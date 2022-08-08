ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

New Hours for Free City Bus Service in Coconut Creek

The City of Coconut Creek offers a free trolley service along Lyons Road from Windmill Park to NW 74 Street, with stops near major points of interest along Lyons Road. The Butterfly Express Trolley Route still runs six days a week from Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7:20 p.m., and on Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
WSVN-TV

1 killed after falling from Pompano Beach warehouse roof

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fall from the roof of a warehouse in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the victim fell about 30 feet. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

