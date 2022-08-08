Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Court docs: Murder-suicide that left three kids dead was part of ongoing domestic dispute
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Court documents are revealing more information on a murder-suicide last Saturday that left three kids and their father dead. According to court documents, the children's mother left their NW 109th Street home just days prior because of a domestic incident, leaving the children behind with their father.
KTUL
Cleveland County deputies bust alleged child predator in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County deputies arrested an alleged child predator in Norman on Wednesday morning. Deputies said the 28-year-old thought he was meeting up with a 14-year-old girl, but instead, he was met by investigators. "We identified before he got here what kind of vehicle he was...
KTUL
Chickasha Fire Department responds to hand-sanitizer fire in Ninnekah
NINNEKAH, Okla. (KOKH) — The Chickasha Fire Department responded to a hand sanitizer fire in Ninnekah on Thursday. According to firefighters, there was a fire caused by hand sanitizer near State Hwy 81 and Pikes Peak Rd. This is the second hand sanitizer-related fire in Grady County since Saturday.
KTUL
Several outbuildings and a barn damaged in downburst near Chandler
Chandler, Okla. (KOKH) — A homeowner is cleaning up after a barn and several outbuildings were damaged during Tuesday's storm in Lincoln County. Robert McCormick says he loves living in Oklahoma. "I really like it here," McCormick said. "I moved back here two years ago from Arizona. I am...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
'Be involved': Parents urged to be vigilant about the digital world as kids go to school
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — According to the FBI, there are more than 500,000 online predators active each day. More than 50% of victims are ages 12 to 15 and 89% of victims are contacted through chat rooms and instant messaging. FOX 25 spoke to Oklahoma City police about their...
KTUL
Recent Oklahoma law aims to protect nursing mothers in the classroom
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Teachers are faced with a number of obstacles, but there's a new law in place to protect nursing mothers in the classroom. Cameelah Pennington Cook wears many hats, or shoes for that matter. The classically trained dancer is the Dance Director at Classen SAS in Oklahoma City, but she's also Violet's mother.
KTUL
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Woman forced out of state to abort unviable fetus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lori Brown-Loftis and her husband were excited to expand their family in Oklahoma City. They had told their daughter she was going to be a big sister, started getting the nursery ready, and announced the news on social media. Their excitement was shattered following a...
KTUL
THURSDAY FORECAST: Air quality alert, hot but less humid
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thursday looks sunny, dry, and less humid for Green Country. Another ozone alert is in effect for the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metros due to high temperatures and light winds. Those who have a sensitive respiratory system should limit their time outside to avoid breathing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Empire Slice House offering discount for teachers statewide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Empire Slice House is offering its "Empire for Education" initiative once again. This originally kicked off in 2018 in support of teachers during the walkouts. They announced a permanent 25 percent discount for all teachers with a valid school ID across all Empire locations. This...
KTUL
District Attorney for Pottawatomie, Lincoln Counties issues letter of resignation
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A letter of resignation made its way to Governor Kevin Stitt's desk on Friday from District Attorney for District 23, Allan Grubb. Grubb, the now former District Attorney for District 23, Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties, issued his letter of resignation to Stitt on Friday. In...
KTUL
OSU overwhelmed with 'record' number of students seeking on-campus housing this year
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State University is just weeks away from starting its fall semester, but not every on-campus resident has a place to stay. OSU officials say they are preparing for a "record number" of on-campus residents this semester. 4,000 first-year students are enrolled at OSU and plan to live in campus housing.
KTUL
Back to School: Doctors weigh in on keeping kids healthy as they return to class
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Just in time for back to school season, Covid cases are rising again. An Omicron subvariant is pushing cases higher, and even breaking through protections provided by vaccines. Still, experts with OU Health tell us they feel safe having kids back in the classroom this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Back to School: As inflation rises, so does the cost for school lunches
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As inflation is forcing parents to spend more on school supplies this Back to School season, higher prices are hitting districts as well. Namely, the cost of food. "We are not immune to inflation, just like nobody is," said Fort Gibson Public Schools Superintendent Scott...
KTUL
'A Better Way' program seeks innovative approach to addressing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Organizers are sharing their insight into the impact of a homelessness program in Oklahoma City called "A Better Way." As part of this initiative, a van goes around the city offering those experiencing homelessness and panhandling a day's work cleaning up a city property. They're also connected with resources for mental health, substance use, and other services.
KTUL
State of Our Schools: Mental health, curriculum, budget lead focus
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Some of Oklahoma’s education and economic leaders came together Wednesday to go over the state of our schools. Superintendents, chancellors and the OKC Chamber shared some of the issues the education system is facing. The panel covered a broad range of topics. Superintendents focused on...
Comments / 0