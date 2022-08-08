Read full article on original website
Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Fulton County
Hickman, KY. (August 5, 2022) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating a Tuesday evening collision that claimed the life of a Fulton County man. Just after 7:00 PM on August 2, 2022, Post 1 Dispatch received a call from Fulton County Dispatch advising that there was a two vehicle collision at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140 and requested Kentucky State Police assistance with the investigation. Kentucky State Police, Post 1 troopers and accident reconstructionists responded to the scene to investigate the collision.
Prosecutor: Missouri man fatally shot in lawn-mowing dispute
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with shooting and killing his neighbor following an argument over lawn mowing, bringing to an end years of hostility between the two, officials said. Samuel Avery, 42, of Kansas City, was charged Monday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 41-year-old Warner Trotter, who was shot in his head on his front porch, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said. Trotter was declared dead at hospital. According to court documents, Avery called police on Sunday to report that he had shot his neighbor. Officers found Avery on his porch next door and arrested him without incident. Online court records do not list an attorney who can speak for Avery.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Ohio 10-year-old's alleged illegal immigrant rapist, 27, was listed as minor in abortionist’s report to state
The Guatemalan illegal immigrant charged with raping and impregnating an Ohio 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was listed as a minor in the report the Indiana-based abortionist sent to authorities. Dr. Caitlin Bernard reported that the alleged rapist was approximately 17-years-old in an official filing to the...
Two adults and a child fatally shot at Iowa state park campground; suspect also dead
Two adults and a child were fatally shot at an Iowa campground Friday, and the man suspected in their deaths was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) "were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground" at 6:23 a.m., according to a DCI statement.
Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter fatally shot in their tent at state park
Police say an Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot in their tent in a park, apparently by Nebraska man who then killed himself.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run outside Ted Drewes
While one of the drivers involved in the hit-and-run had cooperated with police, the second driver fled the scene. Police located the driver’s car last week, and he turned himself in on Monday.
Body of Arkansas judge found at bottom of lake during family trip
The body of an Arkansas district court judge was recovered from a lake over the weekend after venturing off alone during a recreational gathering with friends and family, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker, 48, was last seen near Mud Lake,...
Kentucky teen dies after volunteering with flood clean-up: 'He had an amazing heart'
Aaron "Mick" Crawford, 18, suddenly fell ill and died after assisting with flood relief efforts in Perry County, his family told The Courier Journal.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Overturned truck spills Bud Light onto Kentucky highway
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Hundreds of beer cans spilled onto a highway median when a truck carrying a load of Bud Light overturned on a ramp. Louisville Metro Police said the truck overturned about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday while traveling on the Interstate 71 ramp to the Gene Snyder Freeway. The...
Autopsy findings released in triple homicide at Iowa state park
MAQUOKETA CAVES STATE PARK, Iowa — The assailant in the deadly attack on a family vacationing at an Iowa state park last month shot, stabbed and strangled the victims, according to newly released autopsy results. Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their daughter, Lula Schmidt, 6, were...
Ohio standoff - live: FBI probing suspect Ricky Shiffer’s links to right-wing extremism
Officials are investigating Ohio shooting suspect Ricky Shiffer’s ties to the January 6 riots at the US Capitol as he appears to have claimed that he was present in Washington on 6 January on a Truth Social account.Shiffer, 42, was shot dead by law enforcement agents in Ohio after the armed man threatened an FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday morning, then fled.Shiffer had not confirmed if he entered the Capitol building on the day of the riots.The FBI is also investigating threats issued by Shiffer against the FBI on his social media account and his ties to...
Kassandra Sweeney: Child charged with murdering mother and two children
A juvenile has been arrested and charged with murdering a woman and her two sons in Northfield, New Hampshire last week, police said.The child, who will be tried under the juvenile system, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection to the three deaths.The body of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, was discovered alongside her four-year-old son Benjamin and one-year-old son Mason at their house in Northfield on 3 August by police responding to a 911 call.Autopsy reports determined each died of a single gunshot wound.Police have not revealed the name...
