roadway, and was ejected in an overturn.
Resurfacing of Route 160 near West Plains Begins August 25
West Plains, MO. – U.S. Route 160 near West Plains will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform resurface work and construct a center turn lane. This section of roadway is located from County Road 6070 to just west of Route AB...
West Plains Council on the Arts Hosts Upcoming Workshop
West Plains, MO. – West Plains Council on the Arts (WPCA) will host the workshop, conducted by local artist Tara Shahan, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Trillium Trust offices, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains. Cost for the workshop is $35, all supplies included.
Kosh Man Arrested for Burglary in Boone County, MO.
Columbia, MO. – A Koshkonong man was arrested for stealing over $8,000 worth of items from an antique mall in Boone County, Missouri. Thomas Kazimir of Koshkonong is being charged with 2nd Degree Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance except 35 grams or less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid.
Armed Criminal Action Charge Dropped in Texas County Murder Cold Case
Houston, MO. – The charge of Armed Criminal Action has been dropped at the individual accused of murdering a Texas County man in 2007. Tommie Whetzell, age 63 of Liberal, Missouri, remains in police custody without bond on the charge of 1st Degree Murder and Discharge a Firearm at or from a motor vehicle for the death of Ricky Luebbert in November of 2007.
Two Ava Felons Arrested For Guns & Drugs Monday
Ava, MO. – Two convicted felons from Ava were arrested on Monday following a traffic stop on West 76 Highway. Dylan Rogers and Reuben Albritton, both age 20 of Ava, have been charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less a class D Felony; Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Possession a class E Felony. Rogers received an additional charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution a class E Felony.
Ozark County Sheriff Lays Off Employees, Cites Lack of Funding
Gainesville, MO. – The Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin announced on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 that the Sheriff’s Department will be cutting 30% of their workforce due to budgetary issues. The Ozark County Sheriff’s Department has been having budgetary troubles since earlier this summer, announcing in early July...
City of West Plains to Perform Smoke Testing on Sewer System Over Aug.-Sept.
West Plains, MO. – The City of West Plains recently talked to us here about upcoming tests that will be done on the sewer systems. In addition, they have issued a press release about the upcoming survey. Read below for more:. The City of West Plains and personnel from...
Alton Woman Injured in One Vehicle Crash Wednesday Morning
Alton, Mo. – An Alton woman was injured in a Wednesday morning crash on US 160. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred four miles west of Alton at 7:25 a.m. on August 10. An eastbound 2014 Subaru driven by Harly Howell, 18 of Alton,...
VIDEO: The West Plains School District Expands Access To Early Childhood Education
The West Plains School District has expanded access to high-quality early learning programs for children ages four to five. The expansion will help more kids enter kindergarten ready to succeed and serve more children in need. The expansion comes from blending district funding resources and changing how the service is...
The Downtown Food Truck, Music, & Art Festival Tomorrow – Lineup Changes & Activities
The Downtown Food Truck, Music, & Art Festival is being held tomorrow, Saturday, August 13 in Downtown Mountain View, Missouri. The Festival features 12 food vendors, seven musical performers, events for children and more. This event is hosted by The Neighborhood Tribe, Sylvia Tegan Vaughn, and Foster’s Appliance of Mountain View.
