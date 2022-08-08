Read full article on original website
Armed and Dangerous: Deputies search for wanted Louisiana man
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.
gueydantoday.com
Task Force makes several arrests in Vermilion Parish
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish. • Daniel Trahan, (DOB: 8-30-1977 of Abbeville), was arrested in Abbeville and charged with the following:. •...
New Iberia Girl Missing, Authorities Ask for Your Help
A New Iberia girl is missing and authorities are hoping that you have information on her whereabouts.
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Hwy. 90 burglary near Mermentau
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for help in solving a residential burglary that occurred in the 7000 block of Hwy. 90 near Mermentau.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested in BR drug bust dealt narcotics while holding child
BATON ROUGE - Deputies seized several illegal drugs and firearms Tuesday from a man who allegedly sold narcotics while holding his one-year-old child in his arms. Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division reportedly had been looking into Preston Kinchen, 40, for the last several weeks. Kinchen, also known as "Wild Side Magic," according to a social media post from the sheriff's office, distributed fentanyl and cocaine.
West Side Journal
Addis Police Dept. makes drug arrest
On Sunday, August 7, Addis police officers made a narcotics arrest during a routine traffic stop for no inspection sticker. The driver, Sean Phillip Walsh of New Orleans, was in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of hash, five grams of marijuana, 10 dosage units of LSD, and eight grams of mushrooms.
Mother, son shot in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police Department is on the scene of a shooting.
Two people sought in theft over $7K from St. Mary Parish business
Morgan City Police say they need the public's help identifying two suspects involved in a theft from a local business.
Caller shot in Opelousas Alley B, one injured
An unidentified caller rang the Opelousas Police Department saying that he had been shot in the Alley B area on August 8, stated police.
brproud.com
Three injured in overnight shooting on Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a reported shooting overnight in the 12000 block of Plank Rd. Just before 2:30 a.m., three “gunshot victims drove up to a Baker Police Officer who was on a traffic stop on Plank Road,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
theadvocate.com
Man found shot near Opelousas alley after suspected armed robbery attempt
A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound near an Opelousas alley Monday after a suspected armed robbery attempt, the Opelousas Police Department said. Officers received a call at 4:30 a.m. Monday reporting a man was suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of B. Alley, and the victim had been unable to “alert anyone to his condition for quite some time,” Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
brproud.com
Opelousas man shot in attempted armed robbery
Opelousas Police responded to a complaint regarding a man who had been shot in the area of B. Alley.
EPSO: multiple traffic stops led to narcotics arrests and citations
Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles R. Guillory said multiple narcotics arrests were made last week in separate incidents.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Father’s charge upgraded after death of 2-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police upgraded the charge for Anderson King, 25, to first-degree murder Tuesday morning following the death of a 2-year-old. The father of the toddler allegedly told police he beat the boy with a belt prior to the child dying this weekend, an arrest warrant shows.
City Court judge responds to LCG lawsuit: They've had access to those records
A Lafayette City Court judge has responded to an LCG lawsuit, saying he doesn't understand why a lawsuit was filed over records to which LCG has had access since November.
KPLC TV
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
mustang1071.com
LPD To Increase Patrols In School Zones
A new school year is upon us. That means school zones will once again be in effect. The Lafayette police department has announced they’ll be stepping up patrols in school zones. They’ll be looking for speeders, and violators who pass stopped school buses. Passing a stopped school bus is not only illegal. It’s dangerous.
Eunice baby suffocated after slipping between bed and wall as he slept
A six-month-old baby boy suffocated after slipping between a bed and a wall as he slept
