ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Channel

APGA Tour linking with PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions for events later this year

The APGA Tour's footprint in professional golf continues to expand. The tour will host its first international tournament, the Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship, in conjunction with the PGA Tour, from Oct. 11-12. The event will be at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, the same site as the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which will be played from Oct. 27-30.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Lpga#Live Streams#U S Women#Golf Channel#Qr#Nbc Sports#U S Women S Amateur#Boeing Classic#Golf Peacoc
Golf Channel

After a long wait in Europe, Amanda Doherty eyes first LPGA win at ISPS Handa

Sticking around Europe was worth it for Amanda Doherty. The 24-year-old LPGA rookie holds a one-stroke lead, at 11 under, over Lauren Coughlin after 36 holes of the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland. Yet, the past several weeks across the pond, Doherty has been itching to just tee it up competitively.
GOLF
The Guardian

LIV golfers’ different attitudes towards legal action offers insight into motives

It would be unwise to place blind faith in the comments of a judge during a commercial dispute. In the case of LIV Golf and associated chaos, a sporting resolution chamber in the UK placed a stay on suspensions of DP World, formerly European, Tour golfers long before this week’s dramatic events in a courtroom in California. Interpretations of the law, however, are rarely an exact science.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf boss claims there is a misunderstanding over players' contracts

The battle for the future of professional golf finally made its way to the court room this week where attorneys for the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Invitational Series argued whether or not three rebels should be able to play the FedEx Cup Playoffs. We now know the result....
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy