Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Why Cubs decided time to move on from Heyward
In the end, there was no singular moment that got the Cubs to this point with Jason Heyward. But the organization has decided it is time for the two sides to go their separate ways. Cubs president Jed Hoyer announced Monday Heyward is unlikely to play again this season due...
Cubs to cut ties with Jason Heyward after the season
The Chicago Cubs will cut ties with right fielder Jason Heyward after this season, ending one of baseball's most expensive and unproductive free-agent signings with a year left on his contract. "We’re not going have him with the team next year," Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said Monday....
thecomeback.com
Chicago Cubs planning to release veteran outfielder
Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward has been with the Chicago Cubs since joining the team in 2016. But after seven seasons within the organization, it looks like Heyward has played his final game with the Cubs. According to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, Heyward will not play for Chicago again this season...
theScore
Heyward won't return to Cubs in 2023
Jason Heyward's time with the Chicago Cubs is nearing an end. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that Heyward - who has one year remaining on his deal - won't return to the club in 2023, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He added that Heyward - who's...
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal moving to Cubs' bench Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will take a seat after starting the last two games and four of the past five. Christopher Morel will move to the keystone while Zach McKinstry takes over on third base and bats eighth.
Yardbarker
Cubs Announce Minor League Players of the Month for July
The Chicago Cubs announced Sunday outfielder Alexander Canario and pitcher Luke Little as the organization’s minor league players of the month for July. After a promotion to Double-A in early May, Alexander Canario has been tearing the cover off the ball for the Tennessee Smokies. July was no different. In 19 games, the righty posted a ridiculous slash line of .354/.500/.800 with seven home runs, eight doubles, 16 RBIs, 19 walks, 18 runs, five stolen bases, and a 1.300 OPS. Yes, you read that right.
Cubs Announce Decision On All-Star, Gold Glove Outfielder
We've seen the last of veteran outfielder Jason Heyward in a Chicago Cubs uniform. On Monday, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer announced that Heyward, who is currently on the injured list, won't be returning to the field this season. In addition, the Cubs are planning to release the...
Yardbarker
Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win
The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs Around the Farm Second Edition: 8/9/22
The Chicago Cubs’ major league team beat the Washington Nationals… at losing on Tuesday. However, the Cubs’ farm system went undefeated as a whole, which is super cool. In case you missed On Tap Sports Net’s Around The Farm recap for Sunday, August 7, we’re essentially breaking down the players who provided the biggest “yes” and “yikes” at each level. Let’s take a look.
Yardbarker
Nats chase rare series win in matchup against Cubs
Wins obviously have been hard to come by for the Washington Nationals. Especially when trying to string them together. The visiting Nationals will look to post back-to-back victories -- and win a series -- for the first time in nearly two weeks in Wednesday's rubber game against the Chicago Cubs.
Yardbarker
David Ross ‘Pumped’ That Willson Contreras and Ian Happ Remained With Cubs
David Ross is in a weird position as manager of the Chicago Cubs. He catches a lot of flack from fans about his managerial decisions, but he’s quite literally managing a team that is built to fail. In most professions, it is hard to do a good job when you aren’t given the tools to succeed. It’s kind of like being told to become fluent in French and being given 26 guys who have been to France once as your language teachers.
FOX Sports
Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
The Ringer
Not Much to Say About the Sox, and Cubs’ Future With Meghan Montemurro
The Full Go returns as Jason discusses his time playing in a celebrity softball game before detailing why the WNBA’s Sky are the best team in all of Chicago (01:47). After splitting the series with the Rangers, Jason breaks down what he learned about the White Sox (15:19). He also discusses some of the comments made surrounding Tony La Russa getting caught dozing off. Meghan Montemurro from the Chicago Tribune returns to the show, as she discusses Willson Contreras staying with the Cubs, an update on Jason Heyward, going to the London series, and more (24:20). Next, NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock joins Jason to help break down what’s going on with Teven Jenkins, why Kyler Gordon isn’t practicing, Cole Kmet’s potential, and under the radar players to keep an eye on (43:16).
