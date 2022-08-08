Here’s a great place to live in Boulder. Habitat Apartments feel like home from the first time you walk in. Here are the location, amenities and features that you want. The ultra comfortable apartments with wide mountain views, extended open spaces, and seven beautifully landscaped acres invite you relax and enjoy. There’s plenty of room, with large grassy areas, open courtyards and mature trees. There are eight floor plans to fit your lifestyle and needs. Just minutes from Gunbarrel Commons Park, with easy access to the Boulder Bike Path and tons of running trails. Restaurants, craft breweries and the neighborhood grocery store are just a short walk away. See why our residents are proud to call our Gunbarrel community home. Call to learn more!

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO