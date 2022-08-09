ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Bassitt hounds Reds, Marte homers early, Mets win again 5-1

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpSAU_0h9r5GN500

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt scattered eight hits over eight innings and Starling Marte hit a two-run homer in the first, leading the New York Mets to a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

With their 13th victory in 15 games, the Mets extended their NL East lead to seven games over idle Atlanta. New York just took four of five from the defending World Series champions at Citi Field last weekend.

Bassitt (9-7) allowed an unearned run and walked one while striking out eight in his second eight-inning outing this season and fifth in 114 career starts. He threw 114 pitches before getting pulled by manager Buck Showalter, most by a Mets starter this year and two shy of his career high set in August 2019.

“I want to go 115 or 120 pitches every start,” Bassitt said before grinning. “But Buck don’t let me.”

Bassitt has thrown at least 100 pitches in a start 25 times since the beginning of 2019.

“I’ve done that for years. BoMel (ex-Athletics manager Bob Melvin) did that with me in Oakland and I think genuinely that’s why they brought me over here, for just that reason,” Bassitt said. “I’m not afraid to go over 100 pitches and it really doesn’t affect me.”

Bassitt’s five-pitch assortment included a mid-90s (mph) fastball and a low-70s curveball. He faced the minimum through three innings before wriggling out of trouble the rest of the night. The Reds scored in the fourth, when he induced three fielder’s choice groundouts — all from second baseman Jeff McNeil to shortstop Francisco Lindor.

The right-hander began a 1-6-3 double play to end the fifth and left the bases loaded in the sixth, when he got Aristides Aquino to line out.

“Give him a lot of credit. It’s like you get something going and because of all that, he knows how to get out of it,” Reds manager David Bell said.

Cincinnati stranded two more in the seventh before Jake Fraley was left at first in the eighth, when Bassitt struck out Aquino on three pitches following a visit from pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.

“Just moxie — he’s such a competitive guy,” Showalter said. “Just a guy that likes to compete and do what is expected of him.”

The Mets struck quickly against Reds starter and former New York prospect Justin Dunn (0-1), who was pitching in the majors for the first time since June 17, 2021. Leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo was hit by Dunn’s fourth pitch and Marte homered well into the left-field seats two pitches later.

Six of Marte’s 12 homers this season have come in the first inning. He is batting .315 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs since May 1.

“Once I found out Starling’s a guy you just kind of left in a spot in the lineup and a spot on the field and let him have that peace of mind, he kind of took off for us,” Showalter said.

Daniel Vogelbach had an RBI single in the fourth and ex-Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin added a two-run triple in the eighth. Naquin was acquired from Cincinnati in a July 28 trade.

Joey Votto had the fourth-inning RBI for the Reds. Fraley and Jose Barrero got two hits apiece.

Dunn allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two in 4 2/3 innings. It was the first time he pitched against the Mets, who selected him out of Boston College in the first round of the 2016 draft and traded him to Seattle along with touted prospect Jarred Kelenic in the blockbuster deal that sent Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz to New York in December 2018.

REUNITED

Naquin, who spent 1 1/2 seasons with the Reds, exchanged hugs with former teammates and Cincinnati staff members a few hours before first pitch.

HIGHLIGHTS AT 11

McNeil singled to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Lindor has scored in 11 consecutive games — the longest streak of his career and best ever by a Mets shortstop.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: 2B Jonathan India (right hamstring) and 3B Mike Moustakas (left calf) both exited after the top of the fourth. Bell said the Reds would have more information on the two players Tuesday. … Moustakas was originally penciled in as the DH but made his first start at the hot corner since June 13 when INF Kyle Farmer was scratched about 90 minutes before first pitch due to a stiff neck. Donovan Solano was slotted in at DH. Bell said Farmer is day-to-day. … To make room for Dunn, the Reds placed RHP Robert Dugger (right shoulder) on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday.

Mets: 1B Dominic Smith (right ankle) remains with Triple-A Syracuse, which was off Monday night. Showalter said Smith is a couple of games away from potentially being activated.

MOVIN’ ON UP

The Mets promoted highly rated 3B prospect Brett Baty from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse.

Reds: LHP Mike Minor (1-8, 6.19 ERA) is 0-6 with a 5.79 ERA in his last eight starts dating to June 19.

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (12-4) is 4-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his past six starts, lowering his ERA from 4.85 to 3.82.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the brightest, freshest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance. The penalty imposed by MLB was effective immediately, meaning the shortstop — who had been out the entire season because of a broken wrist but was expected to return to the playoff contenders next week — cannot play in the majors this year. Tatis will miss the remaining 48 regular-season games this year and the first 32 next year. Any postseason games the Padres play this year would count toward the 80 that Tatis must sit out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Homer, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Queens, NY
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Homer, OH
The Associated Press

Urshela, Mahle power Twins to 4-0 victory over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Gio Urshela had his 11th home run of the season among his three hits, Tyler Mahle pitched three-hit ball over six innings and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 Friday night. Gilberto Celestino also went deep for the Twins, who had dropped six of their last seven road games. The Angels returned home from a 5-2 road trip, including a three-game sweep of Oakland, but were blanked for the 11th time this season. David Fletcher had a pair of hits and Patrick Sandoval suffered his sixth loss in his last seven starts. It was Minnesota’s 10th shutout victory, and its first since the nightcap of a doubleheader at Cleveland on June 28.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Rodon stays sharp at home, leads Giants past Pirates 5-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Rodon allowed two runs over six innings, Mike Yastrzemski drove in three runs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Friday night. Just 7-14 since the All-Star break, the Giants snapped a four-game losing streak at home as they try to stay within striking distance of the postseason. At 55-57, they’re 7 ½ games behind the San Diego Padres for the National League’s third and final wild-card spot. Rodon (11-6) gave up six hits, struck out seven and didn’t allow a walk. His 2.95 ERA is tied for ninth in the league. The All-Star left-hander has been particularly sharp at home, where he improved to 6-1 with a 1.89 ERA, fifth best in the majors. Pittsburgh (45-68) lost for the sixth time in eight games despite getting homers from Rodolfo Castro, Ben Gamel and Greg Allen. Right-hander Bryse Wilson (2-7) took the loss, allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Justin Dunn
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Donovan Solano
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Aristides Aquino
Person
Homer
Person
Francisco Lindor
The Associated Press

Soto gets 2 hits, standing ovation as Padres beat Nats 10-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — On a night when Juan Soto was celebrated by his old team, his new team was more concerned about a player who wasn’t there — Fernando Tatis Jr. Soto had two hits and got a standing ovation in his return to Washington, and the San Diego Padres beat the Nationals 10-5 on Friday night after Tatis was suspended 80 games for a positive drug test. “This is a blow for us,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “We’ll have to move on. I’m glad we made the moves we did over the deadline.” Soto, one of the best hitters in baseball at age 23 and a World Series champion in 2019 with Washington, was traded to San Diego on Aug. 2, a deal that became even more significant when the Padres learned Tatis would miss the rest of the season and the first 32 games next year. He tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid he said he took inadvertently as part of a medication.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Tucker's slam highlights 6-run fifth inning, Astros beat A's

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to rally the Houston Astros to a 7-5 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Houston trailed 2-0 before breaking loose for a six-run rally in the fifth. José Altuve doubled and scored on a single by Yuli Gurriel. Yordan Alvarez followed with another single, and Alex Bregman walked to load the bases for Tucker. After Tucker missed badly on an 82 mph slider from Sam Moll to make it a 1-2 count, the left-hander went back to the same pitch and this time Tucker pulled it a few rows deep into the right field seats. “I hit it pretty well, and I was like, ‘All right, sweet,’” Tucker said. “But then I was thinking about when I flew out so I was like, ‘Please go over.’ Luckily, it went over and we were able to take the lead from there and keep it.” Tucker’s 21st homer of the season gave Houston a 5-2 lead. After Moll (2-1) was replaced, Aledmys Díaz singled and Jeremy Peña doubled to keep the rally going and extend the lead to 6-2.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Gonsolin, Dodgers win 11th in a row, break away from Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Gonsolin took a no-hit try into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their 11th straight game, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 Friday night. Gonsolin (14-1) tied Atlanta’s Kyle Wright for the NL wins lead. The Dodgers, with the best record in the majors, broke open the game on Trayce Thompson’s three-run homer in the eighth. “Tony was good,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I think it helped that this was a very aggressive ballclub. They were aggressive in the zone.” “I thought in the sixth or seventh inning he hit a wall. The slider started to get up there and he couldn’t get the split to have the depth. I felt he had enough,” he said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Mateo has 5 hits, Orioles pound Rays 10-3 for 8th win in 10

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jorge Mateo had a career-high five hits, Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins each homered off the Tropicana Field catwalk, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3 on Friday night. Rougned Odor had four of the Orioles’ season-most 19 hits as Baltimore won for the eighth time in 10 games and moved into an AL wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of the Rays. “Definitely one of our better offensive nights, the way we kept up those innings with the two-strike, two-out innings,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “(We) got a bunch of hits up and down the lineup.” Mullins and Anthony Santander had three hits apiece for Baltimore. Austin Voth (3-1) took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and won his second straight start.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The Cincinnati Reds
The Associated Press

Montgomery comes up big again as Cardinals beat Brewers 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings for second straight scoreless outing for his new team, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 Friday night. St. Louis, which has won 11 of 14, pushed its lead over Milwaukee in the NL Central to 1 1/2 games. The Cardinals won their ninth straight at home, the longest streak since a nine-game run June 2-29, 2015. Montgomery (5-3), acquired from the New York Yankees in a trade for outfielder Harrison Bader on Aug. 2, allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander pitched five scoreless innings in a 1-0 win over the Yankees in his Cardinals debut last Saturday. “This clubhouse is great,” Montgomery said. “They’ve made it easy for me to fit in. They’ve gone out of their way to help me feel welcome.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Rockies' Bernard makes MLB debut after decade in minors

DENVER (AP) — Wynton Bernard finally got his chance to play in the major leagues a decade after he was drafted by the San Diego Padres, and he made it count. The Colorado Rockies selected Bernard’s contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday. He batted eighth and played center field against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a three-game series, finishing with a single, a stolen base and a run scored as the Rockies won 5-3. “It’s a special moment,” Bernard said before the game. “After how many years I’ve played I’m finally here. It’s amazing. I’m finally here.” The 31-year-old Bernard was taken in the 35th round of the 2012 draft and spent three seasons in the Padres’ minor league system. He also played in the minors for Detroit, San Francisco and the Chicago Cubs along with stints in the Mexican Winter League, Venezuelan Winter League and independent ball.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Harris' late blast lifts Braves to 4-3 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Harris II had two hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 Friday night. Eddie Rosario singled and doubled, and Matt Olson also went deep for the Braves in the opener of a four-game series against their NL East opponent. Marlins reliever Elieser Hernández (2-6) allowed Vaughn Grissom’s leadoff double before Harris connected with a shot that bounced off the upper deck railing in right and put Atlanta ahead 4-2. “I was just seeing the ball good, honestly,” Harris said. “They were throwing a good amount of fastballs. When I swung, I tried to put a good swing on them.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy