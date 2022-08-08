Read full article on original website
1 North Carolina City Is Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and one in North Carolina made the cut.
North Carolina Has One of the Best Wine Tours of 2022
Are you into wine tasting? Enjoying a nice glass of wine, socializing with your favorite people, and taking in a great view around you? Sounds like the perfect way to spend a weekend or an off day, right? There are tons and tons of wine tours across the country and more and more people are wanting to find some more. Whether you are sipping in California or right here in North Carolina, you will truly enjoy your wine tasting experience.
Vote for the 'coolest thing made in North Carolina'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has a lot of cool things but can you think of the coolest thing that comes from the Tar Heel State?. If you have something in mind, nominate for the "Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina" contest. Previous semifinalists include Pepsi, Smithfield bacon and Mt. Olive pickles, just to name a few. The NC Chamber launched the competition in 2020 to honor North Carolina's manufacturers and raise awareness about the rewarding careers in modern manufacturing.
Fayetteville, Charlotte Have Deadliest Roads in North Carolina
Out of 229,011 miles of roads in North Carolina, it turns out the deadliest stretch of it is right here in Fayetteville. According to our friends at MoneyGeek.com, the stretch of Cliffdale Road from Beverly Drive to Landsdowne Road is the deadliest spot in the state. There were 10 fatal accidents in that 4.9 mile stretch from 2018-2020.
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
More rescued beagles arrive in North Carolina
More beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia have arrived in the Triangle.
What to know when facing an eviction in North Carolina
Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago.
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
NCDHHS announces free COVID-19 tests by mail
A partnership through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Rockefeller Foundation allows North Carolinians to have free COVID-19 tests shipped to their homes.
‘Be selfless’: Surprise NASCAR playground built for young North Carolina cancer patient
On Tuesday, she and her family arrived home to Almirola and all the others with a custom playset built just for her.
North Carolina's electricity rates are competitive with surrounding states, but increases loom ahead
(The Center Square) — North Carolina energy prices are roughly on par with neighboring states, but rising fuel prices and efforts from the state to promote renewable energy are expected to increase costs for homeowners as soon as next month. The most recent data from the U.S. Energy Information...
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper
The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
Scammers now in the North Carolina housing market
If you are willing to sacrifice profit in exchange for a faster and simpler sale process, a third-party home sale could be just what you need -- but beware of where the offer comes from.
Potato chip gift basket becomes latest shot fired in North Carolina Senate race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The daily back and forth of emails that deliver criticisms and touts from candidates for various offices can be head-spinning and issue-numbing. The greatest battle of the inboxes is between the two prime candidates for North Carolina’s open Senate seat, Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance) of the 13th District and Democratic former […]
Group criticizes proposed license, pay overhaul for North Carolina teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Members of North Carolina's leading teacher advocacy group are criticizing a proposed overhaul of public school instructor pay and licensing. The North Carolina Association of Educators held a news conference Tuesday. It's unhappy with a licensure model released months ago that's based on recommendations coming out of a state commission.
Mecklenburg County Home Values Among Fastest Rising in North Carolina
The analysis measures the change in home values in each county throughout a five-year period. According to the study, Mecklenburg County home values were among those that increased the most in the five year window. For a look at the places in North Carolina where home values have risen the most, check out the table below:
Perspective | North Carolina’s schools are in crisis. We must adequately fund them
“We don’t have any teacher applicants for our vacancies,” said two superintendents from rural North Carolina public school districts. Think about that. If they do not find qualified replacements or come up with alternative solutions, students will arrive on the first day of school Aug. 29 in classrooms without teachers.
Cooler temperatures on the way this weekend in the Upstate, Western North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another hot and muggy day on tap Tuesday with pop-up isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. But wait, there is good news. A cooldown is on the way this weekend. (Watch your detailed forecast in the video above) The cooldown is thanks to a frontal...
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North Carolina
A highly anticipated new restaurant just opened its doors in North Carolina. So far, it's getting rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you are looking for a world-class dining experience in North Carolina, you may want to check out the Wild Morel Restaurant that recently opened in Brevard.
