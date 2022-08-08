ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Cleveland County deputies bust alleged child predator in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County deputies arrested an alleged child predator in Norman on Wednesday morning. Deputies said the 28-year-old thought he was meeting up with a 14-year-old girl, but instead, he was met by investigators. "We identified before he got here what kind of vehicle he was...
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Chickasha Fire Department responds to hand-sanitizer fire in Ninnekah

NINNEKAH, Okla. (KOKH) — The Chickasha Fire Department responded to a hand sanitizer fire in Ninnekah on Thursday. According to firefighters, there was a fire caused by hand sanitizer near State Hwy 81 and Pikes Peak Rd. This is the second hand sanitizer-related fire in Grady County since Saturday.
NINNEKAH, OK
KTUL

Several outbuildings and a barn damaged in downburst near Chandler

Chandler, Okla. (KOKH) — A homeowner is cleaning up after a barn and several outbuildings were damaged during Tuesday's storm in Lincoln County. Robert McCormick says he loves living in Oklahoma. "I really like it here," McCormick said. "I moved back here two years ago from Arizona. I am...
CHANDLER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KTUL

Recent Oklahoma law aims to protect nursing mothers in the classroom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Teachers are faced with a number of obstacles, but there's a new law in place to protect nursing mothers in the classroom. Cameelah Pennington Cook wears many hats, or shoes for that matter. The classically trained dancer is the Dance Director at Classen SAS in Oklahoma City, but she's also Violet's mother.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

THURSDAY FORECAST: Air quality alert, hot but less humid

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thursday looks sunny, dry, and less humid for Green Country. Another ozone alert is in effect for the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metros due to high temperatures and light winds. Those who have a sensitive respiratory system should limit their time outside to avoid breathing...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#City Police#Violent Crime#Nw 109th Street
KTUL

Empire Slice House offering discount for teachers statewide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Empire Slice House is offering its "Empire for Education" initiative once again. This originally kicked off in 2018 in support of teachers during the walkouts. They announced a permanent 25 percent discount for all teachers with a valid school ID across all Empire locations. This...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

'A Better Way' program seeks innovative approach to addressing homelessness

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Organizers are sharing their insight into the impact of a homelessness program in Oklahoma City called "A Better Way." As part of this initiative, a van goes around the city offering those experiencing homelessness and panhandling a day's work cleaning up a city property. They're also connected with resources for mental health, substance use, and other services.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

State of Our Schools: Mental health, curriculum, budget lead focus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Some of Oklahoma’s education and economic leaders came together Wednesday to go over the state of our schools. Superintendents, chancellors and the OKC Chamber shared some of the issues the education system is facing. The panel covered a broad range of topics. Superintendents focused on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy