ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Talk KIT

Comments / 7

clear blue
3d ago

All Rivers can be dangerous! There's an old around here, " If you treat mother nature with respect (rivers fall into this category) she'll feed you, cloth you, and house you... disrespect her and she will KILL you just as fast as she can". This is as much a warning, as it is a way to stay safe as we explore, and enjoy the wilderness in America. 👍 I would highly recommend at least one person in any party exploring the wilderness to carry a satellite phone as it can easily be a life saving part of your load out equipment👍 Stay safe out there and enjoy. 👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍

Reply(2)
4
Emmanuel Heaven
3d ago

The only thing dangerous about a river is the idiot’s who drink a few then drowned. Booze and going in water don’t mix. It’s the same with drinking and driving. Drinking impairs your judgement and slows your reflexes. That’s why people drown. Stay away from the river if drinking. And stay away from drinking if you’re going on the river.

Reply
2
GraveDigger
3d ago

Green River gets my vote for all the murders committed around it. 😅

Reply
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nisqually River#Yakima River#Wenatchee River#Summer Heat#Green River
97 Rock

These 3 Pests Are Devouring You in the Northwest

Call them what you want. Bugs, insects, pests, or those things on the ground that give you the willys. If you are getting eating alive while you are enjoying the great outdoors in the northwest, these are the 3 bugs that are most likely responsible. Mosquitoes - If you were...
WASHINGTON STATE
KDRV

Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools

CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
OREGON STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow

Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington

TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
TACOMA, WA
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy