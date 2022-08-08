ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Task Force makes several arrests in Vermilion Parish

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish. • Daniel Trahan, (DOB: 8-30-1977 of Abbeville), was arrested in Abbeville and charged with the following:. •...
Sheriff: Man arrested in BR drug bust dealt narcotics while holding child

BATON ROUGE - Deputies seized several illegal drugs and firearms Tuesday from a man who allegedly sold narcotics while holding his one-year-old child in his arms. Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division reportedly had been looking into Preston Kinchen, 40, for the last several weeks. Kinchen, also known as "Wild Side Magic," according to a social media post from the sheriff's office, distributed fentanyl and cocaine.
Addis Police Dept. makes drug arrest

On Sunday, August 7, Addis police officers made a narcotics arrest during a routine traffic stop for no inspection sticker. The driver, Sean Phillip Walsh of New Orleans, was in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of hash, five grams of marijuana, 10 dosage units of LSD, and eight grams of mushrooms.
Three injured in overnight shooting on Plank Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a reported shooting overnight in the 12000 block of Plank Rd. Just before 2:30 a.m., three “gunshot victims drove up to a Baker Police Officer who was on a traffic stop on Plank Road,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Man found shot near Opelousas alley after suspected armed robbery attempt

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound near an Opelousas alley Monday after a suspected armed robbery attempt, the Opelousas Police Department said. Officers received a call at 4:30 a.m. Monday reporting a man was suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of B. Alley, and the victim had been unable to “alert anyone to his condition for quite some time,” Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Father’s charge upgraded after death of 2-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police upgraded the charge for Anderson King, 25, to first-degree murder Tuesday morning following the death of a 2-year-old. The father of the toddler allegedly told police he beat the boy with a belt prior to the child dying this weekend, an arrest warrant shows.
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
LPD To Increase Patrols In School Zones

A new school year is upon us. That means school zones will once again be in effect. The Lafayette police department has announced they’ll be stepping up patrols in school zones. They’ll be looking for speeders, and violators who pass stopped school buses. Passing a stopped school bus is not only illegal. It’s dangerous.
