ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Elvis Andrus sitting Tuesday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Andrus is being replaced at shortstop by Nick Allen versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 366 plate appearances this season, Andrus has a .241 batting average with a .675 OPS,...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

New York Mets Top Prospect Brett Baty Promoted to Triple-A

Baty, 22, has crushed 19 home runs this year at Binghamton, the same amount he had in his entire minor league career coming into this season. In 340 at-bats with Binghamton, Baty also had a .950 OPS (.312/.406/.544 triple slash). Triple-A Syracuse will now showcase the Mets top two prospects...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Frank Schwindel sitting for Chicago Monday

The Chicago Cubs did not include Frank Schwindel in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Schwindel will move to the bench Monday while Patrick Wisdom starts at first base and Christopher Morel starts at third base. Our models project Schwindel to make 148 more plate appearances this...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Arizona State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday

Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Aristides Aquino absent for Reds Wednesday afternoon

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Aquino started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a walk. Albert Almora Jr. will take over in right field Wednesday afternoon and as the Reds' sixth batter.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Stephen Piscotty sitting for Oakland on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Piscotty is being replaced at designated hitter by Chad Pinder versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 134 plate appearances this season, Piscotty has a .198 batting average with a .617...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Mets collect another series win, defeating Reds | Main takeaways

The New York Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night at Citi Field. This win gives the Mets yet another series win, making it five in a row. The Mets are now 72-39 on the year with a five-game winning streak. They are 14-2 over their last 16 games. The Mets still have a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Mclain
Person
Brandon Drury
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson not in lineup for San Francisco Monday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is sitting Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson is being replaced in left field by Luis Gonzalez versus Padres starter Blake Snell. In 290 plate appearances this season, Pederson has a .246 batting average with an .816 OPS, 17...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Triple-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy