Pasadena’s Water Conservation Efforts Result in City Using Same Amount of Water As In 1950’s – But With 35% More Residents
Pasadenans used less water in June and July compared to the same months in each of the last five years, according to Pasadena Water and Power. But the eight percent drop is less than the 15 percent goal, city officials said, prompting City Manager Cynthia Kurtz to ask the City Council to move up the winter one-day-per-week outdoor irrigation schedule by one month, to September 1.
Regional Builders Group Honors Young Designers As It Previews 2023 Float
Local leaders and young would-be home builders and designers gathered at Tournament House Thursday as the Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) celebrated its 99th year and unveiled a rendering of its 100-year anniversary 2023 Rose Parade float concept. The New Years’ Day float, focused on the future of...
Governor Newsom Appoints Pasadena Attorney to LA Superior Court Bench
Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday announced the appointment of 17 to the bench, including residents from Pasadena and La Crescenta. Pamela Dansby, 54, of Pasadena, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dansby has been Managing Attorney at Dansby Law Group APC since...
Potholing Scheduled at On and Off Ramps Along 1-210 In Pasadena
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces contractor crews will pothole at on and off ramps along 1-210 between Arroyo Boulevard in Pasadena and Sunland Avenue in Sunland-Tujunga in conjunction with a project to upgrade on and off ramps to meet the current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Work...
Rent Control Organizer Says City Council Right to Take No Stance on Initiative
A rent control advocate told Pasadena Now that the City Council took the right stance by staying neutral on a rent control initiative. “The campaign is very happy for the city council’s neutrality,” said Ryan Bell. “It’s the right thing to do. This is a movement that has grown over more than two decades to where we are today with nearly 20,000 petition signers. City Council is wise to stay out of it and let the voters decide.”
Miller, Bailey, McKenzie, Stammer Qualify for School Board Races
Pasadena Unified Board of Education races continue to take shape as more candidates qualify for the pending election. As of Wednesday morning, five candidates have qualified for four seats. In District 1, Rita Miller has qualified for the election. So far, incumbent Kim Kenne has not turned in the necessary...
It Was Back to School for More Than 14,000 COVID-Tested Students at 23 PUSD Campuses Thursday
Under sunny skies, the Pasadena Unified School District welcomed more than 14,000 students onto its 23 campuses Thursday to a new school year that brings expanded programs and optimism. “There is much to look forward to this year, more amazing academic achievements, more exciting athletic competitions, and more extraordinary student...
Aveson Charter Schools: “Exploring Our Own Backyard”
On Friday, Aveson’s third, fourth, and sixth graders (along with a few amazing AGLA high school Senior Counselors) ventured to Eaton Canyon for an awesome hike! The students love getting out into nature and exploring in Pasadena’s own backyard. Aveson Charter Schools, 1919 Pinecrest Drive, Altadena, (626) 797-1440...
The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend
EVENTS ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022 — Friday, August 12, 2022. Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Bring your kids to have fun learning through fun educational games, music, coloring and make friends with new people…. Event Location: Villa Parke Branch Library. Cost: Free. Friday, August 12,...
Falling COVID Hospital Numbers Help County Escape ‘High’ Virus-Activity Label, Re-Masking Order
Los Angeles County officially has escaped the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, advancing to the “medium” level thanks to the falling rate of new virus-related hospital admissions. The county moved into the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” category in mid-July when...
Pasadena Jaycees Welcome Exchange Guests from Kasukabe, Japan After Two Year Wait
Pasadena Jaycees welcomed members of their sister Jaycee chapter of Kasukabe, Japan last week, who visited Pasadena after a two-year, COVID-19-caused pause in the Jaycees’ long-running homestay exchange program. The two chapters had alternated hosting every summer since 1985, with one chapter sending Jaycee members and local high school...
STEAM Electives at Chandler
Robotics elective class. Photo courtesy Chandler School. Chandler students engage in STEAM projects, tinkering and making starting in kindergarten. In the Middle School, hands-on elective classes give students dedicated instruction and exploration in many STEAM areas. Students may choose from a variety of courses such as:. • robotics. • 3D...
It’s Back to School at Webster Elementary!
Principal Kristin Forrest welcomes students back to Webster Elementary. “I am looking forward to the start of the 2022-2023 school year! We are excited to see our students and families this week. The school main office is open. Our office staff will be available to respond to emails at this time. Mrs. Rojas is returning as our office manager. Her email is rojas.linda@pusd.us. Mrs. DeabregoPaz is returning as our office clerk/registrar. Her email is deabregopaz.frances@pusd.us.” – Mrs. Forrest.
More Candidates Qualify for PUSD Election
Incumbent Kim Kenne has qualified for the District 1 race in the PUSD Board of Education races. According to the City Clerk’s website, Kenne and Altadena Town Councilmember Billy Malone have turned in the necessary paperwork to make the ballot. Rita Miller has also qualified for the East Altadena...
Sequoyah Welcomes New High School Faculty
New high school faculty were welcomed to campus today for orientation. Sequoyah School is excited for such vibrant and talented educators to join the Sequoyah family!. Sequoyah School, 301 N. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, (626) 441-2076 or visit https://sequoyahschool.org/.
Why Are People Stealing Catalytic Converters and What Can Be Done to Stop It? Local Experts Explain
Catalytic converters have become a hot commodity for thieves because of their value and lack of identifying markings, which makes it hard for police to identify victims and successfully apprehend and prosecute criminals. Made up of precious metals, catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that converts pollutants...
Pasadena High School’s Ryan Reynoso is Girl Scout Gold Award Recipient
Pasadena High School (PHS) would like to give a big “bulldogbark” to its very own Ryann Reynoso! Ryann completed her Girl Scout Gold Award at PHS by creating a Staff Mental Health Lounge to give the amazing teachers a place to unwind and relax!. Ryann collected over a...
Pasadena-Based Nature’s Bakery Hopes To Fill Up Families’ Pantries This Back to School Season
Headquartered in Pasadena, Nature’s Bakery, known for its Fig Bars and other soft-baked snacks, is partnering with Joanna Teplin, star of the hit Netflix series “The Home Edit,” for the continuation of the bakery’s Baked For The Win™ campaign as families gear up for the hectic school season.
Pasadena Conservatory of Music to Launch World Music Department With Open House On Sunday August 14
The Pasadena Conservatory of Music will launch its World Music Department, a new department focused on the music traditions from around the world, with an open house on Sunday, August 14. The event is set to begin at 4 p.m. at the Pasadena Conservatory of Music (PCM) auditorium at 100...
As The Rose Bowl Celebrates 100 Years Today, Caltech Looks Back At Its Connections to “America’s Stadium”
Tonight, hundreds will gather to mark the 100th birthday of the Rose Bowl with “The Party of the Century” on the stadium’s legendary playing field. This week, Caltech looked back at its connections to the championship football games it hosted before the stadium was built and Caltech’s connections to the Rose Bowl’s early history.
