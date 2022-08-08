The cost of an average family’s annual energy bill could reach nearly £5,300 from April if current sky-high wholesale prices for gas and electricity do not fall soon.In a new forecast, models designed by experts at energy consultancy Auxilione predicted that the price cap on energy bills could reach £3,628 in October, from £1,971 today.It could then rise again to £4,538 in January and peak at £5,277 in April.This is the worst forecast yet for the millions of households set to face crippling bills this winter.It is also the latest in a series of progressively worsening forecasts. The predictions are...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 48 MINUTES AGO