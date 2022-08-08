ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
The Independent

Price cap predictions hiked again in fresh £5,300 warning on bills

The cost of an average family’s annual energy bill could reach nearly £5,300 from April if current sky-high wholesale prices for gas and electricity do not fall soon.In a new forecast, models designed by experts at energy consultancy Auxilione predicted that the price cap on energy bills could reach £3,628 in October, from £1,971 today.It could then rise again to £4,538 in January and peak at £5,277 in April.This is the worst forecast yet for the millions of households set to face crippling bills this winter.It is also the latest in a series of progressively worsening forecasts. The predictions are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Industry
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Toledo, OH
Business
Benzinga

Why FlexShopper Surged Over 47%; Here Are 104 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS jumped 78.8% to close at $2.11. Digital Media Solutions recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. TOP Financial Group Limited TOP jumped 52.4% to close at $19.25. FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY jumped 47.3% to close at $1.65 after reporting Q2 results. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy