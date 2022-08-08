Last Saturday, Colorado's Routt County Search and Rescue team was called into the field to assist with a case where a 75-year-old male that had gone missing after being heard from the prior night. The man had intended to tackle a day hike just south of the Wyoming border and was reportedly just "one hour from his truck" on the Encampment River Loop at last report.

