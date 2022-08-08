ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

srnnews.com

EU says U.S. plan for EV tax breaks discriminatory, may breach WTO rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union said on Thursday it was “deeply concerned” about proposed tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles in the United States because they would be biased against foreign producers and may breach World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Under a provision of the...
INCOME TAX
srnnews.com

Oil falls 2% on expectations that U.S. Gulf supply disruption will ease

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged around 2% on Friday, on expectations that supply disruptions in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico would be short-term, while recession fears clouded the demand outlook. Futures, however, were still on track for a weekly gain. Brent crude futures fell $1.47, or 1.5%, to $98.13...
TRAFFIC
srnnews.com

MTN’s earnings jump, gets offer for Afghanistan business

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African mobile operator MTN Group said on Thursday its first-half earnings surged 46.5% and it had received a $35 million binding offer for its Afghanistan business, nearing an exit of the Middle East. Without disclosing the buyer, Group Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita told journalists on a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
srnnews.com

U.S. consumer sentiment up more than expected in August

(Reuters) – U.S. consumer sentiment ticked further up in August from a record low earlier this summer, and American households’ near-term outlook for inflation eased again on the back of tumbling gasoline prices, a survey released on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s preliminary August reading on the...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Freeport LNG plant in Texas still pulling in natgas to produce power

(Reuters) -U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG said on Thursday it was still pulling in small amounts of natural gas from pipelines at its shuttered LNG export plant in Texas to fuel a power plant. The company has said it expects the liquefaction plant, which shut due to...
TEXAS STATE
srnnews.com

Rogers, Shaw sign agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor

(Reuters) -Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc have finalised an agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Videotron, a unit of Quebecor Inc, the companies said on Friday, paving the way for a merger of Canada’s biggest telecom companies. Canada’s antitrust agency blocked Rogers’ C$20 billion acquisition of Shaw...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by over 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year as soaring gas prices drive some consumers to switch to oil. Brent crude futures gained $1.04, or 1.1%, to $98.44 a barrel by 0949 GMT, while...
TRAFFIC
srnnews.com

Analysis-U.S. move to negotiate drug prices a rare defeat for Big Pharma

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Big Pharma spent more than any other industry to lobby Congress and federal agencies this year, a Reuters analysis shows, but still suffered a major defeat after failing to stop a bill that allows the government to negotiate prices on select drugs. Despite the pharmaceutical industry’s...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

