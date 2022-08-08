ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

North Carolina Has One of the Best Wine Tours of 2022

Are you into wine tasting? Enjoying a nice glass of wine, socializing with your favorite people, and taking in a great view around you? Sounds like the perfect way to spend a weekend or an off day, right? There are tons and tons of wine tours across the country and more and more people are wanting to find some more. Whether you are sipping in California or right here in North Carolina, you will truly enjoy your wine tasting experience.
Vote for the 'coolest thing made in North Carolina'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has a lot of cool things but can you think of the coolest thing that comes from the Tar Heel State?. If you have something in mind, nominate for the "Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina" contest. Previous semifinalists include Pepsi, Smithfield bacon and Mt. Olive pickles, just to name a few. The NC Chamber launched the competition in 2020 to honor North Carolina's manufacturers and raise awareness about the rewarding careers in modern manufacturing.
Fayetteville, Charlotte Have Deadliest Roads in North Carolina

Out of 229,011 miles of roads in North Carolina, it turns out the deadliest stretch of it is right here in Fayetteville. According to our friends at MoneyGeek.com, the stretch of Cliffdale Road from Beverly Drive to Landsdowne Road is the deadliest spot in the state. There were 10 fatal accidents in that 4.9 mile stretch from 2018-2020.
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
Group criticizes proposed license, pay overhaul for North Carolina teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Members of North Carolina's leading teacher advocacy group are criticizing a proposed overhaul of public school instructor pay and licensing. The North Carolina Association of Educators held a news conference Tuesday. It's unhappy with a licensure model released months ago that's based on recommendations coming out of a state commission.
Charlotte Stories

Mecklenburg County Home Values Among Fastest Rising in North Carolina

The analysis measures the change in home values in each county throughout a five-year period. According to the study, Mecklenburg County home values were among those that increased the most in the five year window. For a look at the places in North Carolina where home values have risen the most, check out the table below:
