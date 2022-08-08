Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire Cleveland
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH Titsworth
“Jogger’s Hill” in Colorado Is One of the Most Haunted Back Roads in the USYana BostongirlColorado State
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
Related
Bus driver shortage forces Jeffco Public Schools and parents to make tough decisions
GOLDEN, Colo. — Jefferson County Public Schools start classes next week but like many school districts, they are continuing to deal with a bus driver shortage. Jeffco said major staffing shortages led them to cancel 29 bus routes last school year. Last year's cancellations impacted students that attended the school district's Options Schools.
Some Colorado school districts are preparing for possible mass shootings
Schools are preparing kids in the event of an active shooter as many districts head back to class this week.
1310kfka.com
PSD down hundreds of jobs ahead of start of the school year
It’s almost time for school to start back up, and the Poudre School District is down hundreds of necessary jobs. The Coloradoan reports the district has 225 open positions, a slight uptick from years past. A district spokeswoman couldn’t say whether the openings will impact any programs or classes, but said if the 22 teaching positions aren’t filled, the district could turn to candidates who are within a year of completing their teacher education. The district’s new schools,Timnath Middle-High School and Wellington Middle-High, have the highest number of openings as they seek educators, paraprofessional support staff, and coaches. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
DougCo community offers aid to grieving Castle View High School families
(Castle Rock, CO) With more than 78,000 residents, Castle Rock may no longer be a small town, but it’s still a place where community ties are strong, and people are eager to support each other.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Windsor Rec Center Set To Close Next Week
The Windsor Recreation Center is a pillar in the community and a resource that many of us use for entertainment, sports activities, keeping fit and a place for our kids to play and learn. I've been a member at the Windsor Rec Center for about 2 years now and I...
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch schools put on secure perimeter for police activity
Three Douglas County schools in the Highlands Ranch area were put on lockdown briefly and then under a secure perimeter for police response unrelated to the schools. Mountain Vista High School, Mountain Ridge Middle School and Summit View Elementary were secured the afternoon of Aug. 10 when police received a report of an intoxicated driver in the area, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Cocha Heyden.
Colorado kids share how they feel about going back to school
When it comes to heading back to school, kids' emotions about it are all over the place. Denver7's Danny New asked them about it.
boulderreportinglab.org
The City of Lafayette is imposing new year-round restrictions on water usage. Why isn’t Boulder doing the same?
In June of this year, the City of Lafayette imposed year-round limitations on water use. Focused on outdoor consumption, residents are allowed to irrigate their lawns only three days a week. And on those three days, irrigating must be done between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. — unless the watered area is a city-owned facility, like a golf course. Other exemptions include watering by hand using a hose with an automatic shut-off valve, and irrigation for commercial agriculture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weldgov.com
Record breaking sale at the Weld County Fair
The 104th Weld County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale raised a total of $1,564,000! This includes the sale of animals and supporter’s individual contributions — also called “add-ons, which is money added onto the sale of any animal. This year’s sale surpassed the 2021 record-breaking sale, which brought in $1,355,000.
milehighcre.com
128-Room Residence Inn Planned for Hotel-Ready Site in Arvada
Raymond Management Company (RMC), a premiere hospitality development and management company out of Madison, Wisconsin, has purchased a 2.09-acre hotel pad site in Olde Town Arvada at the southeast corner of Vance Street at 56th Avenue, from Trammell Crow Company (TCC). The site is development-ready including all grading, draining, utilities and landscaping necessary to begin vertical construction. RMC plans to build a 128-room Residence Inn by Marriott that will break ground in Fall 2022.
Swim area at Boulder Reservoir closed due to bacteria
The Boulder Reservoir swim beach is closed Tuesday due to elevated levels of bacteria in the water. It will reopen once levels return to normal.
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Strategic Financial Planning With Kevin Dunnigan
It’s time to reach your financial goals… It’s time for strategic financial planning! Chart your financial course with Kevin Dunnigan, a skilled certified financial planner with more than 30 years experience in the financial services industry. Kevin Dunnigan brings a personal approach to finances—because everyone’s goals are not the same. You are always at the center of every decision. Working with Kevin is an excellent choice when discussing estate planning, investing, retirement planning, tax planning, insurance planning, and money management. “Trust and experience go a long way when you are dealing with people’s hard earned money.” Call Investment Center Kevin Dunnigan to schedule your review—and enjoy the peace of mind that comes from wise financial planning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sentinelcolorado.com
Duck bill flies straight through Aurora council committee hearing
AURORA | Ducks waddled closer to Aurora backyards last week, as a proposal to expand where the birds are allowed earned the unanimous support of a City Council committee. Along with pot-bellied pigs, ducks are currently only allowed in the few hundred acres across the city zoned rural-residential. The suggestion to allow ducks on other single-family residential properties was initially made at the same time the city’s Housing, Neighborhood Services & Redevelopment Policy Committee rejected a similar proposal for pigs.
O'Toole's in Littleton to close at end of the month
A popular garden center is closing one of its locations in the Denver metro area. O'Toole's is closing its store in Littleton at the end of the month.In a Facebook post, it blamed the decision on real estate expansions near the property which impacted its parking.The company says it's looking for another location and hopes to have another store in the area in the next couple of years.O'Toole's also has centers in lakewood and broomfield.
foodmanufacturing.com
Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk
Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
A Great Place To Live In Boulder
Here’s a great place to live in Boulder. Habitat Apartments feel like home from the first time you walk in. Here are the location, amenities and features that you want. The ultra comfortable apartments with wide mountain views, extended open spaces, and seven beautifully landscaped acres invite you relax and enjoy. There’s plenty of room, with large grassy areas, open courtyards and mature trees. There are eight floor plans to fit your lifestyle and needs. Just minutes from Gunbarrel Commons Park, with easy access to the Boulder Bike Path and tons of running trails. Restaurants, craft breweries and the neighborhood grocery store are just a short walk away. See why our residents are proud to call our Gunbarrel community home. Call to learn more!
How Did Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland Get Its Name?
The annual "Sculpture In the Park" show at Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado, draws tens of thousands of visitors every year. How did it all begin?. There are nearly 175 sculptures that grace Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado. If you were to try and estimate how many hours or artistry have been put into those works, it would probably reach into the millions.
secretdenver.com
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Greenwood & Myers Mortuary Is Honored
Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is honored to serve families in Weld County and along the Front Range. The professional staff has years of experience providing a full range of funeral and memorial service options, from traditional to uniquely innovative. There are many decisions involved in planning a funeral, and they will guide you through the process of choosing the most appropriate services to fit your desires and needs. They can even help you write a fitting obituary to honor your loved one. Pre-planning your service is a caring act. It relieves your family of making decisions while in a state of grieving. You can do so at your own pace. Greenwood & Myers Mortuary provides affordable cremation services, too.
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom Note
Jon Benét Patricia Ramsey (August 6, 1990 – December 25, 1996) was an American child beauty queen who was killed at the age of six in her family's home in Boulder, Colorado.
Comments / 0