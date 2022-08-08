Read full article on original website
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
This Maine Steakhouse Just Opened and Features Fine Dining, 100 Bourbons
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We Mainers may be all about the seafood but something else we don’t take lightly is a good slab of steak. Even though we lived at least two hours away from Hilltop Steakhouse in Massachusetts, we made the trek more often than we’d like to admit just to eat top-quality meat.
nshoremag.com
13 Best Restaurants in Newburyport
Whether you are craving Persian street food, a Thai noodle bowl, classic New England clam chowder, or even a taste of the North End on the North Shore, Newburyport covers all the bases. The streets of the city’s charming historic downtown, just steps from a waterfront made for strolling, are lined with dining options that run the gamut from playful to elegant. Here’s a sampling.
Anonymous Patron at Dinnerhorn in Portsmouth, NH, Celebrates With 85-Year-Old
Life is full of surprises, but none more shocking to a man celebrating his 85th birthday in Portsmouth recently. This story is from a Facebook post which lit up social media based on the kindness of another human being to an unknown older man celebrating his birthday with his family.
manchesterinklink.com
Residents displaced by Pine Street fire
MANCHESTER, NH – Two adults and two children were displaced after a fire Wednesday morning at 27 Pine Street. Companies were dispatched to 27 Pine St. at 10:48 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from the building with possible fire in the basement. First arriving engine company reported heavy smoke showing from a one-and-a-half-story residential structure, firefighters advanced a charged hand line to the basement for an aggressive interior attack. The fire was brought under control quickly, crews conducted overhaul and salvage operations along with ventilating the upper floors.
nhmagazine.com
Best Outdoor Dining in NH
While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
Andover Townsman
Town installs booms in Merrimack River
A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
The Teeniest Trader Joe’s Store in the World is in Boston’s Back Bay
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Trader Joe's is freakin' awesome. I could survive solely on their pot stickers and pimento cheese dip (not together) and live a perfectly happy life. Chio's wife was a Trader Joe's employee for awhile and she said it is a fantastic company to work for. I believe it! Everyone always seems happy to be there so must it must be a positive work environment.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire
If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
pethelpful.com
Cat Found in Boston After Going Missing in Maine Serves as an Important Reminder to Pet Owners
We love TikTok not only for the heartwarming videos we see on the daily but also for the occasional informative videos. We've been surprised by how much the app teaches us when it comes to animals and our pets. Granted, not every informative video is new to us. There are ones that are just reminders for us and boy, can we use them! This most recent reminder is coming to us from Boston.
WCVB
Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood
DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod
The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
WMUR.com
Available for adoption: 4-year-old chihuahua-beagle mix knows lots of tricks and is house-trained
DERRY, N.H. — A smart and adorable dog is available for adoption through the Greater Derry Humane Society. Roosevelt, also known as Rosie, is a 4-year-old chihuahua-beagle mix who is house-trained. He is very treat-motivated and knows a lot of tricks, including sit, down, high five, spin, speak and...
Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities
Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities. The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but...
MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place
A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
manchesterinklink.com
Arrest made in connection to Second Street fire
Manchester Police have charged 34-year-old Edgardo Pacheco with alleged arson, a felony offense. Based on a joint investigation between the Manchester Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall and Manchester Police Department’s Arson Investigator, Pacheco was believed to have intentionally set the fire inside a first-floor apartment within the building. An...
Abandoned Pomeranian found inside crate on Dedham roadside during heatwave to be put up for adoption
A male Pomeranian dog that was found abandoned inside a metal crate on the side of a Dedham road last month during an extreme heatwave has officially been put up for adoption. The dog is up for adoption after authorities were unable to locate the dog’s owner, according to The Boston Globe. Since finding him, the officers have named the Pomeranian “Buzz.”
Man with 6 speakers mounted on car arrested in Wilmington after police in 3 different towns receive noise complaint
A man arrested Monday in Wilmington had a half-dozen speakers mounted atop his car and was playing music so loudly in the pre-dawn hours, officials said, that police from three separate Massachusetts towns received noise complaints. Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Wilmington Police responded to the area of Woburn Street and...
nhbr.com
Massachusetts firm adds to its New Hampshire shopping center portfolio
A Needham, Mass.-based real estate development firm is continuing its string of shopping center purchases across New England with the acquisition of a very visible retail building on South Willow Street in Manchester for $13.825 million. The 74,935-square-foot building purchased by family-owned RK Centers is home to two high-profile tenants,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight
A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
