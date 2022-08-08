Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Police: Homeless man found living in U of I building arrested again
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A man arrested earlier this week for trespassing at Illini Hall was arrested again the next day. Gregory Cowart, 58, was arrested Wednesday at Illini Hall for trespassing on state-supported property. University of Illinois Police say he was arrested at 8:51 a.m. after a witness...
newschannel20.com
Large, illegal party problems in Iroquois County
WATSEKA, Ill. (WICS) — The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning against large parties where underage drinking is happening. The warning comes after deputies have broken up illegal parties over the past several weeks. One of the parties happened Saturday, Aug. 6. The sheriff's office received information...
newschannel20.com
Missing central Illinois woman found dead in car
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing central Illinois woman. Police say they found Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, dead this week. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday. Aug. 7. The Normal Police Department said they believed she was endangered.
newschannel20.com
Decatur asks ambulance company candidates to serve bordering towns
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — As the City of Decatur reviews the potential ambulance agencies to provide service to Macon County, the city is also requesting the candidate organizations to also give care to cities right outside the county border, such as Cerro-Gordo in Piatt County and Dalton City in Moultrie County.
newschannel20.com
Changes for LIHEAP applications in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Starting next Wednesday, all eligible households in Champaign County can begin making appointments to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). New this year, is the Regional Planning Commission is opening a new office for LIHEAP appointments inside the Rantoul Business Center. The...
newschannel20.com
U of I organization accepting unwanted items
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's Y.M.C.A is working with the Department of Animal Sciences to decrease trash in the area and save you money. The organizations are accepting unwanted items such as furniture, clothes, and small kitchen appliances in your home for their annual...
newschannel20.com
Carle Health restarts job assistance program
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Carle Health is bringing back a program to help the community get back into the workforce. In the fall of 2019, Carle began a 10 week returnship program but had to cancel the program just a few months later due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the program is finally returning to help those who’ve been out of the job market for some time.
newschannel20.com
Two high schools cancel 2022 varsity football
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana School District on Wednesday announced that the coaching staff at Urbana High School has decided to cancel the 2022 football varsity season, and this is not the first team to do so this year. "It's a tough decision. Obviously nobody wants to make,...
