Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
srnnews.com
EU says U.S. plan for EV tax breaks discriminatory, may breach WTO rules
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union said on Thursday it was “deeply concerned” about proposed tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles in the United States because they would be biased against foreign producers and may breach World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Under a provision of the...
BLM to pause oil, gas leasing on 2.2 million acres in Colorado
(Reuters) - The Bureau of Land Management will pause oil and gas leasing on 2.2 million acres of Colorado public land after environmental groups alleged its current management plan failed to consider climate impacts, according to a settlement.
srnnews.com
Oil falls 2% on expectations that U.S. Gulf supply disruption will ease
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged around 2% on Friday, on expectations that supply disruptions in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico would be short-term, while recession fears clouded the demand outlook. Futures, however, were still on track for a weekly gain. Brent crude futures fell $1.47, or 1.5%, to $98.13...
srnnews.com
MTN’s earnings jump, gets offer for Afghanistan business
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African mobile operator MTN Group said on Thursday its first-half earnings surged 46.5% and it had received a $35 million binding offer for its Afghanistan business, nearing an exit of the Middle East. Without disclosing the buyer, Group Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita told journalists on a...
srnnews.com
U.S. consumer sentiment up more than expected in August
(Reuters) – U.S. consumer sentiment ticked further up in August from a record low earlier this summer, and American households’ near-term outlook for inflation eased again on the back of tumbling gasoline prices, a survey released on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s preliminary August reading on the...
srnnews.com
Freeport LNG plant in Texas still pulling in natgas to produce power
(Reuters) -U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG said on Thursday it was still pulling in small amounts of natural gas from pipelines at its shuttered LNG export plant in Texas to fuel a power plant. The company has said it expects the liquefaction plant, which shut due to...
srnnews.com
Rogers, Shaw sign agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor
(Reuters) -Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc have finalised an agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Videotron, a unit of Quebecor Inc, the companies said on Friday, paving the way for a merger of Canada’s biggest telecom companies. Canada’s antitrust agency blocked Rogers’ C$20 billion acquisition of Shaw...
srnnews.com
Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by over 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year as soaring gas prices drive some consumers to switch to oil. Brent crude futures gained $1.04, or 1.1%, to $98.44 a barrel by 0949 GMT, while...
srnnews.com
Analysis-U.S. move to negotiate drug prices a rare defeat for Big Pharma
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Big Pharma spent more than any other industry to lobby Congress and federal agencies this year, a Reuters analysis shows, but still suffered a major defeat after failing to stop a bill that allows the government to negotiate prices on select drugs. Despite the pharmaceutical industry’s...
