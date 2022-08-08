ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2022 Tesla Model S top this week’s new car reviews

By Robert Duffer, Senior Editor
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQM8n_0h9rCwDl00

The 2023 model year cars keep rolling into dealer lots, albeit in limited supply, and the most visited review we posted this week was the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. A perennial Best SUV To Buy at The Car Connection , the Grand Cherokee has minor changes limited mostly to the 4xe plug-in hybrid model after last year’s redesign. We finally found some seat time in the 2022 Model S, and it once again impressed, in Plaid or otherwise.

Here’s what else moved us this week.

2022 Tesla Model S review

Plaid or not, the Model S offers incredible acceleration and impressive technology, but the steering yoke is a letdown. It earns a TCC Rating of 8.2 out of 10.

2023 BMW i4 review

The BMW i4 fits an electric powertrain into a 4-Series Gran Coupe body to earn a TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10.

2023 Buick Envision review

The five-seat crossover SUV is mildly engaging to drive, has good standard features, and it’s the most attractive of Buick’s three remaining vehicles. It lacks the efficient powertrain options of competitors which limits its TCC Rating to 7.0 out of 10.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee review

The legendary SUV with seats for five or seven passengers carries more tech and a higher price this year, as well as a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2023 Cadillac XT4 review

Cadillac’s smallest crossover has good acceleration and a comfortable ride that overshadows a dull interior design to earn a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2023 Cadillac XT5 review

The compact crossover rides well and has a good standard feature set, but it doesn’t measure up to true luxury. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10.

2023 Cadillac CT4 review

The 2023 Cadillac CT4 compact luxury sedan sports an impressive lineup and a TCC Rating of 5.6 out of 10 that would be higher based solely on the CT4-V and Blackwing models.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Couple charged in connection to 2010 cold case murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A husband and wife are listed as codefendants in a murder case dating back to 2010. Kristopher and Candace Valadez went before a judge in Sedgwick County District Court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici’s body was […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Grand Cherokee#Cadillac Cars#Tesla Model S#Jeep Cherokee#Vehicles#Bmw I4#Buick Envision#Tcc Rating
KSN News

One dead in car explosion near Cheney Reservoir

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been reported dead after a crash occurred in Reno County on Friday afternoon. A news release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Parallel Rd. for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch. As […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita man who murdered AutoZone employee sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Lamontae Lucas, the man who pleaded guilty to murdering an AutoZone employee in July 2020, stood in court and heard his sentence on Thursday. Lucas was sentenced to 267 months, or 22 years and three months, according to Sedgwick County officials. On June 16, 2022, Lucas pleaded guilty to one count […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Larned man charged with attempted murder, forgery

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — A Larned man has been charged with attempted murder and forgery stemming from an alleged stabbing at a home on Aug. 6. Mateo Alonzo, 25, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and one count of forgery, with an alternate charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The Pawnee County Attorney […]
LARNED, KS
KSN News

Wichita man sentenced in fiery crash that killed man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court on Wednesday to hear his sentence after he pleaded guilty in relation to a fiery crash near Valley Center that killed a man in March 2020. Russeller Polk, 46, was sentenced to 122 months in prison, which equals out to 10 years and two months. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita mom to serve time after son’s 2018 death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of one of her infant sons has been ordered to serve jail time for violating her probation, according to a representative from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Christy Rollings, 42, pleaded guilty in 2018 to involuntary manslaughter and four counts of endangering […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KDHE removes some cases from COVID-19 death toll

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The rise in coronavirus cases in Kansas seems to be slowing a little bit. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 6,597 new cases in the past seven days. While the number is high, it is smaller than the numbers from the previous four weeks. Another important drop is the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Victim loses $12K in McPherson phone scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers are reminding people not to fall for suspicious phone calls after someone in McPherson lost $12,000 to a scam. The victim notified the McPherson Police Department about the scam on Saturday. They said they got a call from someone who claimed to be family. The caller said they […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy