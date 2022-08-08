Read full article on original website
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH Titsworth
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
Ku Cha House of Tea in Boulder, Colorado Serves Boba to Cool you off this SummerGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Love Sweets? This Local Colorado Cookie Shop Is a Must Try
If sweets are your thing, this local Colorado cookie shop should be at the top of your list the next time you're hankering for a tasty sweet treat. These cookies look unreal. A Must Try Delicious Local Cookie Shop In Colorado. Not all people, but most people have that occasional...
‘Shake! Shiver! Shovel!’: Farmer’s Almanac calls for cold, snowy winter in Colorado
The Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: "Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!"
secretdenver.com
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
Loveland Has a New Coffee Shop and You’ll Never Guess Who’s Behind It
Lovelanders and travelers through town have a new place for coffee, which is really an 'old' place with a new name and owners. A new coffee shop has opened in Loveland and, brace yourself, it's not a Ziggi's. Crazy, right? Seriously, this new shop is great news for Loveland and how a small business can last for decades and then take on a new endeavor.
Westword
Mama Lolita's Is a Striking (and Delicious) Addition to Broomfield
The interior of the recently opened Mama Lolita's in Broomfield is nothing short of striking. Neatly lined rows of wooden tables sit beneath a hanging garden of vines dangling from the space's high industrial ceiling. Across the room from the sleek, all-white bar, tropical-looking plants drape over a chic lounge area next to towering windows. Yet even in this visual playground, owner Joe Mazzocco and the Mama Lolita's team find a way to let the food and drink take the spotlight.
Colorado couple find a miracle or two inside the missing candy van
The Enstroms got their Golden Ticket. Rick and Linda Enstrom were reunited with their candy delivery van Tuesday, just over a week after thieves broke into it, drove it while committing a series of crimes and then dumped it near a homeless encampment along the Platte River. The white GMC...
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
Snow outlook: Rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter
Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”
Friends remember Loveland preschool teacher killed in I-25 crash
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Loveland woman killed in a freak accident on I-25 in Mead Monday.
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 12-Aug. 14, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Call Your Mother – A Jew-ish Deli to Bring Warm Carbs and Good Times to Colorado
The Washington, DC-based bagel biz will move west next year to land twice in the Mile High City
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
A Great Place To Live In Boulder
Here’s a great place to live in Boulder. Habitat Apartments feel like home from the first time you walk in. Here are the location, amenities and features that you want. The ultra comfortable apartments with wide mountain views, extended open spaces, and seven beautifully landscaped acres invite you relax and enjoy. There’s plenty of room, with large grassy areas, open courtyards and mature trees. There are eight floor plans to fit your lifestyle and needs. Just minutes from Gunbarrel Commons Park, with easy access to the Boulder Bike Path and tons of running trails. Restaurants, craft breweries and the neighborhood grocery store are just a short walk away. See why our residents are proud to call our Gunbarrel community home. Call to learn more!
Where did Denver's once-iconic Kit Carson statue go?
The once-iconic downtown Denver Pioneer Monument, which celebrated the likeness of one of Colorado's most infamous mountain men, is now weirdly barren. 8 fascinating items at Denver Museum of Nature and Science: 'Cabinet of curiosities'. The statue stood as a symbol of Western expansion at the southwest corner of Broadway...
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Professional Floor Refinishing In Boulder
Are your hardwood floors looking worn and lifeless? A professional floor refinishing from Boulder Hardwood Flooring is a great way to extend the lifetime of your flooring and turn “dull” into “dazzling.” A newly finished floor can perk up the look of your home—so work with the best, at Boulder Hardwood Flooring. Count on a fair price, professional crew and three generations of hardwood flooring experience. Choose from oil or water based finishes. Each project—whether it’s a refinishing or a complete new installation—is done by experienced professionals who bring a complete attention to detail. Boulder Hardwood serves Boulder and Broomfield counties, and the North Metro area including Firestone, Frederick, and Loveland. Estimates are always free.
DIA Great Hall report includes mistakes, oversights
The Denver International Airport has released a study about the multi-year construction project of The Great Hall. The project has not been completed and is years from being finished. The project has suffered some setbacks including budget overages and the firing of a contractor. The new report details how airport officials could have done better to avoid millions in overages and years in delays. The summary includes details that DIA officials could have done more vetting of all potential team members and taken the time to review contractor profiles and previous performances.
denverite.com
This couple just sold a Cap Hill mansion — to themselves and their housemates — hoping to fight a little bit of Denver’s housing crisis
In 2015, nonprofit program director Sarah Wells sold her condo to buy a Capitol Hill mansion, at 901 North Clarkson Street, with her partner, academic and activist Stephen Polk. A longtime denizen of punk houses and other housing collectives, he had just moved back to Denver from New York. They...
Severance Home Has a Mine Tunnel Hallway Leading to all the Fun
Five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, more than 5,400 square feet of living space, and 2.73 acres of land await a new owner at this Severance, Colorado home. The home located at 37150 Dickerson Court is right on Windsor Reservoir and has many surprises inside the home. The home...
foodmanufacturing.com
Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk
Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
14-year-old killed near Denver recreation center
Denver police are investigating a homicide case that involves a 14-year-old who was found dead near a rec center.
Oklahoma couple, new to Colorado, loses $2,700 in alleged rental scam
After signing the lease and paying the first month's rent of $1,500, plus a $1,000 security deposit, the landlord then asked them to pay a locksmith fee on move-in day. That raised a red flag.
