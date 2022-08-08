ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Direct UK-China flights to resume after 20 month ban

Direct flights between the UK and China are set to resume following an agreement between the two governments.The CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China) and the UK Department for Transport said flights would resume from 11 August.Update on direct flights between the UK and China pic.twitter.com/OjVWiRiEtu— UK in China 🇬🇧 (@ukinchina) August 10, 2022The departures will be the first scheduled commercial links between the two countries in 20 months, after the Chinese government suspended flights following the emergence of a new Covid strain in late 2020.The British Embassy in Beijing posted a statement to social media saying: “The UK Department...
UK economy shrank by 0.1% in three months to June as recession fears grow

British gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1 per cent in the three months to the end of June, amid warnings of an imminent recession, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The drop followed a 0.8 per cent rise in GDP in the first quarter of the year. The ONS’ latest figures show that the service sector has been particularly badly hit, dropping by 0.4 per cent in the second quarter. A significant proportion of this fall came in health and social work, as less money was spent on the fight against Covid-19.Darren Morgan, ONS’ director of economic statistics, said:...
Why Alibaba-Backed Fintech Paytm Plunged 6% Today

Shares of Indian digital payments service provider Paytm, backed by SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, fell close to 6% on Friday following a proxy advisory firm's opposition to the re-appointment of its CEO and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new guidelines for digital lending apps.
Chery Fully Embarks on the New Energy Layout

ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- So far, Chery has established a research and development system covering six research and development centers in North America, Europe and Shanghai. It has applied more than 23000 patents and authorized more than 14000 patents (of which the invention patent accounts for 1/3). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005012/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
