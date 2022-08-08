ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Board of Education hold discussion on possible public speaking policy changes

By Leila Mitchell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWmcq_0h9qxAKX00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Board of Education met Monday night to discuss updates to its public speaking policy, a proposal some are concerned may discourage the community's participation in future meetings.

The new policy changes could limit how many people and how often people are able to speak during public comments.

The new proposed public comment policy is something the board has been working on for a few months. The district said these changes are reflective of new laws passed by the state legislature last session. The district also wants its public comment process to align more with what other government agencies do, like the Columbia City Council.

The proposal limits comments to 10 people per meeting, comments must be directly related to the topic of discussion, members must pre-register through the school district, and no substitute speakers are allowed.

Under the policy, if a person comments at three meetings in a row they are not allowed to comment at the next two meetings.

While some board members feel this will make meetings more productive and student-focused, others say they have a duty to hear the community out.

"Having unlimited public comment, talking about operation issues throughout the meeting sucks up the time that we have to talk about student achievement. Making this change ensures we have that time," David Seamon, Board President said.

Some members of the board had questions.

"We are elected by the public to represent them and we do bear a responsibility to hear what they had to say," Suzette Waters, Board member said.

Waters said the policy was first brought up at a meeting that was not broadcasted, tonights meeting was not broadcast and the board did not take public comment on the policy, and this concerned her.

"We could have public comment on this issue but we're choosing not to do that and that concerns me because it doesn't matter how good the intent of the policy is or the good intentions we as board members have, and I do believe we are all here for the right reasons and I have respect for all my fellow board members." Waters said. "If we let bad the optics of the way we're going about it get in the way of the good intention all people are going to remember is the optics."

Board members had concerns with the pre-registering for public comment.

"We do need to think about the language we are using is that language appropriately reflecting the level of access we are providing," Katherine Sasser, Board member said.

Board member Suzette Waters suggested a change to hybrid method so people wouldn't have to pre-register every time.

People also brought up concerns that tonight's meeting was not live streamed so that more people could be included on such important policy discussions.

Chief Communications Officer Baumstark with Columbia Public Schools told ABC 17 News in September a vote and public comment will be taken on the proposal.

Baumstark said there are a couple of misconceptions regarding the proposed policy change:

  1. Public comment has always been 3 minutes. That is not new.
  2. Public comment has always been allowed on action items (items the board is voting on). That is not changing.
  3. Public comment is available in multiple ways – online, in writing at the meeting, in person at the meeting. That is not changing.
  4. Board members are accessible outside of the regular public business meetings via email, individual meetings with citizens, and community events.
  5. Regular monthly Board meetings are recorded and aired live on CPS-TV via multiple broadcast outlets. Work sessions and special sessions (including summer business session) are not televised.
  6. Meeting materials, agendas and minutes are all publicly available on the district’s website.
  7. A Board meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education to conduct its business that is held in public and governed by open meeting rules and laws of an elected body conducting public business. This differs from an interactive town hall or community meeting, which allows for discourse between all attendees. The two serve different purposes.

The post Columbia Board of Education hold discussion on possible public speaking policy changes appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City budget committee discusses increasing pay for city employees for next fiscal year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Budget Committee met Thursday night to discuss the budget for the next fiscal year. The fiscal year starts on November 1 and goes until October 31 of 2023. The committee went over the proposed highlights for 2023 along with a discussion on revenue and the city's financial plan The post Jefferson City budget committee discusses increasing pay for city employees for next fiscal year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hundreds expected to attend conference in Columbia about substance abuse disorders

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An organization that helps people fight substance abuse disorders will gather in Columbia Thursday and Friday. The Missouri Coalition of Recovery Support Providers (MCRSP) is scheduled to hold its Central Region Conference at the Stoney Creek Hotel. Events and speakers are expected to start at 8 a.m. and run through 4 p.m. The post Hundreds expected to attend conference in Columbia about substance abuse disorders appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
bocojo.com

Tempers Flare at Park Board

When Ashland resident Ron Wilcox began speaking at the Tuesday evening Park Board meeting August 8th, the atmosphere took a confrontational tone almost immediately. Mr. Wilcox started with apologizing to board member Marcy Wood for having been rude to her at the last public meeting, however, he emphasized that he was not wrong about what he said to the board. Mr. Wilcox stated to the Journal that he had stated the Park Board does nothing outside of the Fall Festival, movie nights, and egg hunts. Throughout his public comments timeframe, he reiterated his beliefs that the park board members need to be more hands-on in doing work in the park. He also emphasized his appreciation for last year’s Fall Festival and his hopes that this year’s festival would be just as successful.
ASHLAND, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Public Speaking#The Columbia City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
abc17news.com

Fire chief finalists announced for Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia has announced three finalists in their search for a new fire chief for the Columbia Fire Department. The first is Brian Dunn. He has served as the fire chief in San Angelo, Texas for the past 21 years. Prior to this, he held other positions in the San Angelo Fire Department, including captain-safety officer, lieutenant, driver and firefighter, totaling more than 32 years of public fire service experience.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

COVID-19 community level increases as students prepare to head back to school

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone, Howard and Cooper counties are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels just a few weeks before students are expected to head back to school, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). MU Health Care Pediatrician Christopher Wilhelm says COVID-19 cases will likely continue to rise as kids return to The post COVID-19 community level increases as students prepare to head back to school appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock the Community held its annual back-to-school event on Saturday to supply members of the Columbia community with free school supplies and clothing. Vendors from across the city set up tents or donated supplies to the event. The supply drive was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., but due to the The post Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy