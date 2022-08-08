Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard Police: Man impersonates officer, kidnaps victim and tries to extort victim’s family
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators said Byron Thomas pretended he was a police officer, kidnapped another man, and tried to extort the victim’s family for more than $8,000. Prichard Police said Thomas went to the man’s house on Benjamin Street in an old sheriff’s deputy cruiser he bought at an auction. According to detectives, Thomas told the man he had a warrant for his arrest, handcuffed and shackled him, then put him in his car.
Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at the 2100 block of Dickens Street Monday night. Mobile Police were called to a home off Dickens Street Monday, Aug. 8 around 7:31 p.m. for a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
Leakesville man released from jail, allegedly flees deputy hours later
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputy sheriffs in George County. Robert Stone, 20, was arrested Friday after the sheriff’s office said a deputy attempted to pull over his vehicle on Salem Campground Road in the Barton community around 9 p.m. Stone allegedly fled from the deputy, […]
Atmore man shot at girlfriend 2 times, accused of attempted murder, arrested
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man has been arrested after he attempted to shoot his girlfriend twice and then beat her with the gun, according to officials with the Atmore Police Department. Ravyon Madison, 31, is accused of attempting to kill his girlfriend at two separate locations on June 20. According to police, Madison […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed at Serigny Drive, subject may have acted in self-defense
UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Mobile Police released new information about a shooting that happened Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Faure Drive E. and Serigny Drive. Officers were called to the scene and found a 38-year-old man lying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. Investigators believe that the subject […]
George Co. man arrested for burglary in progress: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing neighbors, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a call around noon Tuesday at the Pascagoula River Estates neighborhood in Benndale. The caller told deputies they had seen their neighbor Tyler Martin, 33, entering another neighbor’s unoccupied property. Deputies say […]
Shooter who killed 38-year-old man Tuesday in Mobile may have acted in self-defense, police say
A 38-year-old man died after he was shot in Mobile on Tuesday afternoon, and the shooter may have acted in self-defense, police said. Mobile police officers responded to Faure Drive and Serigny Drive around 3:29 p.m. Tuesday on a call of shots fired, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier. Officers found a...
Jewelry stolen, police looking for 2 people: Foley Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed they are looking for two people who stole an “undisclosed amount of jewelry,” from Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers on Aug. 5, according to a release from the FPD. According to the release, a man and woman described as 35 to 40 years old, walked into the jewelry […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 thrown from car in Mobile crash, 3 hospitalized
The Mobile Police Department confirmed three people were hospitalized following a car crash Monday afternoon, with two people being thrown from the car.
utv44.com
MPD: Boyfriend set victim on fire, shot her multiple times in possible murder-suicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Mobile Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide. Police say the victim, Laquisha Towner, was shot multiple times and set on fire on Osage Street Sunday morning. Her boyfriend, Derrick Rembert, was discovered dead inside a burning car in the driveway. "Ms. Towner was shot...
WLOX
Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 170 block of Holly Circle in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
utv44.com
Mobile Police investigate death at Bayou Bend Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 2:08 a.m., officers responded to 1957 Brill Road, Bayou Bend Apartments II, regarding one down. Upon arrival, police officers found a 54-year-old male unresponsive. The victim was transported to the hospital and later died. The victim's name will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunman in July 4 Prichard homicide shot victim in leg and then head, detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fourth of July homicide on Main Street in Prichard started with an altercation involving a woman who has accused the victim of shooting her, an investigator testified Monday. Prichard police Detective Bart Andrews testified that surveillance video from a gas station in the 500 block...
Death investigation underway in Mobile after unresponsive man found early Tuesday morning
Mobile police are conducting a death investigation after an unresponsive man found at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning later died at the hospital. Police responded to the Bayou Bend Apartments II at 1957 Brill Rd. around 2:08 a.m. Tuesday on a call of a person down, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Prichard cop’s lawyer wants bail for his client, alleged victim held in contempt
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Prichard police officer accused of domestic violence asked a judge on Wednesday to reinstate bail and hold the alleged victim in contempt. Mobile Cunty District Judge George Zoghby, who heard testimony on Monday, said on Wednesday that he would consider both issues and rule at a later day.
Foley Police: Couple stole from jewelry store in Foley
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - On August 5th, 2022, officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers at the 3800 blk. of S. McKenzie Street in reference to a theft. A male and female subject entered the store and picked out an undisclosed amount of...
WLOX
Pascagoula murder victim’s neighbors speak out
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Neighbors of the Pascagoula murder victim spoke out after Sunday night’s homicide. Claude Eugene Bivins Jr., 68, was identified as the victim. He lived in apartments at 1100 block and Agnes Street. At around 8 p.m., Pascagoula Police Department responded to the scene after receiving...
Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday
UPDATE: LOTS OF QUESTIONS IN FIERY DEATHS: MOBILE POLICE MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man and woman who were found Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and burns. Officers said Laquisha Towner, 33, and Derrick Rembert, 48, were found dead at a home on the […]
utv44.com
MPD investigating Faure Drive homicide
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 3:29 p.m., officers responded to Faure Drive and Serigny Drive in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old male lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the...
WEAR
Body of missing man recovered in wooded area in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies recently recovered the body of an Escambia County man who went missing a month ago. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Channel 3 on Tuesday that the body of 47-year-old Donald Milligan was recovered on July 26 in a wooded area of Blue Angel Pkwy.
Comments / 0