FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Colorado wildland firefighter dies at wildfire in Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon — A wildland firefighter assigned to a hotshot crew in Craig died on Wednesday while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Oregon. Collin Hagan, 27, of Toivola, Michigan, was struck by a tree and critically injured near Oakridge, Oregon, according to the Douglas County (Oregon) Sheriff's Office. Hagan was assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew.
75-year-old male rescued after night in wilderness, 110 miles of rugged trail searched
Last Saturday, Colorado's Routt County Search and Rescue team was called into the field to assist with a case where a 75-year-old male that had gone missing after being heard from the prior night. The man had intended to tackle a day hike just south of the Wyoming border and was reportedly just "one hour from his truck" on the Encampment River Loop at last report.
Craig Planning For Mine and Plant Shutdown Aftermath
With the Craig Station power plant and Trapper Mine shutting down, the city of Craig, Colorado looks ahead towards new industries to fill the hole left by the plant and mine.
