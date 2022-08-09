Read full article on original website
jody
3d ago
Once again remain in Mexico is banned. We don’t have a right to prohibit violent Haitian gangs form entering. Do we have a right to prohibit violent Russian/Chinese soldiers from entering? What’s the difference? Our leaders our inviting desperate people to feed off the carcass of our freedom.
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
BET
At least 1,000 Dead In Violence Around Port-Au-Prince, Haiti
Hundreds of people are feared dead in the latest battle between gangs in Cité Soleil, bringing the total number of reported killings across Haiti’s capital this year to nearly 1,000. The Haitian Times reports that the violence has also left hundreds of children to makeshift shelters seeking safety.
Woman who jumped to death with baby in arms had grown 'paranoid' and 'delusional,' researched 'easy suicide'
A California woman who jumped to her death with her baby in her arms had grown increasingly paranoid and delusional in the days leading up to the murder-suicide, the baby's father says. Raquel Wilkins, 40, jumped from the Petco Park baseball stadium's wall in September 2021, killing both her and...
'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home
Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
Graphic assault footage sparks outrage over violence against women in China
A woman bursts out of a bathroom stall at a bar, seemingly startling several men gathered at the sinks. A man follows, grabs her by the hair, and tries to drag her back in. She grabs onto another man outside the stall. Both are pulled to the ground as the first man forces her back into the stall and slams the door.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Rapper Kodak Black, who was granted clemency by Trump in his final hours as president, was arrested on drug charges in Florida
Kodak Black was arrested in Florida for drug-related felonies Friday, according to Miami Herald. The rapper was pulled over for an expired registration tag and windows that "appeared darker than the legal limit." Police said they found a small clear bag that contained 31 tablets of oxycodone and a total...
A Secret Service agent assigned to Biden's Middle East trip was detained and sent home. Reports say he assaulted a woman in Israel.
The Secret Service said one of its agents was detained in Israel after a "physical encounter." The unnamed agent was in Jerusalem, Israel, ahead of President Joe Biden's Middle East trip. He assaulted a woman at a bar, reports said. The agency said he was not charged but was sent...
American woman says she was gang-raped in hotel in Pakistan during visit to tourist resort; two suspects arrested
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Hear what a former top Secret Service official thinks about the missing texts
Gordon Heddell, former assistant director at the US Secret Service, joins New Day to discuss the criticism of the agency’s handling of recent congressional requests.
americanmilitarynews.com
Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help
A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
Brother of 1 of the 4 Muslim men gunned down in New Mexico says he hid the death rather than devastate family
Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain's father in Pakistan worried about his sons in New Mexico, but they never felt unsafe. Then one of them was killed.
Arrest warrant issued for pro-trump election clerk Tina Peters because she made unauthorized trip to speak at a conference in Las Vegas that was streamed on Mike Lindell's website
An arrest warrant was issued for former Mesa County election clerk Tina Peters on Thursday. The Mesa County DA said that Peters made an unauthorized trip to Las Vegas. In Vegas, she spoke at a conference and signed a recount letter for the primary she lost.
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Accused the Former President of Being a Narco
Sandra Ávila Beltrán, dubbed as the ‘Queen of the Pacific’ as a former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, just appeared with a famous Mexican YouTuber to “clean her name of all the lies spread” about her, but also to call Mexico’s former president a narco.
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
‘Inject Her with Heroin 2 Times Per Day’: Doctor Specializing in Newborn Care Turned to ‘Dark Web’ Plot to Kidnap, Assault and Extort Wife
A Spokane-area doctor specializing in the care of newborn children has admitted to trying to hire someone to kidnap his estranged wife and force her into a heroin addiction, all in an apparent effort to get her to drop divorce proceedings. Ronald Craig Ilg, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to...
Iranian mother faces 100 lashes after she was convicted for protesting against the death of her son who was shot during fuel price demonstration
A grieving Iranian mother now faces 100 lashes after she was convicted for protesting against the death of her son who was shot in the heart by security forces during a demonstration over the rising price of fuel in 2019. Mahboubeh Ramezani, the mother of 18-year-old Pejman Gholipour who was...
