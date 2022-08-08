ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

CNET

United Makes $10M Deposit on 100 Flying Taxis From Archer

Archer Aviation received a $10 million predelivery payment from United Airlines for 100 electric flying taxis, the startup said Wednesday. The move is the latest in a series of steps by commercial airlines to invest in the new hybrid aviation technology. California-based Archer Aviation is one of several companies seeking...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Hypersonic missile made for US Air Force passes flight test

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense and partner Northrop Grumman successfully completed a key flight test of a hypersonic missile being developed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the U.S. Air Force. The test of the “scramjet”-powered Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, was the second successful flight test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy

The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. Navy boosts aspiration for large unmanned fleet

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy sees its future fleet comprised of more than 350 manned ships and about 150 unmanned ships hoping technology means lower operating costs as it prepares to counter a growing Chinese fleet, according to a Navy report released Tuesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Defense One

SOCOM Orders Cropduster Attack Planes from L3Harris Technologies

U.S. Special Operations Command has chosen L3Harris Technologies to supply up to 75 attack planes based on a cropduster aircraft in a deal that could be worth $3 billion. It’s a huge win for the the country’s sixth-largest defense contractor which in recent years has looked to grow from a Florida-based electronics supplier to a lead contractor of high-end weapons and a disruptor among its larger peers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
People

911 Call Raises Questions About Final Moments of Co-Pilot Who Exited Plane Mid-Flight

Questions persist about the final moments of a co-pilot who died last week after exiting an aircraft mid-flight. In a recording of a 13-minute 911 call, which was obtained by CBS affiliate WNCN-TV, an unidentifiedair traffic controller at Raleigh-Durham International Airport can be heard speaking about the co-pilot, who has been identified by authorities as Charles Hew Crooks.
RALEIGH, NC
US News and World Report

U.S. State Department OKs Potential Sale to Greece of Follow-On Support for Helicopters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Greece of follow-on support for S-70 helicopters for an estimated cost of $162.07 million, the Pentagon said on Monday. Greece's request includes aircraft spares, repair parts, components and accessories to support the helicopters, the Pentagon said. The...
MILITARY
srnnews.com

CAE shares slide as labor, supply woes hit profit

(Reuters) – CAE Inc shares listed in Toronto and in the United States tumbled more than 16% on Wednesday after the world’s largest civil aviation training company’s quarterly profit missed market expectations due to charges in its defense business. Labor shortage and supply-chain pressures also forced Montreal-based...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tipranks.com

Will Boeing Stock Rise on New 787 Dreamliner Deliveries?

American Airlines to be the first one to receive Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the U.S. aviation safety regulator, has given its green light to Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

