US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Mazda seeks to reduce dependence on Chinese supplies after COVID lockdowns
TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) said on Friday it would ask its parts suppliers to increase stockpiles in Japan and produce components outside China after COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai destabilised supply and hampered production.
Flutter's full-year earnings turnaround forecast sends shares higher
DUBLIN (Reuters) -Flutter posted a 20% fall in first-half earnings but saw no sign of cash-strapped customers betting less and expects to finish the year ahead of 2021 excluding a final year of losses in the U.S, sending its shares higher.
UK's Yorkshire Water to introduce hosepipe ban from August 26
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Yorkshire Water announced on Friday that it would bring in a hosepipe ban from Aug. 26, saying parts of northern English region had seen the lowest rainfall since records began more than 130 years ago.
UK economy contracted in second quarter amid cost of living crisis – business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as economists brace for long UK recession
Bitcoin Drops Below $24,000 But Ethereum Edges Higher; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, moved lower, falling below the $24,000 mark on Friday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, rose slightly as Ethereum developer Angsar Dietrichs said that the ETH developers had decided to bring forward the scheduled date of the merge from Sept. 19 to Sept. 15.
Direct UK-China flights to resume after 20 month ban
Direct flights between the UK and China are set to resume following an agreement between the two governments.The CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China) and the UK Department for Transport said flights would resume from 11 August.Update on direct flights between the UK and China pic.twitter.com/OjVWiRiEtu— UK in China 🇬🇧 (@ukinchina) August 10, 2022The departures will be the first scheduled commercial links between the two countries in 20 months, after the Chinese government suspended flights following the emergence of a new Covid strain in late 2020.The British Embassy in Beijing posted a statement to social media saying: “The UK Department...
UK economy shrank by 0.1% in three months to June as recession fears grow
British gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1 per cent in the three months to the end of June, amid warnings of an imminent recession, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The drop followed a 0.8 per cent rise in GDP in the first quarter of the year. The ONS’ latest figures show that the service sector has been particularly badly hit, dropping by 0.4 per cent in the second quarter. A significant proportion of this fall came in health and social work, as less money was spent on the fight against Covid-19.Darren Morgan, ONS’ director of economic statistics, said:...
Why Alibaba-Backed Fintech Paytm Plunged 6% Today
Shares of Indian digital payments service provider Paytm, backed by SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, fell close to 6% on Friday following a proxy advisory firm's opposition to the re-appointment of its CEO and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new guidelines for digital lending apps.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SPPI earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Indonesia central bank: rate hike not first choice at this juncture
JAKARTA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - An interest rate hike will not be Bank Indonesia's first choice at this juncture, the central bank's deputy governor told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Friday, even as the country's headline inflation rate rose to a 7-year high.
European shares eke out gains at open as healthcare stocks rebound
Aug 12 (Reuters) - European shares eked out gains on Friday at the open after Sanofi and GSK led a rebound in healthcare stocks, with the main STOXX 600 index set for weekly gains.
Chery Fully Embarks on the New Energy Layout
ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- So far, Chery has established a research and development system covering six research and development centers in North America, Europe and Shanghai. It has applied more than 23000 patents and authorized more than 14000 patents (of which the invention patent accounts for 1/3). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005012/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
California unveils water strategy, planning for greater scarcity
(Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a new water strategy on Thursday that plans for a future with 10% less water and shifts the emphasis from conservation to capturing more water that otherwise flows out to sea.
