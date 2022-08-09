ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 6

jody
3d ago

Once again remain in Mexico is banned. We don’t have a right to prohibit violent Haitian gangs form entering. Do we have a right to prohibit violent Russian/Chinese soldiers from entering? What’s the difference? Our leaders our inviting desperate people to feed off the carcass of our freedom.

Reply(1)
3
Related
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

At least 1,000 Dead In Violence Around Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

Hundreds of people are feared dead in the latest battle between gangs in Cité Soleil, bringing the total number of reported killings across Haiti’s capital this year to nearly 1,000. The Haitian Times reports that the violence has also left hundreds of children to makeshift shelters seeking safety.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Violence#Haitian#Armored Car#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help

A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy