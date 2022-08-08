Read full article on original website
7 Best Breweries in Minocqua, WI
Taste your senses today at some of the best Breweries in Minocqua and the Northwoods!. Some things got better today… Within this article, you will discover some of the best breweries & distilleries that you can visit to quench your thirst in Minocqua, Wisconsin.
wxpr.org
Assisted living facility expanding in Antigo
The need for assisted living in the U.S. is growing, according to national data, the US will need nearly one million new senior living units by the year 2040. The Bay at Gardenview Assisted Living Center first opened three years ago, and they're fully occupied, with all 20 available rooms full, but the need is growing. More families are looking for openings.
thecitypages.com
A young couple took their clothing store dream from their basement to downtown storefront in CK Clothing and Spa￼
McKenzie Chagala and Clifford Hayes began their entrepreneurial empire in their basement in January, and, since May, have busted out of it and into a storefront on North. 6th Street across from Lil’ Ole Winemaker Shoppe in Wausau. The space they are making into something which will stand the...
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
947jackfm.com
Two-Week-Old Puppies Abandoned in Forest County
CRANDON, WI (WSAU) — The Forest County Humane Society is reminding the public that they have a no-questions-asked policy when it comes to animal surrenders after a good samaritan found a box of puppies along a highway. According to a Facebook post the six puppies were crammed into a...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
947jackfm.com
Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
WSAW
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
WJFW-TV
Christopher Anderson arrested for Hannah Miller's murder
RHINELANDER, Wi. (WJFW)-According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, on Tuesday arou…
wxpr.org
Wausau woman charged with false statement while purchasing firearms
A Wausau women is charged with lying on a form while buying guns. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Ashley Zastrow, 31, bought two guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer on January 13, 2022. Police say she indicted on the form she was the actual...
WJFW-TV
Man ejected from a car in Vilas County; died at the scene
PLUM LAKE - The Vilas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly accident. The one vehicle crash happened just before 8:30 Sunday night on County Highway N just west of Eagle Nest in the Township of Plum Lake. Authorities say a 36-year old male was driving down on County Highway...
947jackfm.com
NEW INFO: Zastrow Accused of Purchasing Gun Used in Merrill Homicide
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin woman in federal jail facing accusations of a straw gun purchase may have purchased the weapon used to kill a Merrill woman. Police say Ashley Zastrow provided false statements about who was purchasing two firearms back in January, saying she was purchasing the guns when the real buyer was someone else. Officers say one of the guns that were part of that transaction was used to kill Kayla Frank.
