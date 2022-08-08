Read full article on original website
What it's like inside Boeing's new 777X
Described as "the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet," the Boeing 777X was originally scheduled to enter into service in 2020, but the launch of the jetliner has been beset by delays.
CNET
United Makes $10M Deposit on 100 Flying Taxis From Archer
Archer Aviation received a $10 million predelivery payment from United Airlines for 100 electric flying taxis, the startup said Wednesday. The move is the latest in a series of steps by commercial airlines to invest in the new hybrid aviation technology. California-based Archer Aviation is one of several companies seeking...
CNBC
Boeing delivers first 787 Dreamliner since 2021 ending pause over manufacturing flaws
Deliveries of Boeing 787 Dreamliners had been paused for much of the past two years. American Airlines said it received one of its 787 planes from Boeing's South Carolina factory. Boeing delivered its first 787 Dreamliner in more than a year on Wednesday, ending a pause on handovers of the...
Airbus delivered 46 jets in July, books big China order
PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Monday confirmed slower deliveries in July as a supply crunch left semi-finished jets outside its factories without engines, but bolstered its future business with confirmation of a major new order from China.
United Airlines bets $10 million on flying taxis
Airline signs preliminary agreement for 200 aircraft.
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS・
This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval
Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS・
Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force
Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Hypersonic missile made for US Air Force passes flight test
Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense and partner Northrop Grumman successfully completed a key flight test of a hypersonic missile being developed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the U.S. Air Force. The test of the “scramjet”-powered Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, was the second successful flight test...
Business Insider
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy
The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
U.S. Navy boosts aspiration for large unmanned fleet
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy sees its future fleet comprised of more than 350 manned ships and about 150 unmanned ships hoping technology means lower operating costs as it prepares to counter a growing Chinese fleet, according to a Navy report released Tuesday.
Defense One
SOCOM Orders Cropduster Attack Planes from L3Harris Technologies
U.S. Special Operations Command has chosen L3Harris Technologies to supply up to 75 attack planes based on a cropduster aircraft in a deal that could be worth $3 billion. It’s a huge win for the the country’s sixth-largest defense contractor which in recent years has looked to grow from a Florida-based electronics supplier to a lead contractor of high-end weapons and a disruptor among its larger peers.
COVID risk on planes was 1 in 1,000 on a 2-hour flight at the beginning of the pandemic — and is probably higher now, research suggests
Dr. Arnold Barnett said COVID infection risk on planes is likely higher now than earlier in the pandemic because of fuller planes and no mask mandate.
Boeing deliveries slip to five-month low in July
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) jetliner deliveries fell to a five-month low of 26 airplanes in July, highlighting pressure on global supply chains as it prepares to resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner.
People
911 Call Raises Questions About Final Moments of Co-Pilot Who Exited Plane Mid-Flight
Questions persist about the final moments of a co-pilot who died last week after exiting an aircraft mid-flight. In a recording of a 13-minute 911 call, which was obtained by CBS affiliate WNCN-TV, an unidentifiedair traffic controller at Raleigh-Durham International Airport can be heard speaking about the co-pilot, who has been identified by authorities as Charles Hew Crooks.
US News and World Report
U.S. State Department OKs Potential Sale to Greece of Follow-On Support for Helicopters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Greece of follow-on support for S-70 helicopters for an estimated cost of $162.07 million, the Pentagon said on Monday. Greece's request includes aircraft spares, repair parts, components and accessories to support the helicopters, the Pentagon said. The...
Boeing says 'lessons learned' from costly Air Force One deal
LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Boeing's defense chief said on Sunday it had learned lessons from a contract to supply the U.S. presidency with new Air Force One aircraft, which has cost the planemaker almost $1 billion in charges and is up to three years behind schedule.
srnnews.com
CAE shares slide as labor, supply woes hit profit
(Reuters) – CAE Inc shares listed in Toronto and in the United States tumbled more than 16% on Wednesday after the world’s largest civil aviation training company’s quarterly profit missed market expectations due to charges in its defense business. Labor shortage and supply-chain pressures also forced Montreal-based...
tipranks.com
Will Boeing Stock Rise on New 787 Dreamliner Deliveries?
American Airlines to be the first one to receive Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the U.S. aviation safety regulator, has given its green light to Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Boeing makes first 787 Dreamliner delivery since May 2021
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) on Wednesday delivered its first 787 Dreamliner since May 2021, a milestone for the planemaker that has faced production problems with its widebody jet.
