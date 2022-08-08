ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Scarlet Nation

Sincere Edwards is the first for 2024: 'UCF is a family'

Sincere Edwards is proud to be a Hometown Hero. UCF's summer of local recruiting success took another big step forward Wednesday when Edwards, a four-star defensive end from Apopka's Wekiva High School, announced his decision on the first day of his junior year. He becomes UCF's first commit in the...
ESPN

New Florida football coach Billy Napier looks to rebuild the Gators into a championship contender

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Joshua Thompson walks across the street from his office inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium earlier this year, puts on a hardhat and begins a tour of the future home of Florida football. He has recently been hired as new coach Billy Napier's director of football operations, and he's impressed by the bones of the 140,000-square foot facility, even though it was designed with the previous staff in mind.
On3.com

Warchant TV: Mike Norvell on FSU entering 'identity week'

The Florida State football team returned to practice on Monday fresh off its first scrimmage of the preseason Saturday. Afterward, head coach Mike Norvell laid out the expectations for the upcoming week. With six consecutive days of practice, including two on the campus of the University of North Florida, Norvell said this will act as “identity week” as the team will face high levels of stress and strain.
Scorebook Live

Sincere Edwards, Florida defensive tackle, commits to UCF

APOPKA, FLORIDA- The University of Central Florida nabbed themselves a top Class of 2024 recruit right in their own backyard. Wekiva junior defensive tackle Sincere Edwards announced Wednesday afternoon that he would be committing to the Knights, in a tweet via Twitter. Edwards had himself a ...
FanSided

LSU Football: Tigers Will Determine 2022 SEC Success

The LSU Football team enters 2022 with new hope and raised expectations. How the Tigers fare will determine the success of other SEC programs. Three years removed from a 2019 national championship, and a team still considered to be one of the best ever in college football, The LSU football team enters 2022 with a fog of uncertainty, but one imbued with optimism and hope. National media expectations vary as to whether LSU can compete in year one of the Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge, but fans see a roster still replete with talent and a new coach with a history of winning.
College Sports
FSU
Football
Sports

