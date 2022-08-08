ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO
Colorado State
Loveland, CO
Westword

Mama Lolita's Is a Striking (and Delicious) Addition to Broomfield

The interior of the recently opened Mama Lolita's in Broomfield is nothing short of striking. Neatly lined rows of wooden tables sit beneath a hanging garden of vines dangling from the space's high industrial ceiling. Across the room from the sleek, all-white bar, tropical-looking plants drape over a chic lounge area next to towering windows. Yet even in this visual playground, owner Joe Mazzocco and the Mama Lolita's team find a way to let the food and drink take the spotlight.
BROOMFIELD, CO
#Hailstorm#Loveland Magazine
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

A Great Place To Live In Boulder

Here’s a great place to live in Boulder. Habitat Apartments feel like home from the first time you walk in. Here are the location, amenities and features that you want. The ultra comfortable apartments with wide mountain views, extended open spaces, and seven beautifully landscaped acres invite you relax and enjoy. There’s plenty of room, with large grassy areas, open courtyards and mature trees. There are eight floor plans to fit your lifestyle and needs. Just minutes from Gunbarrel Commons Park, with easy access to the Boulder Bike Path and tons of running trails. Restaurants, craft breweries and the neighborhood grocery store are just a short walk away. See why our residents are proud to call our Gunbarrel community home. Call to learn more!
BOULDER, CO
NewsBreak
OutThere Colorado

Where did Denver's once-iconic Kit Carson statue go?

The once-iconic downtown Denver Pioneer Monument, which celebrated the likeness of one of Colorado's most infamous mountain men, is now weirdly barren. 8 fascinating items at Denver Museum of Nature and Science: 'Cabinet of curiosities'. The statue stood as a symbol of Western expansion at the southwest corner of Broadway...
DENVER, CO
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Professional Floor Refinishing In Boulder

Are your hardwood floors looking worn and lifeless? A professional floor refinishing from Boulder Hardwood Flooring is a great way to extend the lifetime of your flooring and turn “dull” into “dazzling.” A newly finished floor can perk up the look of your home—so work with the best, at Boulder Hardwood Flooring. Count on a fair price, professional crew and three generations of hardwood flooring experience. Choose from oil or water based finishes. Each project—whether it’s a refinishing or a complete new installation—is done by experienced professionals who bring a complete attention to detail. Boulder Hardwood serves Boulder and Broomfield counties, and the North Metro area including Firestone, Frederick, and Loveland. Estimates are always free.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

DIA Great Hall report includes mistakes, oversights

The Denver International Airport has released a study about the multi-year construction project of The Great Hall. The project has not been completed and is years from being finished. The project has suffered some setbacks including budget overages and the firing of a contractor.  The new report details how airport officials could have done better to avoid millions in overages and years in delays. The summary includes details that DIA officials could have done more vetting of all potential team members and taken the time to review contractor profiles and previous performances. 
DENVER, CO
foodmanufacturing.com

Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk

Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
LONGMONT, CO

