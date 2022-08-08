Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
NBC Connecticut
Newington Man Posthumously Named Honorary Police Officer
A Newington man is being posthumously honored as a police officer following his brave battle with cancer. "He touched so many lives in his short life," Jack Bishop's mother Kathy said. Jack passed away last week after a rough, two-year battle with cancer. He was 24 years old. "He fought...
Tensions high in court as 2 suspects are arraigned in Bridgeport double homicide
An angry crowd was met by extra security at a Bridgeport courthouse Thursday as two men went before a judge in connection with a double homicide.
2 Nabbed In Bridgeport Double Homicide Carried Out From Back Of Scooter
Two men have been charged in a drive-by double homicide in Fairfield County that was carried out from the back of a scooter. The arrests took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Aug. 10, exactly one month from the date of the murders. Jahmir Daniel, age 18, of Bridgeport, and Jack...
15 years for dealer in ‘drug mill’ case
An East Hartford man with a long record of drug dealing, who was shot and nearly killed during a 2006 drug transaction, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for operating a “drug mill” in a Manchester apartment in October 2019, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
Photos Capture The Upper State That Was
Jerry stands with his hand on his hip, a cigar angled improbably out of his mouth. He’s wearing a hat from another time. The shop behind him is from another time, too, an older New Haven that’s increasingly hard to catch a glimpse of. The photograph is accompanied by a quote from Jerry, addressed to the photographer: “Say, you ain’t Polish, are ya? John here said you might be Polish. You’re Italian, ain’t ya? You look Italian.… Lithuanian? Romanian? Well, at least you ain’t a Jew. Say, you ain’t Jewish, are ya? Old John, he and I just like to kid around. What are you anyway?”
NBC Connecticut
‘It's Insane': CT Highway Worker Allegedly Assaulted by Driver
There is outrage after Connecticut State Police say a highway worker on Interstate 84 West in West Hartford was allegedly assaulted by a driver. “It’s insane. It’s completely insane,” said David Ferraro, Connecticut DOT construction project manager. “That’s the world we work in right now.”
Eyewitness News
New Haven police, CT senator urge drivers to slow down, move over
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Police Department is getting on board with a resolution to get drivers to slow down and move over. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Sen. Richard Blumenthal promoted the senator’s “Slow Down, Move Over Resolution” during a news conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Register Citizen
CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection
A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
Man arrested for assaulting DOT worker in construction zone: State Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly hitting a construction worker on Interstate 84. On Tuesday at 11:58 p.m., state police were called about an alleged assault that occurred in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford, in the area of Exit 41.
NECN
Man Accused of Selling Conn. House Without Actual Homeowner's Knowledge Pleads Not Guilty
A Willington man who is accused of selling another man’s property in Newtown without the actual owner’s knowledge or permission appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty. Newtown police started investigating on Aug. 24, 2021, when the actual owner, a man in East Dennis, Massachusetts, who owned...
A CT teacher was fired for using the N-word & stereotypes in class. Now, she’s getting her job back.
Three years ago, a Connecticut high school teacher was fired for violating a non-discrimination policy when she taught a lesson plan that magnified racist stereotypes during Black History Month. Now she’s headed back into the classroom after she won her job back. A Connecticut high school teacher who was...
East Haven bar’s license suspended after fatal weekend shooting
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Consumer Protection Commissioner signed a summary suspension for the liquor permit for BullsEye Billards & Bar following a fatal shooting over the weekend. The suspension comes after the East Haven Police Department made a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Divison on Aug. 8 regarding an Aug. 6 shooting. […]
Police identify body found on Enfield town green
Enfield police are investigating after a body was found in a gazebo near the town hall on Wednesday morning.
Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
Man Found Burning Near Busy Roadway In New Canaan
A man lying horizontally was found burning after police in Fairfield County responded to a call for a possible fire near a popular park. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. Preliminary evidence "does support...
Man Stabbed Multiple Times By Person He Knew In Danbury, Police Say
Police are currently investigating the multiple stabbing of a 57-year-old Fairfield County man who was found at a city shopping plaza. The incident took place in Danbury around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Mill Ridge Plaza. According to Danbury Police Det. Capt. Mark Williams, what led up...
Police identify Enfield homicide victim
ENFIELD — The man found dead in the gazebo on the Town Green in the predawn hours of Wednesday was Christopher Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless man, Enfield police Lt. Willie Pedemonti said. Pedemonti said Wednesday that no arrest had been made in the case, which police Chief Alaric Fox...
Eyewitness News
Missing Wethersfield man found
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police said he has been found. A man from Wethersfield was reported missing on Thursday. According to state police, they issued a Silver Alert for 51-year-old Gregory Fradette. Fradette was last seen wearing a light blue dress shirt, tan khaki pants and tan boat shoes.
Register Citizen
Police: Man stabbed in neck after liquor store clash in Hartford
HARTFORD — A man is expected to survive being stabbed in the neck Wednesday night after a liquor store brawl, city police said. The stabbing happened about 9 p.m. in the 100-block of Barbour Street. Officers responding to a call about the stabbing found the victim walking south on Barbour, bleeding from his neck, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert.
Eyewitness News
Firefighters called to home in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning. The scene was on Admiral Street. The building was a three-story home. A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into. The fire was out.
