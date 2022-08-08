CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Carle Health is bringing back a program to help the community get back into the workforce. In the fall of 2019, Carle began a 10 week returnship program but had to cancel the program just a few months later due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the program is finally returning to help those who’ve been out of the job market for some time.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO