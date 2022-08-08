ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. regulators propose asking hedge funds to report their crypto exposure

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the proposal, the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are looking to amend the Form...
Latest US digital asset regulations bill seeks to expand CFTC’s powers

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has welcomed another digital asset regulation bill that extends its oversight powers over the industry. The bill, which has been expected for months, is intended to “amend the Commodity Exchange Act to provide the CFTC jurisdiction to oversee the spot digital commodity market.”
SEC, CFTC Weigh New Hedge Fund Crypto Reporting Rules

Federal regulators are set to issue a proposal that would — among other things — require large hedge funds to reveal their cryptocurrency exposure. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted Wednesday (Aug. 10) to propose amendments to Form PF, a confidential reporting form. "The amendments, which...
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
What does the BSV investors’ lawsuit mean for Bitcoin and digital currencies in the UK?

News broke out that BSV Claims Limited had brought a £9.9 billion class-action lawsuit against digital currency exchanges Binance, Kraken, Shapeshift, and Bittylicious. The collective proceedings order, which is the U.K. equivalent of a class-action lawsuit in the United States, accuses the exchanges of colluding to delist BSV without good reason, reducing, preventing, and distorting competition in the U.K. as a result.
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2

Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
U.S. Lawmakers Push Fed to Launch Digital Dollar, But How Would It Impact Crypto, Markets, and More?

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is pushing the Federal Reserve to explore and launch a digital dollar, so the U.S. can maintain its status as the global reserve currency. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank has other issues to take care of first (like inflation), and the White House has so far remained neutral as President Joe Biden ordered a study on what sort of impact a digital dollar could have on the economy. David Maria, Head of Litigation and Regulatory Affairs at Bittrex, joins Closing Bell to discuss what a digital dollar launch could look like, how it could impact the crypto space and the market, and more.
TSX jumps to two-month high on U.S. inflation relief

(Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday to its highest level in two months, with technology stocks leading gains after data showed U.S. inflation rising less than expected last month. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 307.64 points, or 1.6%, at 19,885.94, its...
Australia’s AMP profit drops as margin pressure squeezes banking unit

(Reuters) -Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Thursday its half-year underlying profit slumped by nearly a quarter, as margin pressure weighed on the banking division, sending its shares down nearly 3%. Net interest margin at AMP Bank fell to 1.32% in the first half of the fiscal year, from...
No Let Up In Inflation In July

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) was unchanged in July on a seasonally. adjusted basis after rising 1.3 percent in June. Bob Agnew reports.
Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto's forced deleveraging is over and bitcoin is still an asset to hold amid economic uncertainty

The forced deleveraging that's weighed on the crypto market in the last quarter is over, Mike Novogratz said. He thinks the crypto market has reached equilibrium and is awaiting new narratives in the space. Bitcoin is still an attractive asset amid macroeconomic uncertainty, Novogratz said. Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz...
