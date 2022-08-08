Read full article on original website
Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith share awkward moment on green during 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
The Rules of Golf are extensive and can be pretty confusing at times. On top of the rules, there’s golf etiquette, which can also be weird, but is common sense for the most part. Especially among professionals. For instance, when your playing partner or opponent is reading a putt...
Golf Channel
APGA Tour linking with PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions for events later this year
The APGA Tour's footprint in professional golf continues to expand. The tour will host its first international tournament, the Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship, in conjunction with the PGA Tour, from Oct. 11-12. The event will be at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, the same site as the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which will be played from Oct. 27-30.
Golf Channel
Meet the quarterfinalists in the U.S. Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay
The quarterfinals are set for the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington. Here's what you need to know about the eight remaining players in match play (courtesy NBC Sports Research Unit). You can watch live action on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. on Golf Channel.
Golf Channel
After mid-round grip change, hole-out finish, Si Woo Kim takes FedEx St. Jude lead
Sometimes it's not how you start, but how you finish. Si Woo Kim withdrew from last week's Wyndham Championship during the final round due to an illness. Just four days later, however, he teed it up in Memphis at the FedExCup Playoffs' opener and has put himself in a position to win.
Golf Channel
After a long wait in Europe, Amanda Doherty eyes first LPGA win at ISPS Handa
Sticking around Europe was worth it for Amanda Doherty. The 24-year-old LPGA rookie holds a one-stroke lead, at 11 under, over Lauren Coughlin after 36 holes of the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland. Yet, the past several weeks across the pond, Doherty has been itching to just tee it up competitively.
LIV golfers’ different attitudes towards legal action offers insight into motives
It would be unwise to place blind faith in the comments of a judge during a commercial dispute. In the case of LIV Golf and associated chaos, a sporting resolution chamber in the UK placed a stay on suspensions of DP World, formerly European, Tour golfers long before this week’s dramatic events in a courtroom in California. Interpretations of the law, however, are rarely an exact science.
Golf.com
Harris English reveals the MVP (and LVP) of the 2021 Ryder Cup afterparty
Collin Morikawa won his second major, a WGC event, was at the top of the U.S. Ryder Cup team standings and even went undefeated with a 3-0-1 record at Whistling Straits in 2021. But according to one of his teammates, that success did not carry over to the afterparty for...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf boss claims there is a misunderstanding over players' contracts
The battle for the future of professional golf finally made its way to the court room this week where attorneys for the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Invitational Series argued whether or not three rebels should be able to play the FedEx Cup Playoffs. We now know the result....
