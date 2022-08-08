British gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1 per cent in the three months to the end of June, amid warnings of an imminent recession, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The drop followed a 0.8 per cent rise in GDP in the first quarter of the year. The ONS’ latest figures show that the service sector has been particularly badly hit, dropping by 0.4 per cent in the second quarter. A significant proportion of this fall came in health and social work, as less money was spent on the fight against Covid-19.Darren Morgan, ONS’ director of economic statistics, said:...

