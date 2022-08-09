ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, OH

Family members of Butler Twp. shooting victims, community come together at vigil

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The Vandalia and Butler Township community gathered together Monday afternoon in support as they mourned the loss of four community members killed in a shooting.

Seats in the gym at Butler High School were filled with members of the community comforting each other and bowing their heads for a moment of silence.

The community felt it had to organize the vigil to honor the four victims — Kayla and Sarah Anderson, Clyde and Eva “Sally” Knox.

“As a Butler Township Trustee, our board and staff stand in solidarity for the Anderson and Knox families.” Bryson Jackson trustee said at the vigil.

Olivia Anderson spoke about the loss of her mother and sister.

Kayla was 15 years old, about to be a sophomore and played soccer.

“I just wanted to say thank you guys for being here because I know Mom and Kayla are very happy to see this,” Olivia said.

Olivia’s father, Brett Anderson, tanked everyone for being their rock.

“We can’t imagine going through this without our faith and the support from all of you,” Brett said.

“You guys have made it bearable” he added.

Marcia Pfouts knew Olivia and wanted to be there in support.

“I think they’re still in shock, I mean who wouldn’t be,” she said.

Chris Knox, the son of Clyde and Eva expressed his gratitude to the community during this difficult time.

“My mother and father loved this community. They have been a part of this district for nearly 50 years. This is our and home and it always will be. I can not say ‘thank you’ enough,” Chris said.

The funeral for Clyde and Eva Knox is scheduled to be held at Vandalia United Methodist Church Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements for Sarah and Kayla Anderson will talk place Friday Morning at Christian Life Center.

