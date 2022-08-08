Read full article on original website
Related
pointpubs.com
Pompano Amends Its Code to Encourage Mixed-Use, Mixed-Income Development on Commercial Corridors
The Pompano Beach City Commission recently approved a change to the city’s zoning code to incentivize well-designed mixed-use and mixed-income developments along the Dixie Highway corridor and along other specific commercial corridors within Pompano Beach. The initiative began at the Pompano Beach Planning and Zoning Board meeting in February...
margatetalk.com
New Hours for Free City Bus Service in Coconut Creek
The City of Coconut Creek offers a free trolley service along Lyons Road from Windmill Park to NW 74 Street, with stops near major points of interest along Lyons Road. The Butterfly Express Trolley Route still runs six days a week from Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7:20 p.m., and on Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.
WSVN-TV
79th Street Bridge malfunctioning in North Bay Village, drivers advised to seek alternate route
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge in Miami-Dade has malfunctioned and is causing a traffic backup along the John F. Kennedy Causeway. According to the North Bay Village Police Department, the 79th Street Bridge has malfunctioned in the down position on Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Officers will...
Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach
Two teens are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steakhouse showdown: 2 Brazilian churrascarias set their sights on Fort Lauderdale. Who has the mightiest meats?
Brazilian churrascarias — with their rodizio-style bonanza of meat — are taking over the Fort Lauderdale steakhouse scene. Lasso Gaucho, an independent churrascaria created by four veteran steakhouse operators, debuted July 27 at 2457 E. Sunrise Blvd., across the street from The Galleria mall. Two miles south downtown, Fogo de Chão, a long-running international chain, is scheduled to open Aug. ...
Latest death marks 3rd fatal Brightline train crash in Palm Beach County in week
A person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Lake Worth Beach, becoming the third such fatality in Palm Beach County in a week.
cw34.com
Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
miamitimesonline.com
Carollo accuses the Black community of playing the race card amid suspension of Virginia Key Beach homeless plan
At a 1:00 PM news conference on Monday, Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo announced they were postponing the establishment of the homeless village on Virginia Key Beach. This comes after a weekend of protests and the objections countless in the community, including activists and other politicians from around Miami-Dade county.
RELATED PEOPLE
tamaractalk.com
New Joint in North Lauderdale Has the “Best Wings in Town”
A new restaurant in North Lauderdale offers much more than finger-licking good wings. KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is held on Thursday, August 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., with...
Apply to Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program by Aug. 26
High school students can earn community service hours as a Broward Center Teen Ambassador. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is accepting applications from high school students interested in arts, journalism, and marketing to join its 2022/2023 Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program. High school students attending public, private, or home schools in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties are invited to apply to the program.
Man exposes himself, touches child at South Florida mall
A man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself and inappropriately touching a minor at a South Florida mall.
BOCA RUDETON: Why Is This Car Parked In A Spot Reserved For Car Charging?
Do Boca Raton Library Workers Need To Help Visitors Read? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Why is the Ford Fusion with Florida license plate QIQ-Y51 parked in a spot reserved for electric car charging? That’s the question BocaNewsNow.com readers are asking about the car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Humane Society of Broward County receives hundreds of applications for rescued beagles
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of dogs are finally getting a chance at a normal life, and apparently hundreds want in on the pups. Over 40 beagles are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County in Dania Beach, which includes Missy, one of the first pups to leave for her forever home.
Brightline Train Kills Another, This Time In Lake Worth Beach
DEVELOPING TUESDAY MORNING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A person was killed around 7:55 this morning on the Brightline tracks in Lake Worth Beach. It is the latest death involving a Brightline train. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, “it appears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Woman pedestrian dies after crash at downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection
A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Tuesday involving two vehicles at a busy downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection, officials said. A crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian was reported about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale police. A City of Fort Lauderdale vehicle and a vehicle labeled with an AT&T logo collided, and ...
WSVN-TV
Safety and security top priority for Broward County Public Schools as new school year begins
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public Schools district is enhancing school safety as students are set to come back to the classroom. That’s happening on Aug. 16, and the district’s new chief safety and security officer detailed technology and personnel upgrades made over the summer months, Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tamaractalk.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
WSVN-TV
1 killed after falling from Pompano Beach warehouse roof
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fall from the roof of a warehouse in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the victim fell about 30 feet. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
Comments / 0