Public Safety

deacon920

Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Fulton County

Hickman, KY. (August 5, 2022) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating a Tuesday evening collision that claimed the life of a Fulton County man. Just after 7:00 PM on August 2, 2022, Post 1 Dispatch received a call from Fulton County Dispatch advising that there was a two vehicle collision at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140 and requested Kentucky State Police assistance with the investigation. Kentucky State Police, Post 1 troopers and accident reconstructionists responded to the scene to investigate the collision.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Missouri man fatally shot in lawn-mowing dispute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with shooting and killing his neighbor following an argument over lawn mowing, bringing to an end years of hostility between the two, officials said. Samuel Avery, 42, of Kansas City, was charged Monday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 41-year-old Warner Trotter, who was shot in his head on his front porch, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said. Trotter was declared dead at hospital. According to court documents, Avery called police on Sunday to report that he had shot his neighbor. Officers found Avery on his porch next door and arrested him without incident. Online court records do not list an attorney who can speak for Avery.
KANSAS CITY, MO
State
Missouri State
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
NBC News

Two adults and a child fatally shot at Iowa state park campground; suspect also dead

Two adults and a child were fatally shot at an Iowa campground Friday, and the man suspected in their deaths was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) "were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground" at 6:23 a.m., according to a DCI statement.
IOWA STATE
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Body of Arkansas judge found at bottom of lake during family trip

The body of an Arkansas district court judge was recovered from a lake over the weekend after venturing off alone during a recreational gathering with friends and family, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker, 48, was last seen near Mud Lake,...
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
UPI News

Overturned truck spills Bud Light onto Kentucky highway

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Hundreds of beer cans spilled onto a highway median when a truck carrying a load of Bud Light overturned on a ramp. Louisville Metro Police said the truck overturned about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday while traveling on the Interstate 71 ramp to the Gene Snyder Freeway. The...
The Independent

Ohio standoff - live: FBI probing suspect Ricky Shiffer’s links to right-wing extremism

Officials are investigating Ohio shooting suspect Ricky Shiffer’s ties to the January 6 riots at the US Capitol as he appears to have claimed that he was present in Washington on 6 January on a Truth Social account.Shiffer, 42, was shot dead by law enforcement agents in Ohio after the armed man threatened an FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday morning, then fled.Shiffer had not confirmed if he entered the Capitol building on the day of the riots.The FBI is also investigating threats issued by Shiffer against the FBI on his social media account and his ties to...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Kassandra Sweeney: Child charged with murdering mother and two children

A juvenile has been arrested and charged with murdering a woman and her two sons in Northfield, New Hampshire last week, police said.The child, who will be tried under the juvenile system, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection to the three deaths.The body of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, was discovered alongside her four-year-old son Benjamin and one-year-old son Mason at their house in Northfield on 3 August by police responding to a 911 call.Autopsy reports determined each died of a single gunshot wound.Police have not revealed the name...
NORTHFIELD, MN

