Champaign, IL

newschannel20.com

Police: Homeless man found living in U of I building arrested again

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A man arrested earlier this week for trespassing at Illini Hall was arrested again the next day. Gregory Cowart, 58, was arrested Wednesday at Illini Hall for trespassing on state-supported property. University of Illinois Police say he was arrested at 8:51 a.m. after a witness...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Large, illegal party problems in Iroquois County

WATSEKA, Ill. (WICS) — The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning against large parties where underage drinking is happening. The warning comes after deputies have broken up illegal parties over the past several weeks. One of the parties happened Saturday, Aug. 6. The sheriff's office received information...
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Missing central Illinois woman found dead in car

NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing central Illinois woman. Police say they found Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, dead this week. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday. Aug. 7. The Normal Police Department said they believed she was endangered.
NORMAL, IL
newschannel20.com

Decatur asks ambulance company candidates to serve bordering towns

DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — As the City of Decatur reviews the potential ambulance agencies to provide service to Macon County, the city is also requesting the candidate organizations to also give care to cities right outside the county border, such as Cerro-Gordo in Piatt County and Dalton City in Moultrie County.
DECATUR, IL
Champaign, IL
Champaign, IL
newschannel20.com

Changes for LIHEAP applications in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Starting next Wednesday, all eligible households in Champaign County can begin making appointments to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). New this year, is the Regional Planning Commission is opening a new office for LIHEAP appointments inside the Rantoul Business Center. The...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

U of I organization accepting unwanted items

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's Y.M.C.A is working with the Department of Animal Sciences to decrease trash in the area and save you money. The organizations are accepting unwanted items such as furniture, clothes, and small kitchen appliances in your home for their annual...
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Carle Health restarts job assistance program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Carle Health is bringing back a program to help the community get back into the workforce. In the fall of 2019, Carle began a 10 week returnship program but had to cancel the program just a few months later due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the program is finally returning to help those who’ve been out of the job market for some time.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Two high schools cancel 2022 varsity football

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana School District on Wednesday announced that the coaching staff at Urbana High School has decided to cancel the 2022 football varsity season, and this is not the first team to do so this year. "It's a tough decision. Obviously nobody wants to make,...
URBANA, IL

