ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Knox County, KY
County
Leslie County, KY
County
Pike County, KY
County
Floyd County, KY
County
Rockcastle County, KY
City
Harlan, KY
County
Montgomery County, KY
County
Perry County, KY
County
Laurel County, KY
County
Estill County, KY
County
Wayne County, KY
County
Bath County, KY
County
Elliott County, KY
County
Harlan County, KY
County
Jackson County, KY
County
Johnson County, KY
County
Magoffin County, KY
County
Knott County, KY
County
Pulaski County, KY
City
Martin, KY
County
Menifee County, KY
County
Clay County, KY
County
Morgan County, KY
County
Lee County, KY
County
Rowan County, KY
County
Breathitt County, KY
County
Whitley County, KY
County
Bell County, KY
City
Clay, KY
City
Jackson, KY
County
Mccreary County, KY
County
Powell County, KY
County
Wolfe County, KY
County
Owsley County, KY
State
Kentucky State
County
Fleming County, KY
County
Martin County, KY
County
Letcher County, KY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy