Steamboat Springs, CO

9NEWS

Colorado wildland firefighter dies at wildfire in Oregon

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon — A wildland firefighter assigned to a hotshot crew in Craig died on Wednesday while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Oregon. Collin Hagan, 27, of Toivola, Michigan, was struck by a tree and critically injured near Oakridge, Oregon, according to the Douglas County (Oregon) Sheriff's Office. Hagan was assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
OutThere Colorado

75-year-old male rescued after night in wilderness, 110 miles of rugged trail searched

Last Saturday, Colorado's Routt County Search and Rescue team was called into the field to assist with a case where a 75-year-old male that had gone missing after being heard from the prior night. The man had intended to tackle a day hike just south of the Wyoming border and was reportedly just "one hour from his truck" on the Encampment River Loop at last report.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

