Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Pasadena’s Water Conservation Efforts Result in City Using Same Amount of Water As In 1950’s – But With 35% More Residents

Pasadenans used less water in June and July compared to the same months in each of the last five years, according to Pasadena Water and Power. But the eight percent drop is less than the 15 percent goal, city officials said, prompting City Manager Cynthia Kurtz to ask the City Council to move up the winter one-day-per-week outdoor irrigation schedule by one month, to September 1.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Regional Builders Group Honors Young Designers As It Previews 2023 Float

Local leaders and young would-be home builders and designers gathered at Tournament House Thursday as the Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) celebrated its 99th year and unveiled a rendering of its 100-year anniversary 2023 Rose Parade float concept. The New Years’ Day float, focused on the future of...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Governor Newsom Appoints Pasadena Attorney to LA Superior Court Bench

Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday announced the appointment of 17 to the bench, including residents from Pasadena and La Crescenta. Pamela Dansby, 54, of Pasadena, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dansby has been Managing Attorney at Dansby Law Group APC since...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Potholing Scheduled at On and Off Ramps Along 1-210 In Pasadena

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces contractor crews will pothole at on and off ramps along 1-210 between Arroyo Boulevard in Pasadena and Sunland Avenue in Sunland-Tujunga in conjunction with a project to upgrade on and off ramps to meet the current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Work...
PASADENA, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
Pasadena, CA
Society
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
pasadenanow.com

Rent Control Organizer Says City Council Right to Take No Stance on Initiative

A rent control advocate told Pasadena Now that the City Council took the right stance by staying neutral on a rent control initiative. “The campaign is very happy for the city council’s neutrality,” said Ryan Bell. “It’s the right thing to do. This is a movement that has grown over more than two decades to where we are today with nearly 20,000 petition signers. City Council is wise to stay out of it and let the voters decide.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Miller, Bailey, McKenzie, Stammer Qualify for School Board Races

Pasadena Unified Board of Education races continue to take shape as more candidates qualify for the pending election. As of Wednesday morning, five candidates have qualified for four seats. In District 1, Rita Miller has qualified for the election. So far, incumbent Kim Kenne has not turned in the necessary...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Aveson Charter Schools: “Exploring Our Own Backyard”

On Friday, Aveson’s third, fourth, and sixth graders (along with a few amazing AGLA high school Senior Counselors) ventured to Eaton Canyon for an awesome hike! The students love getting out into nature and exploring in Pasadena’s own backyard. Aveson Charter Schools, 1919 Pinecrest Drive, Altadena, (626) 797-1440...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend

EVENTS ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022 — Friday, August 12, 2022. Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Bring your kids to have fun learning through fun educational games, music, coloring and make friends with new people…. Event Location: Villa Parke Branch Library. Cost: Free. Friday, August 12,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Jaycees Welcome Exchange Guests from Kasukabe, Japan After Two Year Wait

Pasadena Jaycees welcomed members of their sister Jaycee chapter of Kasukabe, Japan last week, who visited Pasadena after a two-year, COVID-19-caused pause in the Jaycees’ long-running homestay exchange program. The two chapters had alternated hosting every summer since 1985, with one chapter sending Jaycee members and local high school...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

STEAM Electives at Chandler

Robotics elective class. Photo courtesy Chandler School. Chandler students engage in STEAM projects, tinkering and making starting in kindergarten. In the Middle School, hands-on elective classes give students dedicated instruction and exploration in many STEAM areas. Students may choose from a variety of courses such as:. • robotics. • 3D...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

It’s Back to School at Webster Elementary!

Principal Kristin Forrest welcomes students back to Webster Elementary. “I am looking forward to the start of the 2022-2023 school year! We are excited to see our students and families this week. The school main office is open. Our office staff will be available to respond to emails at this time. Mrs. Rojas is returning as our office manager. Her email is rojas.linda@pusd.us. Mrs. DeabregoPaz is returning as our office clerk/registrar. Her email is deabregopaz.frances@pusd.us.” – Mrs. Forrest.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

More Candidates Qualify for PUSD Election

Incumbent Kim Kenne has qualified for the District 1 race in the PUSD Board of Education races. According to the City Clerk’s website, Kenne and Altadena Town Councilmember Billy Malone have turned in the necessary paperwork to make the ballot. Rita Miller has also qualified for the East Altadena...
ALTADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sequoyah Welcomes New High School Faculty

New high school faculty were welcomed to campus today for orientation. Sequoyah School is excited for such vibrant and talented educators to join the Sequoyah family!. Sequoyah School, 301 N. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, (626) 441-2076 or visit https://sequoyahschool.org/.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

As The Rose Bowl Celebrates 100 Years Today, Caltech Looks Back At Its Connections to “America’s Stadium”

Tonight, hundreds will gather to mark the 100th birthday of the Rose Bowl with “The Party of the Century” on the stadium’s legendary playing field. This week, Caltech looked back at its connections to the championship football games it hosted before the stadium was built and Caltech’s connections to the Rose Bowl’s early history.
PASADENA, CA

