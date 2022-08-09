Sheila Stillwell of Mountain Grove, MO, daughter of the late Clarence and Lula Davis of Warrenton, MO, was born August 22, 1959, in Troy, MO, and she departed from this earthly life August 3, 2022, in Lee’s Summit, MO. She was 62 years, 11 months, and 3 days of age. Sheila grew up in Warrenton, MO, where she met the love of her life, Ted Stillwell. Sheila and Ted were united in marriage May 24, 1975. Three angel babies and two children were born in this union, Jessica and Amanda. Sheila and the family made a decision to move to southern Missouri in 2015, and she loved the beauty and peace of Mountain Grove. Sheila was a proud member of Mountain Grove Family Church where she spent her time serving others and the community.

