Daily Mail

Horror author Stephen King is set to testify for the DOJ in trial to block $2.2 billion merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster because it will result in top-selling writers receiving smaller advances

The US Justice Department will ask a federal judge on Monday to block a $2.2 billion merger of two of the 'Big Five' book publishers, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, in a trial that is expected to feature testimony from horror writer Stephen King. In the publisher merger...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju

Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
WORLD
Glamour

Why Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s Grandson, Is Eager to Welcome Prince William to the U.S.

This month Prince William—that is, the Duke of Cambridge—announced that the next Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, the second-ever iteration of his groundbreaking environmental prize, is set to take place in Boston this December. Now Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of the late president John F. Kennedy, has taken to social media to express his excitement at the awards’ crossing the Atlantic.
BOSTON, MA
BET

Surprise! MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Ties Knot With Shawn Townsend In D.C. Wedding

The MSNBC host and her fiancé Shawn Townsend surprised invited guests by getting married this weekend in an elegant ceremony hosted in Washington D.C. According to PEOPLE, the Friday (July 15) ceremony was held at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row, and included about 100 close family and friends. The couple kept their wedding plans a complete secret until the beginning of the ceremony that afternoon. Only a few of the attendees knew beforehand that they were there for a wedding.
WASHINGTON, DC
LiveScience

14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
AFP

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalize divorce

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and model Jerry Hall have finalized their divorce after six years of marriage, Hall's lawyer said Thursday. "Jerry and Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce," attorney Judy Poller told AFP. "They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NPR

Books We Love: 3 recommendations for a non-fiction read

A summer edition of NPR's Books We Love. Today, we hear recommendations from our staff for three non-fiction titles: "Making Videogames," "The Nineties," and "Korean American." DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. You might be swimming through salt water this summer or chlorinated water or maybe a deep pool of books. And maybe...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

All Because Salman Rushdie Wrote a Book

Salman Rushdie has had a price on his head for 33 years. He is a writer who has lived with the fear of being killed for his words. Whatever other opinion one might have about Rushdie and his skills as a novelist or his public persona, this much is true: He has understood what it means to be targeted and hated—burned in effigy—forced to hide and, even in recent years, to continue to look over his shoulder. All because he wrote a book.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
Motley Fool

The Justice Department is Placing a Massive Book Publishing Merger on Hold

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

Far-right figures in prison get their message out by podcasting behind bars

Steve Bannon's conviction for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 House panel could result in fines or jail time. That's raised a question of whether the ex-Trump adviser would podcast from prison. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's criminal conviction for refusing to answer a congressional subpoena...
POTUS
NPR

Social justice activists continue to push for a name change to Faneuil Hall

Faneuil Hall is one of Boston's most famous landmarks. Activists and ministers want to rename it. Cristela Guerra from member station WBUR reports. CRISTELA GUERRA, BYLINE: Reverend Kevin Peterson sees the fight to change the name of Faneuil Hall as a spiritual one. KEVIN PETERSON: On a certain level, racism...
BOSTON, MA
NPR

TV's favorite foul-mouthed kids are celebrating an anniversary.

PRIMUS: (Singing) I'm going down to South Park, going to have myself a time. MARTINEZ: Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny have been entertaining and offending for 25 years. "South Park" premiered in 1997, but the characters first came to life five years earlier in a student film. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM,...
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

HBCUs see a historic jump in enrollments

Since the desegregation of higher education, Black enrollment at HBCUs has been on the decline, but that's changing. NPR's Michel Martin discusses this with university administrator Walter Kimbrough. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. After struggling through two years of COVID restrictions, colleges and universities are welcoming students back to campuses. But some...
BALTIMORE, MD

